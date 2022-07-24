DAWN.COM Logo

China’s home-grown C919 jet ready for commercial operations

Reuters Published July 24, 2022 - Updated July 24, 2022 09:31am
A model of a C919 airliner by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China.—Reuters
SHANGHAI: China’s homegrown C919 narrow-body jet, designed to challenge the Airbus-Boeing duopoly, is nearing certification as its test planes completed all of the test flight tasks, the company said on Saturday.

The state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on its official social media account that the six test planes have finished the testing tasks as the programme enters the final stage of receiving a certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China which is required for commercial operations.

That would mark a milestone in China’s ambitions to climb up the manufacturing supply chain. China’s COMAC is now effectively the third option in the market for planes with more than 100 seats, after Boeing and Airbus struck deals to take over production of rival planes made by Embraer and Bombardier.

Designed to compete directly with the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 320neo families, the C919 aircraft programme has faced a range of technical issues and tougher US export controls, after being launched in 2008.

The launch customer is the state-owned China Eastern Airlines, which has placed an order for five C919 jets in March last year.

Changjiang Daily, a newspaper owned by the local government of Wuhan, said in a report on July 8 the airline is scheduled to take the first delivery in August. Assembled in China, the plane relies heavily on Western components, including engines and avionics.

Comments (5)
500 characters
Annes
Jul 24, 2022 10:00am
Copy cat
Factsmatter
Jul 24, 2022 10:00am
How is this Chinese made? Assembled in China is a better term. Try selling this to the rest of the World.
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 24, 2022 10:50am
The good thing about Chinese economy is whatever China builds from a neddle upto an aircraft, it is all Chinese money and China don't take loans from foreign governments or from IMF to complete its projects.
Yasir Awan
Jul 24, 2022 11:54am
Is it safe?
RK
Jul 24, 2022 12:10pm
Who wants to fly on a Chinese Made Plane!
