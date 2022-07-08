DAWN.COM Logo

PIA slashes domestic fares by 20pc during Eid

Mohammad Asghar Published July 8, 2022 - Updated July 8, 2022 08:11am
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fares by 20 per cent for domestic flights during the three days of Eidul Azha starting from Sunday.

The Eid package was announced after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique issued special directives to the airline’s CEO, a PIA spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The PIA will reduce its fare by 20pc to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Eidul Azha,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the PIA has launched weekly passenger flights from Islamabad to the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The first direct flight PK-870 of the national flag carrier on Wednesday brought 209 passengers from Islamabad to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, a new destination in China in addition to Xian and Beijing. Similarly, PK-871 carrying 107 passengers returned to Islamabad the same day.

“The first flight of PIA on new route Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad took place today. It would further facilitate people-to-people, cultural and commercial linkages between Pakistan and China,” Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haque tweeted on Wednesday after the flight.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2022

