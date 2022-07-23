DAWN.COM Logo

Hamza to remain 'trustee' Punjab CM till Monday, SC rules on Elahi's plea

Rana Bilal Published July 23, 2022 - Updated July 23, 2022 07:43pm
<p>A view of the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed Hamza Shehbaz to stay as a “trustee” Punjab chief minister until the hearing resumes on Monday, as it heard a plea filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari calling the chief minister’s re-election in Hamza’s favour a day earlier.

The decision was taken as a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter, took up the petition at the SC’s Lahore registry.

Here are main developments that took place during the hearing:

  • SC orders Hamza to remain as “trustee” CM till Monday.
  • Bars Hamza from using CM powers for political gains.
  • CJP remarks that deputy speaker’s ruling was prima facie against Article 63-A verdict.
  • Court summons Punjab deputy speaker, who sends lawyer.
  • Notices also issued to Hamza, attorney general, Punjab advocate general and Punjab chief secretary.
  • Proceedings briefly paused due to rush of people.
  • The hearing will resume in Islamabad on Monday.

In its order after the day-long hearing, the court said: “Hamza will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday.”

It ruled that Hamza should work as per the Constitution and law during the time period. “As the chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains,” it stressed.

Separately, at one point during the hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that prime facie, the deputy speaker’s ruling was against the apex court’s verdict in the Article 63-A reference.

Subsequently, Mazari’s lawyer Irfan Qadir, who appeared before the court after the deputy speaker failed to show up, asked for more time and said he wanted to submit a written response. The court granted him time till the next hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, requested the court to at least prevent Hamza from forming a cabinet, on which the court said he could form one but it should be as small as possible.

The PML-Q lawyer requested the court to hear the matter tomorrow as well but the court said if the arguments were not completed, the matter would go to Monday anyway so the hearing will be in Islamabad on Monday.

Mazari fails to appear in court

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker failed to appear before the Supreme Court (SC), sending Qadir instead.

The court had summoned Mazari at 2:30pm and had asked him to specify the paragraph in its opinion on Article 63-A on which he had based his ruling in the CM election.

In its summons to Mazari, the court also observed that it appeared that when he handed Hamza victory, reliance was placed on the court’s May 17 order, in which it ruled defecting lawmakers’ votes won’t be counted.

“The view expressed by the deputy speaker does not give or pinpoint the precise observation made by this court in its aforesaid order on which reliance has been placed,” it said.

It also observed the matter “seems more likely to be a controversy regarding the proper understanding or comprehension of the statement of law in our aforesaid judgment rather than of an interpretation as such of a Constitutional provision”.

Mazari’s lawyer submitted the deputy speaker’s vakalatnama (power of attorney). When Justice Ahsan questioned why Mazari had not appeared, his counsel Irfan Qadir replied that he was present to assist the court.

Notices issued to Hamza, others

Separately, the bench also issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, Advocate General of Punjab Shahzad Shaukat and the Punjab chief secretary.

At the outset of the hearing, Elahi’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that in the run-off election yesterday Hamza secured 179 votes against his client’s 186.

But the deputy speaker rejected 10 votes of PML-Q lawmakers on the grounds of a letter, purportedly sent by PML-Q President Shujaat, the lawyer said.

During the hearing, Elahi informed the court that Hamza had taken oath as the chief minister.

However, Chief Justice Bandial responded: “It does not matter. We have to discuss the law and the Constitution.”

The court then summoned Mazari and adjourned the hearing till 2:30pm. When the hearing resumed afterwards, Advocate General Punjab Shahzad Shaukat presented his arguments.

Proceedings paused briefly

Meanwhile, the proceedings, being held in courtroom 1, were momentarily paused after the chief justice observed that a large number of people were present in the courtroom.

He said it would resume when only relevant people were remaining.

During the rush and chaos, glass at the entrance of courtroom 1 broke.

Subsequently, arrangements were made in courtroom 3 for other lawyers and people to watch the proceedings on a screen to reduce the rush.

A number of PTI leaders were present at the court, including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sibtain Khan, Usman Buzdar and Zain Qureshi.

Case ‘simple and clear’ now: Habib

Outside the court, PTI leader Farrukh Habib told reporters that the government’s side had no responses or credible arguments to present in the portion of the hearing he attended.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib speaking to reporters in Lahore on Saturday.—DawnNewsTV
He said the case had become very “simple and clear” after today’s hearing and Elahi would be the “legal and constitutional” chief minister once the court verdict came.

Habib said Hamza was restored only as a “trustee” chief minister so the province’s governance was not impacted and his oath today was withheld.

PML-N calls decision “unacceptable”

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the party would no longer “bow its head” in front of “one-sided” decisions, alleging that the “house of justice came under the pressure of bullying and threats”.

“It repeatedly makes specific decisions through the same bench, negates its own decisions, [and] puts all the weight in the same scale,” she tweeted.

The PML-N leader added that a series of political chaos and instability would begin with this court decision.

Separately, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that people were asking if the judiciary should be asked to take “full responsibility for managing the economy and economic consequences of its decisions”.

‘Imran to announce next plan of action after SC’s decision’

Earlier, before the hearing commenced, PTI leader Asad Umar said the apex court’s ruling on the matter was expected today, after which Imran would announce the next plan of action for all Pakistanis who believed in “Haqiqi Azadi” (true freedom).

PTI leader Asad Umar speaks to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Lahore on Saturday.—DawnNewsTV
He described the deputy speaker’s ruling as the “last hiccup of a dying system in which [some] families have been imposed on Pakistan”.

Former foreign minister PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was also present on the occasion, criticised Zardari and said Shujaat’s letter had no “constitutional value” as it had not been circulated among lawmakers.

“That the deputy speaker kept it in his pocket shows there’s mala fide,” he remarked.

Who decides party line?

After the SC summoned Mazari, Umar separately tweeted that the court had made the matter “very simple” now.

“[The court] has summoned the deputy speaker at 2pm. Let us also know where the Supreme Court said in its ruling that the party chief had the authority to give instructions regarding voting. The Constitution is very clear that it is the authority of the parliamentary party,” he said.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also criticised Deputy Speaker Mazari for his ruling, saying: “[The] deputy speaker has not relied on any parliamentary tradition and has actually weakened parliament by making parliamentary party redundant. [The] only way we can change the course is democracy within parties, [and the] empowerment of parliamentary party is a leap forward in this direction.”

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah defended the deputy speaker’s ruling, saying that the PTI had celebrated when the votes of its 25 dissident lawmakers, who had backed Hamza in the April 16 election for the Punjab CM’s slot, were discounted in light of the SC’s decision.

“When our votes were rejected, Asad Umar had said PTI chairperson Imran Khan had instructed all party members to vote for Parvez Elahi. So is Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain not the head of the PML-Q?” he questioned.

Ruling coalition demands full court

Later, a statement issued by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb that all parties part of the ruling coalition demanded from the CJP to constitute a full court for hearing petitions regarding Hamza’s election.

However, an application has yet to be filed.

The statement said in order to meet the requirements of justice, a full courtof the apex court should hear the Supreme Court Bar Association’s petition seeking a review of the SC’s opinion on Article 63-A, Elahi’s petition seeking Hamza’s disqualification and other relevant pleas. It added that the petitions should be fixed so that they are taken up and decided upon at a single hearing as this is an “important national, political and constitutional matter”.

“A heavy price of the political instability arising out of this [situation] is being paid in the form the risk of bankruptcy, unemployment and poverty,” the statement read.

In the statement, it was alleged that Imran was “deliberately creating anarchy to evade accountability, hide his corruption and come to power through backdoor [means]”.

In an apparent reference to the PTI, the statement stated that an “arrogant and fascist entity that violated the Constitution” was trying to “blur the boundaries separating the powers of the legislature, judiciary and executive, which were clearly defined in the Constitution”.

“Actually, they want Pakistan’s Constitution … and democratic system to go bankrupt,” the statement read, adding that “this mentality and behaviour was acting as a termite for the state’s system”.

The statement said all parties part of the ruling coalition vowed not to make any compromise on the Constitution, democracy and people’s right to rule.

“All allies will resolutely fight fascism at every forum,” the statement read.

Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also demanded that a full court should hear the CM election case.

“I request the chief justice of Pakistan that the principles of justice, as per democratic traditions, should be applied in our case as well,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks to reporters on Saturday.—DawnNewsTV
He called for the apex court’s interpretation of Article 63-A to be considered during the case, the same way it was on PTI’s petition.

The interior minister alleged that Imran was out to spread hatred among the public and wanted to divide the country.

“These people started riots yesterday. They forcefully entered government buildings and broke into the office of the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry,” the minister said.

He added that it was extremely “disappointing” that instead of taking notice of the trespassing and disrespect, the deputy registrar accepted the petition.

‘Pressure on Shujaat’

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi while talking to the media outside the court said that the letter Shujaat had sent to the deputy speaker instructed the party MPAs not to vote for either of the candidates.

“During our conversation yesterday, he said that he wanted Parvez Elahi to become the chief minister but not as Imran Khan’s candidate.

“To this, I told him that in this case, Parvez Elahi would lose the elections,” Moonis continued, adding that he had requested Shujaat to reconsider his decision but “there was a lot of pressure on him”.

‘Country can’t bear Zardari politics’

Before the hearing, Fawad said the country could not bear “Zardari politics” — an apparent reference to reports of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s attempts to garner Shujaat’s support for Hamza ahead of the election.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Fawad said: “This country needs political values. If you have to do Zardari-style politics … then there’s no need to hold elections. Hold auctions instead.

“Whoever makes a bigger bid may buy the seat,” he added.

The PTI leader went on to say that after the deputy speaker’s ruling and the “way the public mandate was stolen, the political environment in the country is like the one after a war”.

He further claimed that the ruling coalition had “ruined” the Constitution.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaks to media in Lahore on Saturday.—DawnNewsTV
Fawad said all senior lawyers in the country were in consensus that the deputy speaker’s ruling was against the law and Constitution. “It is not just against the law and Constitution, but also against our political values and democracy,” he added.

Turning his guns on Shujaat, Fawad claimed the PML-Q president did not want to support a PTI-backed candidate.

“Then [PML-Q’s] Salik Hussain and Tariq Cheema should resign as they had contested the election as the PTI candidate. They couldn’t even have been elected as a councillor if they did not have the PTI’s support,” Fawad said.

He alleged that Salik and Cheema had held Shujaat hostage at night and got his thumb impression on the letter sent to Mazari.

Fawad further said Shujaat had been ill for a long time and had Parkinson’s disease. “So we all know his decision-making ability is very limited.”

He called for the court to summon the deputy speaker and frame charges of contempt against him.

The PTI leader also asked the “powers who have imposed these dwarfs on Pakistan to stop playing with Pakistan”.

When a reporter asked him whether his party had a plan B in case the SC dismissed Elahi’s plea, he replied: “We don’t have a plan B. It’s the people who have a plan B … If justice is not delivered, people will carve out their own path.”

Later, Imran posted on Twitter that in just over three months, the “Zardari - Sharifs’ mafia has brought the country to its knees politically and economically, simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 yrs of plundering Pakistan”.

“My question is, how long will state institutions continue to allow this?” he questioned.

He added: “I can say with certainty after my interaction with our nation and their response to my call for Haqeeqi Azadi that the people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder. We are not far from [the] Sri Lanka moment when our public pours out into streets.”

The election

During the election on Friday, Mazari rejected all 10 votes cast by the PML-Q on the pretext that they had violated the orders of their party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, citing a letter he received from the patriarch which said he was asking his party lawmakers to back Hamza.

After counting the polled votes, the deputy speaker announced that Elahi bagged 186 votes, while Hamza could get 179 votes. However, he refrained from declaring Elahi the chief minister.

Instead, he indicated that as party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s instructions to PML-Q members to vote for Hamza instead of Elahi held greater sway.

The deputy speaker then announced that Hamza had won the election of chief minister, since the 10 deducted votes reduced Elahi’s tally to 176, while Hamza remained on top with 179.

The petition

In his petition, Elahi requested the court to hold the deputy speaker’s ruling leading to Hamza’s re-election as “bogus and false”.

“Hamza Shehbaz may kindly be declared disqualified as the Punjab chief minister/ member of the provincial assembly,” the petition read.

It requested the court to declare the deputy speaker’s decision to discard the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers on grounds of Article 63-A of the Constitution as “unconstitutional”.

Instead, the petition said, the court may declare Elahi the “lawful returned candidate” and the PML-Q leader be allowed to take oath as the Punjab chief minister.

The petition further stated that Hamza should be restrained from taking the oath as the chief minister. It is pertinent to mention that Hamza was administered the oath of office by Punjab Governor Baleeghur Rehman earlier today.

More to follow

Additional reporting by Javed Hussain and Muhammad Taimoor

Rizwan
Jul 23, 2022 12:04pm
What a drama ......
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jul 23, 2022 12:07pm
It would be amazing if supreme court overturns this decision in favor of pmlq. That would contradict their earlier ruling on the same case and prove their bias.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Jul 23, 2022 12:08pm
Imran Khan and PTI MPA's should move their beds in Supreme Court because they are there day and night to make irrelevant vexatious applications against anyone daily - no judge with any political affiliation should hear such cases...
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 23, 2022 12:08pm
It’s pathetic and frightening to see the standards of our political set. It appears primary school pupils could demonstrate a better understanding of the constitution than that was exhibited by the Punjab Deputy Speaker.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
Jul 23, 2022 12:09pm
The circus goes on.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 23, 2022 12:09pm
IK will "badmouth" SC and judges unless the verdict is going be favorable to him. Just keep that in mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 23, 2022 12:10pm
I wonder what they will ask the deputy speaker? "Are you familiar with the concept of a majority vote"?
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinderpal Singh Dhillon
Jul 23, 2022 12:11pm
If this isn’t a Banana republic then don’t know what is. Courts in Pakistan are making mockery of themselves along with politicians and ‘others’!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 23, 2022 12:13pm
Country of corrupt peoples
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 23, 2022 12:13pm
The opposition is paying tribute to the deputy speaker, let me rephrase "they paid the deputy speaker".
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Jul 23, 2022 12:14pm
Sometimes your win is your loss.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 23, 2022 12:15pm
IK picks up a fight with someone every day. He is total disgrace.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 23, 2022 12:15pm
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is one of founders and also president of PML-Q and he was the one who has nominated leader of PML-Q in Punjab Assembly. The Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly gave a ruling in view of the earlier ruling of SCP under Article 163-A. Since Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain being president written letter to Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly therefore it was having more weight than the letter of the leader of the house of PML-Q. We need to see as who has absolute authority in PML-Q.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 23, 2022 12:17pm
Niazi chaos mantra failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Republic De Banan
Jul 23, 2022 12:18pm
Why pay so much for streaming services, pak news is free entertainment! Next plot, attempted alien abduction of IK??
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 23, 2022 12:18pm
Next stop Niazi jailed and prosecuted for crimes against Pakistan and then revival of economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah Nawaz
Jul 23, 2022 12:19pm
No surprise that Pakistan ranks at bottom of every list that marks progress. The courts, politicians and ‘others’ spend more time on such things than main job!
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Jul 23, 2022 12:21pm
SC please stay out of it Interpret constitution but don’t make constitution or keep changing constitution for the sake of one person
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 23, 2022 12:22pm
SC will take sweet time to resolve this, by that time dollar will be at 250
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jul 23, 2022 12:22pm
The corrupt are pushing country back to 1971!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 23, 2022 12:23pm
@Justice, what about neutrals, was there any PM, they haven’t kicked out
Reply Recommend 0
Waleed Ikram
Jul 23, 2022 12:23pm
No shame Corrupt to the core Black hearts
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 23, 2022 12:26pm
Why and How every one knows the sympathy of CJ jistice ijaz and justice muneeb is with PTI their faimlies and they themselves openly supported imran Khan ..if they give judgement against speaker ruling then that wil consider interference in parliament affairs also it will be fully contradict with their earliar ruling which clearly gives power to party head and rejection of vote and disqualification of MNA /MPA .
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jul 23, 2022 12:26pm
Elahi & PTI got taste of their own medicine, ironic isn't it
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Jul 23, 2022 12:30pm
It will be a short lived victory for PMLN, one which has only ecposed them as corrupt thugs even more
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Jul 23, 2022 12:30pm
@Ahmad, No. They never said that a party head could deny rights of the parliamentary party.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Jul 23, 2022 12:31pm
@Justice, We love when he fights current crooks and corrupts. We need him
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 23, 2022 12:32pm
What about the drama that occurred in 2018 , is that ethically wise to get the selected win and played havoc with the country
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Jul 23, 2022 12:36pm
@Ahmad, They would be doing the right thing!!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif m
Jul 23, 2022 12:38pm
The only one person who is required to call upon is Mr. Shujaat to know about the letter.
Reply Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Jul 23, 2022 12:44pm
Pakistan is not an Islamic country, but a country ruled by lawless people
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Jul 23, 2022 12:44pm
SC is going for drama. Would advise them to read the constitution, and make a decision. Attorney General is on his way to UK to meet an absconder
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jul 23, 2022 12:44pm
Law makers are always law breakers. No need to surprise.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jul 23, 2022 12:45pm
Welcome to democratic province where CM seat won by undemocratic ways.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jul 23, 2022 12:46pm
So, shall we celebrate or cry over the selection of CM?
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Jul 23, 2022 12:47pm
@Ahmad, listening to Hamid Mir can corrupt one's mind. Previously IK as party head directed Punjab MPAs to vote for Parvez Elahi. Than parliamentary leader of Punjab directed all MPAs to do so in writing. 25 did not and based on the written direction, were disqualified. Lets all get the facts straight - as written in the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 23, 2022 12:48pm
For whole truth sake, why not report crucial argumentation between DS and the PML-Q MPA Basharat had repeatedly reminded DS that he was wrong b/c he had no constitutional authority to reject their 10 votes and was violating 63A. He had not only read article 63A to DS but also told him that the (concocted) letter he had flashed was irrelevant. Instead document from head of parliamentary party (DS had its copy) was relevant per Article 63A and their 10 votes were legitimate and legal.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 23, 2022 12:54pm
@Justice, because he wants to eliminate corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 23, 2022 12:56pm
A criminal act by the Deputy Speaker, he must be sent behind bars. It seems these corrupts have a habit of breaking the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Jul 23, 2022 01:00pm
A Speaker and Deputy Speaker must be neutral,fair ,independent and unbiased in their dealings with all members. But this Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari is a stooge and morally bankrupt and should be in the gutter rather than the assembly
Reply Recommend 0
shahid
Jul 23, 2022 01:01pm
@Ahmed. Did you even read supreme court earlier judgement? Where does it says party head direction counts?
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Jul 23, 2022 01:01pm
it's hoped that the SC and other courts too do not continue to please the thugs as they seem to have been in the wake of the ouster of the government of the thugs. it's now not only he Punjab but the stability of the entire country at stake
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 23, 2022 01:05pm
This wasn't 'election', this was auction!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 23, 2022 01:05pm
@Ahmad, it would be contradicting if they don't favour elahi here since they have already given their new rulling in the presedential reference of the article.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvaiz Lodhi
Jul 23, 2022 01:05pm
@Ahmad, bhai please choose words carefully, when talking about the 'chosen ones'. you never know how it will be perceived!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 23, 2022 01:08pm
@Ahmad, No it wouldn’t contradict its earlier decision. SC says that floor crossing is illegal. No floor crossing took place yesterday. PMLQ lawmakers voted for PMLQ candidate. Simple majority was achieved. Hamza knows he doesn’t command the majority
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 23, 2022 01:12pm
@Shahid, "@Justice, what about neutrals, was there any PM, they haven’t kicked out" You are wasting time in putting some sense in cross-border trolls' heads. They and PDM are alike!
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Khan
Jul 23, 2022 01:22pm
Why is the Deputy Speaker summoned ? He gave his decision exactly in line with the present Constitution article 63-A and in line with the previous ruling of this same SCP. The Head of the Party (in this case the PMLQ's Ch Shujaat must be called and asked if he did indeed write the letter that the Deputy Speaker read out). If Ch Shujaat confirms this then it's ok. End of the matter .
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
Jul 23, 2022 01:22pm
Now it is obvious that OLD POLITICIANS are pawns of western countries and act upon their instructions. Time is to eliminate these corrupt old mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:25pm
All the recently de-seated 20 MPA should join this current case also.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Jul 23, 2022 01:25pm
Article 63 can be interpreted either way depending on the situation.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:26pm
It is time to do spring cleanup in our highest court. It lost its validity and respect.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:32pm
It is time the PM Shahbaz orders full inquiry in the corruption of PTI's high ups.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:33pm
Supreme Court doesn't have any other judges? Unfairness is apparent.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Jul 23, 2022 01:33pm
Pakistan lost, Lotacracy won. Again!
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:35pm
CJP institute full court bench. Show your judicial sense
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jul 23, 2022 01:37pm
Zardari and shujaat are just puppets , strings are in some other hands . Unfortunately , state of Pakistan will suffer in the war of personal egos
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Jul 23, 2022 01:45pm
Zardari is a disease.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Jul 23, 2022 01:45pm
Justice must be done by holding the will of the people. This deputy speaker must be sacked and replaced with a neutral person.
Reply Recommend 0
Uetian
Jul 23, 2022 01:49pm
Amazing contrary where no value for Jamhooor
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Jul 23, 2022 01:56pm
@Ahmad, Not really. SC has decisions in the past in favour of party head as well. No bias. Just a mess they created themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 23, 2022 02:01pm
Lets hope neutrality of the neutrals won't interfere once again. Crucial decision for our country's well-being.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 23, 2022 02:03pm
@Bublu Shublu , : look at the neutral sources who are behind PPP and PML-N. They are the ones who are actually behind this disaster. PPP and PML-N are just pawns.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 23, 2022 02:06pm
Pakistan is being destroyed by it's own people. Enemies of Pakistan are happy without their interference
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 23, 2022 02:06pm
Unfair, chief justices going out of his way to please Imran khan. He never summons Imran khan nor any of his thugs when they abuse national institutions. Chief Justice always forms the bench with justices who are always favourable to PTI. Why not Faiz Issa or others in the bench? Chief Justice always hears PTI petitions within hours of submission while he delays cases against PTI like foreign funding case for 4 years. Most unfair Chief Justice in human history
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 23, 2022 02:14pm
How long Pakistani nation will continue to pay the price - how long army will protect these corrupt elements as a bargaining chip by a foreign power. Look in the streets poor people are languishing for food, a daily wager's life has become miserable. How long this dark night on the people will end. Why those at the helm of real power make the people suffer - Is there anyone in the power corridors explain this or the people will continue to bleed. You saw blatant violation of human rights
Reply Recommend 0
Asad ali
Jul 23, 2022 02:14pm
supreme court is just for political cases. they dont have anything to do with human rights and moral values of this society, for example, dua zahra case.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 23, 2022 02:16pm
Chief Justice is now harassing all political opponents of Imran khan. He must stop this harassment. He is acting as Imran khan’s personal secretary
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 02:18pm
Fairness must be shown by Supreme Court. CJP it is upto you. Or dangerously people will take laws in hand and demolish all institutions. Recuse yourself and let the next senior Judge, Justice Isa head the bench
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Jul 23, 2022 02:18pm
I hope the court see sense and does not let these criminals get away with it
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 02:19pm
Turn a new page. All judges should resign to allow clean fair judges to be installed.
Reply Recommend 0
L. H. Zaidi (London)
Jul 23, 2022 02:19pm
@Changez Khan, such acts shows the functioning judicial system.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 23, 2022 02:25pm
How can anyone invest in this lawless country ruled by thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Jul 23, 2022 02:28pm
Sending instructions to party to vote for Hamza after the party has cast their votes for Parvez Elahi. Once the vote is cast it should be final.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 23, 2022 02:28pm
Zardari is hitting the last nails in the coffin of his dynasty. Zardaris will never again get anywhere near the government. He is played right in the hands of Shareefs.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 23, 2022 02:31pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 23, 2022 02:32pm
What is good for ousting Hamza in the first place, is equally good for bringing him back in the second! A rule cannot be made by the SCoP for a single person's benefit and then make it disappear for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Jul 23, 2022 02:36pm
It would be ironic if this famous bench overturns their earlier judgement regarding defecting members.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 23, 2022 02:37pm
Chief Justice is harassing deputy speaker by not giving him time to prepare. Chief Justice should speak to lawyers and not confuse deputy speaker with legal wording. Why he keeps honest justices like Faiz Issa and others out of these case hearings why he always makes sure Imran khan is favoured by these same 3 judges. Chief Justice always hears Imran petitions within hours of submission
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 02:38pm
@Humza, Exactly. This is the rot which our Supreme Court started from the time of CJP Iftekhar Chaudhry.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 23, 2022 02:55pm
SC must amend its verdict regarding controlling of one’s intellect to prevent future political chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Nishan
Jul 23, 2022 02:59pm
Taste your own medicine
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Jul 23, 2022 03:10pm
Zardari is a master mind
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Jul 23, 2022 03:22pm
Frustrating situation
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Peche Pakistan
Jul 23, 2022 03:25pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, neutrals behind this?? Thought it was US?
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Malik
Jul 23, 2022 03:34pm
Please reverse the decision and give chief ministership to original winner Elahi.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 23, 2022 03:49pm
In our country money can buy anything....anything
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Jul 23, 2022 03:57pm
Truly "Banana Republic of Pakistan" - What a joke in the eyes of the world!
Reply Recommend 0
Mujaddid
Jul 23, 2022 04:02pm
What a gruesome twist of politics. All credit goes to game changed 'Zardari'
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 23, 2022 06:46pm
@Sab Se Peche Pakistan , both sides of a coin.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 23, 2022 06:48pm
Corruption Mafia Zindabad. Long Live Bhutto.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Shakir
Jul 23, 2022 06:50pm
These dramas do happen in countries that are about to be disintegrated.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Jul 23, 2022 06:51pm
ever since the SC took the right and bold decision to oust the PTI government, one wonders what went into the judiciary the courts from top to bottom have become the PTI courts rather than that pf Pakistan!!! everything will eventually come out in a wash. the gang of thugs and its godfather must be put behind bars before they completely destroy the country
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Jul 23, 2022 06:53pm
SC has interpreted the constitution and now SC will interpret its own decision ! What a joke ! These judges belonging to Punjab have ruined the country !
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 23, 2022 06:53pm
The publics “having no faith, and no trust in Pakistans laws, courts and judges, that includes Supreme court and the CJP, is getting deeper and deeper, today, no one expects any fair or right decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 23, 2022 06:53pm
Good to see parties are resolving issues with the help of court. No intervention of establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 23, 2022 06:59pm
The word "Trustee and Hamza" are contradictions when placed in the same sentence, how can you trust a money laundering criminal out on bail?
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
Jul 23, 2022 07:05pm
If the votes are rejected because they acted against the party along leadership instructions then they must be de-seated and 10 more by-elections. Then Hamza will face another vote of no confidence
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Jul 23, 2022 07:08pm
Circus and no wonder it has all of these economic issues and more
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Jul 23, 2022 07:10pm
Dy Speaker has ten votes cast for IK’s nominee on one side, and leader of these ten members saying “do not vote for IK nominee”. Dy Speaker’s decision of rejecting the ten votes is simple common sense. Why is the issue referred to SC?
Reply Recommend 0

