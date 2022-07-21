DAWN.COM Logo

Political ‘chaos’, ascendant dollar send rupee tumbling to 226 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 04:57pm

The rupee’s slide against the dollar continued unabated on Thursday, with the local currency falling to Rs226 in the interbank market, with watchers attributing the losses to political “chaos” and a greenback that is strengthening against other currencies as well.

The rupee had closed at Rs224.92 on Wednesday.

When the session opened today, the local currency depreciated Rs2.08 to 227 against the greenback by 10:57am, according to the Foreign Exchange Association of Pakistan (FAP).

However, the rupee made a nominal recovery to close at Rs226.81, depreciating 0.83pc from Wednesday’s close.

‘Political chaos’

FAP Chairperson Malik Bostan attributed the rupee’s consistent decline in the last five sessions to “political chaos” and the rise in the dollar’s value in the international market.

The political chaos in the country had dampened investors’ confidence, because of which importers were worried and “unnecessarily” buying dollars from the market, he told Dawn.com. The demand for dollars was rising in the interbank market as a result, he said.

In addition, the dollar’s value had risen against over 40 currencies, including the British pound and Japanese yen over the last week, which had affected the rupee in the local market, Bostan explained.

He asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take strict action against banks involved in “speculation” so the “artificial increase” in the dollar’s price could be stopped. The FAP chairperson also asked the government to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the early release of the tranche so investors’ confidence could be restored.

Calls on Miftah to bring stakeholders in loop

Meanwhile, Abdullah Zaki, importer and former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, blamed “panic buying” and demanded of the finance minister to “immediately discuss with stakeholders the conditions regarding the rupee’s value agreed with the IMF”.

Both importers and exporters were worried because of the shortage of dollars in the market, he said. “Rumours are circulating in the market about taking the rupee’s value to 240 which is creating panic.

“The finance minister should reject these rumours so the uncertain condition in the market is ended.”

‘Panic to subside in a few days’

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has also blamed political turmoil for the rupee’s fall.

“The panic in the market is primarily due to political turmoil, which will subside in a few days,” Ismail told Reuters a day earlier, adding that he expected pressure on the rupee to fall in the next few days.

KCCI demands immediate action

Separately, a meeting of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) demanded that the government take emergency steps to arrest the rupee’s fall.

The body called on the government to immediately appoint a permanent governor for the SBP, with the KCCI president demanding the central bank’s intervention.

Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman Zubair Motiwala said the rupee had fallen because of “political uncertainty” and called for the distancing of political matters from the economy.

“Economic matters are being mishandled,” he claimed.

Businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi demanded that the government fix the rupee’s price at 191 for two weeks.

Consistent decline

The rupee appreciated to 204.56 in the first week of July after touching 211.93 on June 22. It kept losing its value against the dollar but registered a minor appreciation when the country reached its staff-level agreement with the IMF on July 15.

It has continued to fall in every session since then.

The SBP attributed to the “market-determined exchange rate system” under which the current account position, news stories and domestic uncertainty contribute to the daily currency fluctuations.

In an apparent attempt to downplay the depreciation, the SBP said a “better measure” of the rupee’s strength is the real effective exchange rate, which takes into account the currencies in which Pakistan trades in inflation-adjusted terms.

Comments (24)
Rizwan
Jul 21, 2022 11:46am
State Bank of Pakistan is with out the Governor for the last 3 months and see what this is doing to the market .
Johnny sins
Jul 21, 2022 11:48am
Political chaos since 1947
MukulBD
Jul 21, 2022 11:48am
When and where will it stop jumping up?
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 21, 2022 11:49am
Miftah Ismail should call Ishaq Dar to learn as how he was controlling US dollars while he was in PML-N previous government.
Ali Z Alvi
Jul 21, 2022 11:50am
Not sure whether ‘panic would subside’ objectively or subjectively (people ultimately getting used to the magnitude of current crisis).
MG
Jul 21, 2022 11:51am
For every fall, there is another fall.......free fall
Sri
Jul 21, 2022 12:03pm
Everyday 5 rupee profit for Dollar hoarders.
Free from all bias
Jul 21, 2022 12:16pm
This is when USD has lost 2% in last 7 days. What will happen when it goes up 20% twenty percent, which is widely expected, over next couple of months.
ABE
Jul 21, 2022 12:17pm
Rs. 250 by end of July?? 300 by end of summer 400 by end of the year???
Salman
Jul 21, 2022 12:45pm
Well done PDM! Now please go home before you cause more damage
Simbs
Jul 21, 2022 12:57pm
250 in a week’s time
Simbs
Jul 21, 2022 12:58pm
T20 score. Now heading to ODI score and then test score
Zulfiqar Ali Ansari
Jul 21, 2022 01:20pm
PKR is in free fall mode since this government brought into power....
Jaws
Jul 21, 2022 01:27pm
The Neutered won't quit until running the country fully into ground!
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 21, 2022 01:28pm
PDM waiting for people to be in PM house like Sri Lanka.
Changez Khan
Jul 21, 2022 01:38pm
The Rupee is heading fast towards a landmark 300/$.
Dr Malaria Fakir, (PhD in Banalities)
Jul 21, 2022 02:32pm
Pakistan should raise the Kashmir issue in all international forums. Pakistanis can tolerate weakening PKR and high inflation.
Abdul Jabbar
Jul 21, 2022 02:46pm
Falling knife.
Fastforward
Jul 21, 2022 04:35pm
@MukulBD, If allowed to float freely, the real value of rupee is 252. The rupee will continue to slide until it reaches 252 and start stabilizing then.
Fastforward
Jul 21, 2022 04:37pm
@Rizwan, SBP has no reserve dollars to prop up rupee. Better to leave rupee to market forces
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jul 21, 2022 04:40pm
On target.
Fastforward
Jul 21, 2022 04:43pm
@ABE, Will stabilize at 252. No prop up to strengthen rupee will help.
humble Pakistani
Jul 21, 2022 04:52pm
"They" don't worry because "they" already hoarded their money into USD or GBP. And they are our policy makers.
Sakbar
Jul 21, 2022 05:00pm
More than 25 years of mismanagement can not be undone in just one year , pain will subside in few years but only after the mismanagement stops.
