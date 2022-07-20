DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2022

Miftah blames 'political turmoil' as PKR falls to record low against dollar

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 20, 2022 - Updated July 20, 2022 04:27pm
<p>Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office, in Islamabad, June 11. — Reuters/File</p>

The rupee continued its fall in the interbank market on Wednesday, with the local currency closing at a historic low of Rs225 against the dollar as Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said political turmoil was to blame for the downturn.

“The panic in the market is primarily due to political turmoil, which will subside in a few days,” Ismail told Reuters, adding that he expected pressure on the rupee to fall in the next few days.

Analysts attributed the decline to the lack of economic guidance amid the political uncertainty prevailing in the country and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) not intervening.

According to the SBP, the rupee closed at Rs224.92 against the dollar, down Rs2.93 or 1.3 per cent, from yesterday’s close of Rs221.99.

Political uncertainty hammering rupee

Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer said the freefall in the rupee’s value was continuing because the markets were without economic guidance amid the evolving political situation.

“For the market to stabilise, it will require some form of guidance on the political front from the PTI or the ruling coalition with respect to elections.”

He was referring to the PTI’s victory on at least 15 of the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, on which by-polls were held on July 17. Following the win, the PTI has claimed that incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has no justification to remain in the province’s top office, and at the same time is demanding fresh general elections.

Naseer also pointed out that while the State Bank has listed the domestic and international reasons for the rupee’s decline, the markets are worried about the future of inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), friendly countries and other sources.

‘No intervention’

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha blamed the government and the SBP for not taking measures to stop the rupee’s decline.

“There is an upward trend in the dollar since the market opened today. Yesterday, the SBP stated that it had left the rupee free and the rate was being determined by market forces.

“This system exists in countries where reserves are in the billions of dollars. For a country like ours, where reserves are about $6bn and that too is on loan and we are running after $1bn, this system does not suit us,” he opined.

Paracha said it appeared that depreciating the rupee to 130 or 140 was one of the conditions the government agreed to with the IMF. He cautioned that it would cause a storm of inflation and create a “dangerous” law and order situation.

“When people do not have enough to eat, God knows what will happen. I do not believe conditions would be manageable [if that happens].”

The currency dealer also lashed out at political parties, lamenting what he termed “the lack of governance” in the country. “The government, whether the previous one or the incumbent, has no concern for the people or where the rupee is going. It seems they are all happy about the dollar’s rise because their assets and children are abroad.”

He called on political parties to come together with a single-point agenda — to discuss an economic plan.

He also made a number of recommendations to improve the situation: fixing dollar rates, ending forward cover, imposing restrictions on import of nonessential items, linking imports to exports and expenditures to revenue.

Head of Research at Tresmark Komal Mansoor said the rupee’s freefall followed the downgrading of the country’s outlook from stable to negative by Fitch, Eurobond yields spiking and no active supply from SBP.

“Banks are short in nostros and they have no choice but to buy from the market at a costlier rate,” she added.

‘Trade fundamentals corrected, an ideal scenario’

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.— DawnNewsTV
Later in the day, Ismail said during a press conference in Islamabad that the country’s “trade fundamentals have been corrected” as a result of measures taken by the PML-N-led coalition government.

He said the government had taken steps to reduce imports and saw success on this front to a certain extent in June.

“Non-energy imports reduced 15pc,” he said, adding that energy imports, however, rose rapidly owing to the significant increase in prices internationally in this sector. “And so, these imports increased 120pc last month.”

But, he continued, the government had taken several steps to cut down imports and “we have started to see results.”

He said the country had recorded imports worth $2.61bn till July 18, which indicated that imports would not exceed $5.5bn this month. “So, we will manage to bring down imports by around $2bn as compared to the last month,” he added. The minister further said he was expecting imports to decline further next month.

Citing a lack of foreign currency reserves and other resources, he said the government was trying to balance imports against exports and remittances.

He said this had been achieved to some extent, which meant that the country’s trade fundamentals had been corrected. “The value of our imports will almost be equal to the collective value of our exports and remittances, which is an ideal situation”.

However, he said, the country would still record a meagre current account deficit. “But that is a good thing for a developing country as this indicates foreign investment,” he added.

Foreign inflows

Ismail said there were “no problems” in the agreement with the IMF. The government had completed all prior actions and would not do anything to create hurdles in the approval of the staff-level agreement by the lender’s executive board, he stressed.

Following the IMF agreement, funding was also available from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, he shared.

According to the IMF, $4bn funds would still be needed, for which a friendly country had said it would provide $1.2bn for oil financing, the minister said. He did not name the country but said he expected the deal to be finalised in the next few days.

“I will only say friendly country … there are four to five countries … It will give $100m per month on deferred payment for a year.”

He disclosed that another country would invest $1bn in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, while another country had said it would deposit $2bn.

The minister said the government was considering measures to generate $2-3bn but declined to share details.

The government was also in talks with Russia to import wheat, Ismail shared.

SBP attributes fall to ‘market-determined system’

The rupee appreciated to 204.56 in the first week of July after touching 211.93 on June 22. It kept losing its value against the dollar but registered a minor appreciation when the country reached its staff-level agreement with the IMF on July 15.

It has continued to fall in every session since then.

A day earlier, the SBP attributed the 11-rupee change in the exchange rate in just two days to the “market-determined exchange rate system” under which the current account position, news stories and domestic uncertainty contribute to the daily currency fluctuations.

In an apparent attempt to downplay the depreciation, the SBP said a “better measure” of the rupee’s strength is the real effective exchange rate, which takes into account the currencies in which Pakistan trades in inflation-adjusted terms.

The central bank said the depreciation in the rupee “since December 2021 has only been 3pc”. In nominal terms, however, the local currency has depreciated against the dollar by 18pc over the same period.

The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates in the recent past to combat inflation, which is hovering at a 40-year high. As a result, international funds are flowing into the US economy to earn better returns. This has led to an increase in demand for dollars, propelling the greenback to a 20-year high against a basket of peers.

bhaRAT©
Jul 20, 2022 12:15pm
Do the neutrals, who consider themselves more intellectual than any politician, realise political uncertainty puts huge pressure on currency markets (and stocks)? This is hurting all people, including them! Its plain to see this experiment they indulged in badly failed. Time to come down from your high horses, forget your vanity!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jul 20, 2022 12:19pm
Just looking at the background and all I want to say is wow
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 20, 2022 12:23pm
All the turmoil in the country, is the creation of Imran Khan for his own selfish moves to return to power. This also proves that, his claim of the foreign intervention in his ouster is all part of his plan because, otherwise if true, he has no power to undo the foreign plan of a big foreign power that he accuses of his ouster.
Reply Recommend 0
yasser
Jul 20, 2022 12:23pm
as per your track record, you and SS are the joint undisputed kings of u-turns. therefore, please do the nation a favour and stop make any statements.
Reply Recommend 0
Liaquat Raza
Jul 20, 2022 12:23pm
Can't you see what is happening in Pakistan? Who is at helmof affairs? You are Fin Min, why don't you advise to PM, or listen to subject experts? Putting NS and SS beside Quaid e Azam is in self, instult of Quaid. And smiling, Don't you feel shame, you people have doomed our country, deserve Sri Lanka like treatment to all of you.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 20, 2022 12:25pm
This guy is mega incompetent and proven liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Fahad
Jul 20, 2022 12:26pm
He must not put a picture of a convicted criminal on the wall of his government's office.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jul 20, 2022 12:31pm
NO this is not the reason, just go back to the history & time line with IMF deal, they already told clearly on 14th July during staff meeting that it will take 3 weeks to 6 weeks to issue the loan. So don't create confusion and put all blames on political situation.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jul 20, 2022 12:33pm
What a by-election for a provincial assembly got to do with the devaluationdevaluation. This guy obviously doesn't know what he is talking about.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jul 20, 2022 12:34pm
Lame excuses.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2022 12:36pm
“The panic in the market is primarily due to political turmoil, which will subside in a few days,” Ismail told Reuters, adding that he expected pressure on the rupee to fall in the next few days. Its becauae of your incompetence and your corrupt government, simple as that.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2022 12:36pm
“The panic in the market is primarily due to political turmoil, which will subside in a few days,” Ismail told Reuters, adding that he expected pressure on the rupee to fall in the next few days. A bad workman always blames everything but himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab Zaidi
Jul 20, 2022 12:37pm
It is over 240 now. Governments needs to intervene to arrest the downfall of Rupee. This will lead to devastating consequences and Pakistan may end up with hyper inflation. Never have I witnessed a fall of Rs 20/- in a single day. Very uncertain times.
Reply Recommend 0
Anees
Jul 20, 2022 12:37pm
This guy is so good .. at blaming others and finding lame excuses ..
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2022 12:38pm
Miftah is insulting the people and the nation by having Great Qaid e Azam picture in between two most corrupt, convicted, criminals of Pakistan, Nawaz and Shebaz duo. Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jul 20, 2022 12:38pm
The regime change happened by the book according to PML-N and its supporters so there is meant to be no political turmoil.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Jul 20, 2022 12:42pm
So, shift the blame, then...
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jul 20, 2022 12:46pm
Why pictures of two crooks are on the wall behind him next to Qaid - E- Azam?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Jul 20, 2022 12:49pm
Maybe the turmoil will not exist if he removes the photos in the background but just leave the Quaid photo? That in itself will boost the confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Jul 20, 2022 12:49pm
its an insult to hang picture of convicted and now absconding nawaz sharif in any official office.... disgraced mentality.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Jul 20, 2022 12:49pm
Ok biscuit seller
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 20, 2022 12:50pm
Look at the portraits behind. Shameless dynastic government. They think they own the country. This very thinking is treason.
Reply Recommend 0
What
Jul 20, 2022 12:50pm
He's telling the truth, investor confidence is shaken due to Imrans victory. They fear more political unrest and as such withdrawing money from the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Jul 20, 2022 12:51pm
sorry state of affairs. unfortunately no one is interested in saving the country!
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jul 20, 2022 12:58pm
Naah, its your bad governance and incompetence
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Jul 20, 2022 12:59pm
Change his position to Minister of lying. Need to hold elections instead of occupying a chair.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir Abdullah
Jul 20, 2022 12:59pm
Dear Miftah Saheb...Its high you come out of this blame game all the time and accept your responsibility. OK you blame political turmoil but again its only your government who is to blame for this turmoil.....
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jul 20, 2022 01:00pm
50 Crore Offer for PTI MPA !!! Plmn to save CM
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jul 20, 2022 01:01pm
Running out of excuses. As yet, you have n't learnt anything from recent debacle in Punjab election. People don't want you.
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Jul 20, 2022 01:01pm
And PDM is responsible for this turmoil. There is still time before you take this country into default.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 20, 2022 01:04pm
Pakistan is almost heading towards martial law as uncertainty in the country will not end
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Salman
Jul 20, 2022 01:04pm
Who started this political turmoil? They need bed of roses to run the government. Incapable people with zero wisdom and integrity.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jul 20, 2022 01:04pm
Political turmoil? You brought it.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Jul 20, 2022 01:07pm
This imported and corrupt inefficient has already destroyed the economy of Pakistan , immediately relinquish and go for general elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 20, 2022 01:07pm
Photos of nawaz sharif shabaz sharif WITH JINNAH!!!! Shameful!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 20, 2022 01:10pm
What did you think would happen after VONC? No political turmoil? Things haven't gone the way the neutrals had predicted. Thought it would be smooth sailing.
Reply Recommend 0
khabboo
Jul 20, 2022 01:10pm
@M. Saeed, Some people will remain stupid. Regardless of intervention etc. IK was doing fine until PDM came in for their own motives. IK has exposed your leaders (You are obviously a Patwari) and the establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 20, 2022 01:10pm
Then go for fresh free and fair general elections. What is the big deal. Let the people decide.
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Jul 20, 2022 01:16pm
Can anyone trust Miftah? He can run a candy factory but not economy. This guy should hide in shame...
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jul 20, 2022 01:18pm
The pictures hanging i in the wall is of a convict and a money launderer. And they think people trust then. ABSOLUTELY NOT!!
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jul 20, 2022 01:28pm
They are deliberately doing this to pressurise establishment, so that establishment help them to retain Hamza Shehbaz as CM.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Jul 20, 2022 01:31pm
Have pity on this nation, resign and get lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jul 20, 2022 01:38pm
Candyman thinks people are fool. Resign now, you have destroyed the once a flourishing economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 20, 2022 01:41pm
Mr Miftah, who is responsible for all this chaos. Will you kindly elaborate.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 20, 2022 01:45pm
Free and fair elections is the only wau out of this crisis. It has to be done right away. We don't have much time left.
Reply Recommend 0
sad
Jul 20, 2022 01:51pm
Shame on neutrals for bringing these incompetent looters on us. The corrupt neutrals along with these looters should be prosecuted.
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Jul 20, 2022 01:57pm
look at the photos on the wall behind him what a tragedy
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 20, 2022 01:59pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 20, 2022 02:03pm
So then why doesn’t your boss end this ‘political turmoil’ by announcing snap elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Zari
Jul 20, 2022 02:35pm
The background photos. Wow. Should add Zardari to complete it.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Jul 20, 2022 03:02pm
Incompetent!
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Jul 20, 2022 03:06pm
It is unfortunate to see the picture of Quaid-e-Azam with three thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 20, 2022 03:11pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jul 20, 2022 03:14pm
Everything is going according to the plan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Jul 20, 2022 03:18pm
@M. Saeed, give me a break!
Reply Recommend 0

