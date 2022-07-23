DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab governor administers oath to CM Hamza

Dawn.com Published July 23, 2022 - Updated July 23, 2022 10:02am
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administers the oath to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administers the oath to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Saturday administered the oath to newly re-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz after a day of drama that ended with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's shock defeat in the contest for the slot as provincial assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari decided not to count the votes of PML-Q lawmakers.

Hamza, clad in a black sherwani, was administered the oath at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Punjab.

In the television footage of the ceremony, slogans of "Aik Zardari Sab Pe Bhaari" (one Zardari outweighs them all) were heard immediately after Hamza took the oath.

It is the second time that Hamza beat Elahi in the contest for the Punjab CM. The last time he had secured victory on April 16, his oath-taking had been delayed for days with then-governor, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, refusing to administer the oath to him. Eventually, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath to him on April 30, following the Lahore High Court's directives.

Hamza's re-election

The run-off election for the province's top office was held yesterday, in line with the Supreme Court's directives.

The session, which began hours after its scheduled time, saw Hamza being re-elected as the chief minister of Punjab by three votes after Deputy Speaker Mazari rejected all 10 votes cast by the PML-Q on the pretext that they had violated the orders of their party chief.

After counting the polled votes, the deputy speaker had announced that Elahi bagged 186 votes, while Hamza could get just 179 votes. However, he had refrained from declaring Elahi the chief minister.

Instead, he had indicated that as party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's instruction to PML-Q members to vote for Hamza instead of Elahi held greater sway.

Drawing the attention of the house to a letter he received from the Chaudhry clan's patriarch, said to contain directions for all 10 party MPAs (including the candidate himself) to vote for PML-N candidate Hamza, he had said he personally phoned Shujaat to verify the contents of the message. “I called Shujaat Hussain myself and asked whether he had written the letter regarding instructions to party MPAs, and he confirmed it thrice,” Mazari said.

In light of this conversation, he declared: “I disregard all 10 votes polled by PML-Q MPAs as they violated the party president’s instructions, in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court”.

The ruling he referred to was issued on a presidential reference seeking the SC's opinion on Article 63-A — which pertains to the disqualification of lawmakers on grounds of defection — and said the votes of lawmakers defecting from the party were not to be counted.

The deputy speaker had subsequently announced that Hamza had won the election of the chief minister, since the 10 deducted votes reduced Elahi’s tally to 176, while Hamza remained on top with 179.

The ruling was severely criticised by Elahi, his supporters and the PTI.

An outraged Elahi had asked how the deputy speaker could reject the vote of the candidate himself, while former law minister Basharat Raja tried to mount a legal defence, arguing that it was not the party chief’s prerogative, rather that of the parliamentary party leader, to issue the party line.

When Raja had told the deputy speaker that he was “doing everything wrong”, Mazari asked him to challenge his decision.

To substantiate this claim, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, who is Parvez Elahi’s son, had shared on Twitter a letter issued by parliamentary leader Sajid Ahmad Khan to all 10 MPAs directing them to vote for his father.

“Yesterday, PML-Q parliamentary party chaired by parliamentary party leader Sajid Ahmad Khan in Punjab Assembly held its meeting and it was unanimously decided that Parvez Elahi is the CM candidate,” Moonis Elahi tweeted.

Parvez Elahi has challenged Hamza's re-election in the Supreme Court and the PTI's Fawad Chaudhry has said his party may also approach the apex court on the matter,

Zardari-Shujaat meetings

Prior to the provincial assembly session for Hamza's election, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari had held two back-to-back meetings with Shujaat at the latter’s residence, which continued well after midnight. When he did finally leave, Zardari left Shujaat’s residence while waving the victory sign.

However, at the time, Shujaat had said there was "no question" of issuing a letter stating that PML-Q members' votes in favour of Elahi were not to be counted.

Referring to these meetings, a Dawn editorial on Saturday said: "The ruling coalition might be thankful for Zardari’s late-night machinations, but they have done little to solve the multiple crises Pakistan is mired in. In fact, this episode will open another unneeded chapter for judicial intervention in the political domain."

How did all this start?

Events leading to Hamza's re-election started in February, as the vote of no-confidence was taking shape against Imran Khan, the then prime minister.

The PTI was trying to prevent the on-the-fence PML-Q from voting with the opposition, which was courting it.

Eventually, Usman Buzdar, the chief minister at the time, resigned from his seat to make way for Elahi as the joint PTI-PML-Q candidate.

Come election time, 25 PTI dissidents voted for Hamza. Their were instrumental in helping Hamza over the line; he received a total of 197 votes while 186 votes are required for a simple majority.

What happened next?

Following Hamza's election, the PTI sent a declaration to Punjab Assembly Speaker Elahi declaring the 25 MPAs as defectors.

Subsequently, Elahi had sent the reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), urging it to de-seat these lawmakers for defecting from the PTI by casting their votes in Hamza's favour in violation of party directions.

Most of the 25 dissident MPAs tried to justify their action of voting in favour of Hamza by claiming that they had received no directives from the party. They raised procedural objections and claimed they never received any show-cause notices — a mandatory requirement.

On May 20, the ECP de-seated the 25 dissident MPAs, stating that they had defected from the party. Since these lawmakers were no longer members of the House, Hamza lost his majority.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered the chief minister's re-election to be held on July 22 (today).

Five MPAs for reserved seats were notified by the ECP on July 6, leaving 20 empty seats. By-elections for the 20 seats were held on July 17 (Sunday) in which the PTI routed the PML-N to bag 15 seats while the latter secured only four seats.

Since the by-election results, the government and opposition have flung allegations and counter-allegations at each other.

Comments (47)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TheTruthful
Jul 23, 2022 08:36am
Do these crooks have any shame, dignity or self-respect at all? Obviously not!
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Jul 23, 2022 08:40am
The Cheat Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 23, 2022 08:41am
Thanks neutrals. Who needs enemies when we have you?
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 23, 2022 08:41am
Another stab in Pakistan's now so called Democracy
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Jul 23, 2022 08:44am
Disrespect to peoples mandate is absolutely not acceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Naeem
Jul 23, 2022 08:45am
Newest low for this country - shame on all those who've done this - you know who you are..
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 23, 2022 08:46am
Congratulations Hamza. PML-N rocks.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Jul 23, 2022 08:55am
Very short lived,soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Laeeq
Jul 23, 2022 08:57am
What a blunder of so called democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 23, 2022 09:01am
Where are the Courts ?
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 23, 2022 09:03am
what a tragic comedy
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jul 23, 2022 09:04am
how many times a kukri will take oath ?
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jul 23, 2022 09:07am
Looters and thugs pledging oaths and allegiance. Just wow!
Reply Recommend 0
IK supporter
Jul 23, 2022 09:09am
Thugs running our country
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 23, 2022 09:09am
Taking oath to protect corruption and provide shelter to uncle Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar
Jul 23, 2022 09:15am
nothing can be dirty like this
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar
Jul 23, 2022 09:15am
nothing can be dirty like this.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 23, 2022 09:16am
Heartiest congratulations to Hamza Shehbaz on taking oath as Chief Minister of Punjab. I wish all the best to him and hope that he will serve the people of Punjab in the best possible manner.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jul 23, 2022 09:16am
The court should not have allowed this oath ceremony
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jul 23, 2022 09:17am
"It is the second time that Hamza beat Elahi" Did he?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jul 23, 2022 09:17am
Congrats Hamza.
Reply Recommend 0
Husain, MD
Jul 23, 2022 09:19am
What a mockery. No surprise the courts rank 130 in PK
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
Jul 23, 2022 09:19am
Pakistan is like a train wreck in slow motion. We are doomed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Jul 23, 2022 09:23am
I feel bad for Imran khan and PTI.He should have been more diplomatic.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Jul 23, 2022 09:24am
Humza did not win the election, he is installed by neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Jul 23, 2022 09:25am
This governor needs to be removed by the Supreme Court for aiding and abetting unconstitutional acts!
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jul 23, 2022 09:25am
Our foreign sponsored neutrals have been tasked by their masters to destroy Pakistan at any cost.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Jul 23, 2022 09:26am
Shameless and spineless people clinging to power to save themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Jul 23, 2022 09:27am
Hamza is better than elahi
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic
Jul 23, 2022 09:31am
What a shame! PMLN has lost all the dignity!
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 23, 2022 09:34am
@NK, highlighting the winning and wont consider how he won?
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Jul 23, 2022 09:34am
A robbery on democratic values. All principles set aside.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Jul 23, 2022 09:35am
just have fun for 3-4 hrs
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 23, 2022 09:39am
Purana Pakistan of looters and plunderers can s back.
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Jul 23, 2022 09:41am
Hamza is a very good leader.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Jul 23, 2022 09:41am
Only animals can be Neutrals! IK
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Jul 23, 2022 09:45am
We are shameless
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Jul 23, 2022 09:54am
dirty neutrals making it Sri Lanka on themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Jul 23, 2022 09:56am
Neutrals are testing the volcano, once it will erupt they will have to pay the price for each and every mess they have done.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar
Jul 23, 2022 09:57am
Pakistan is sinking and nuetrals are solely responsible for it
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Jul 23, 2022 09:57am
Zardari.......................
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 23, 2022 09:58am
I'm happy for Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Jul 23, 2022 10:21am
Political stability & Economy in exchange for CM chair.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Jul 23, 2022 10:35am
This is pathetic. Neutrals have made the country a laughing stock.
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Jul 23, 2022 10:40am
His face says it all. He’s a loser.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 23, 2022 10:48am
@Philosopher (From Japan), Does he send you money in Japan?
Reply Recommend 0
United we fall, divided we stand.
Jul 23, 2022 10:48am
Banana Republic of Pakistan. Why even bother to hold elections, just give posts to the highest bidder.
Reply Recommend 0

