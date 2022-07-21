DAWN.COM Logo

Dollar market under control, stability has returned: Miftah

Dawn.com Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 07:55pm
<p>Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif address a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said the dollar market was now “under control”, and claimed that stability had returned following the government’s announcement that it intended to complete the remainder of its term.

Following the PTI’s thumping win over the PML-N in 15 of the 20 seats in Sunday’s crucial by-elections, speculation had started about what such a result would herald for the longevity of the federal government. However, the coalition government announced on Monday that it would still see off its term rather than calling for early elections.

The political turmoil was not without its effects in the financial markets. Earlier today, the rupee’s slide against the dollar continued unabated with the local currency falling to Rs226 in the interbank market, with watchers attributing the losses to political “chaos” and a greenback that is strengthening against other currencies as well.

Addressing a press conference on the matter in Islamabad today alongside Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Ismail said: “The dollar market has been quite shaken for two to three days since July 17 but it has now been brought under control slowly.”

The finance minister acknowledged that there was a “political turmoil” and negative sentiment in the market amid fears of the federal government being shaken, but added that things were now “stable since the coalition government said that it was not going [anywhere]”.

The finance minister said one of the reasons for increased pressure on the rupee was the bill for last month’s imports. However, he said imports for this month and the next would be lower due to measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which would further reduce pressure on the rupee.

Ismail said there were ample fuel reserves for one to two months and fuel demand had seen a reduction as well, due to high prices, so pressure on the rupee would decrease.

“You will begin to see its effects by next week, but more importantly, from next month when the daily demand for dollars in banks will be less than supply.”

Ismail said the economy was on the right track and all indicators, apart from the exchange rate, were positive.

He reiterated that the PML-N had already resolved to save the country from default even at the cost of its political capital, and had taken difficult decisions without any regret.

“I tell you that no cabinet colleague of mine has said to me: ‘Miftah you have bungled us up’, and instead everyone says ‘[you have] taken correct [decisions]’,” he said.

“We will take the same decisions no matter how many times the choice is to save Pakistan from default,” the finance minister said.

Responding to a question, Ismail said the SBP governor would be nominated by next week while the bank’s board members would be announced today.

Meanwhile, Asif said external factors had a bigger role to play in the dollar’s constant appreciation.

He, too, reaffirmed that the PML-N had decided to form the government at the potential loss of its popularity, to prevent a “sure default” and take the required difficult decisions.

Asif said exchange rate issues would eventually resolve themselves while the effects of default could be “far more terrible”.

“Pakistan’s economic safety is foremost and all other things, including politics, are secondary.”

‘PML-N has consolidated its position’

Asif addressed the Punjab by-elections and acknowledged that some rifts were caused in the party due to contesting former PTI MPAs.

However, he said that as a whole, “it is our success and we have consolidated our position, not lost it.”

He said the by-polls were still a success for the PML-N as its votes and seats had increased. “The PTI has also gained, but these seats were already with the PTI. If there has been any value addition in it, then that translated into seats, there is no doubt about that.”

Asif said that in contrast to elections conducted under the PTI government, it was a matter of great respect for the PML-N that no one had raised rigging allegations about the by-elections.

“I want to emphasise that Hamza Shehbaz’s administration has carried out the most transparent elections of Pakistan’s recent history.”

He said the by-poll result was not a setback for the PML-N, and nor was its stance defeated or impacted by inflation.

“We protected the sanctity of the vote and did not allow it to be trampled despite our government being at stake. We fully realised this but did not make any compromise, which would become a liability for us tomorrow.”

Asif said the government had established a new tradition by not interfering in the by-elections. He added that the establishment’s decision to not interfere should also be welcomed, instead of being criticised.

Economic turmoil
Pakistan

Comments (25)
Jameel
Jul 21, 2022 08:02pm
Will they ever stop lying?
Reply Recommend 0
HZaman
Jul 21, 2022 08:08pm
This guy is definitely living in an alternate universe
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 21, 2022 08:09pm
Thanks for the announcement. We are relaxed now
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Jul 21, 2022 08:15pm
Please whatever they say believe the opposite. So means no stability and dollar not under control.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jul 21, 2022 08:15pm
Not one thing you said came true.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Jul 21, 2022 08:23pm
Maybe Miftah Ismail is way worse of an economist than we thought
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Husain
Jul 21, 2022 08:23pm
Sensible statement! Keep up the good work!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jul 21, 2022 08:24pm
Is he joking?
Reply Recommend 0
VoiceOfReason
Jul 21, 2022 08:26pm
And hell will freeze over too soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Agboatwala
Jul 21, 2022 08:33pm
Mere wishing it will go away.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 21, 2022 08:36pm
Liar, liar, house on fire.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Jul 21, 2022 08:37pm
Oh, really. That's some news.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 21, 2022 08:40pm
Is this guy for real?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasaan
Jul 21, 2022 08:41pm
Yeah no one has money left for buying dollar. Demand too kum ho gee
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Jul 21, 2022 08:47pm
Once again the FM of Pakistan is 226% right!
Reply Recommend 0
Nafis
Jul 21, 2022 08:47pm
One more lie
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jul 21, 2022 08:50pm
These politicians are only capable of lies not telling the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
bilal mustafa
Jul 21, 2022 08:57pm
Talking about US Market?
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 21, 2022 08:59pm
I can not trust any one PTI, PMLN or PPP anymore
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Jul 21, 2022 09:06pm
Perhaps Miftah is out of touch with reality because the market is thinking otherwise
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 21, 2022 09:17pm
These people will bankrupt the nation and then run away.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 21, 2022 09:19pm
@Raj, my anxiety levels just went up
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 21, 2022 09:20pm
His nose is growing longer just like the PR to USD exchange rate.
Reply Recommend 0
AGHA PASHA
Jul 21, 2022 09:27pm
I am afraid Muftah is not in senses and believes rest of the nation is fool
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Jul 21, 2022 09:29pm
Well done Mifta sahib We can trust you...not!
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

The decision to stay
Updated 21 Jul, 2022

The decision to stay

The wiser option may be to seek a fresh, clear public mandate, instead of completing the term.
Tehraan summit
21 Jul, 2022

Tehraan summit

THE power of images in international politics can sometimes send much stronger messages than verbose statements ...
Rising HIV/AIDS cases
21 Jul, 2022

Rising HIV/AIDS cases

IT is unfortunate that in our country, the actions and attitudes of healthcare providers, people who are responsible...
Imran vs the CEC
Updated 20 Jul, 2022

Imran vs the CEC

PTI chief's victory speech was perplexing and one which is bound to leave a bad taste.
Economic uncertainty
20 Jul, 2022

Economic uncertainty

THE PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-polls has not only increased political uncertainty by putting a question mark...
Indus tragedy
20 Jul, 2022

Indus tragedy

A CELEBRATION was transformed into a horrific tragedy on the Indus on Monday as an overloaded boat filled with...