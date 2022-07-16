DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2022

Govt slashes PIA, Pakistan Railways’ fares to pass on fuel price cut to consumers

Qazi Hassan Published July 16, 2022 - Updated July 16, 2022 04:12pm
<p>Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique speaks in a video message on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique speaks in a video message on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday announced a reduction in fares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Railways (PR), following the recent cut in fuel prices.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced the reduction in an address to the nation.

The prime minister had said that as promised, he was passing on to the people each paisa of price reduction in the international markets and announced a Rs18.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol and Rs40.54 per litre in that of high-speed diesel.

In the wake of those cuts, Rafique said in a video message today that PIA and PR had also decided to pass on the benefit of lower fuel prices to their customers.

“A 10 per cent reduction is being done in economy class fares of mail express trains and similarly, a relief of 10pc is being given for both classes of PIA’s domestic flights.”

He said implementation would start from midnight tonight for the next 30 days (August 17).

The railways minister said the Civil Aviation Authority would also instruct private airlines to reduce their fares. “We believe that provincial governments will also take measures for fare reduction after contacting transporters,” he added.

A day ago, the federal cabinet directed the federal and provincial authorities concerned to ensure that the impact of the cut in petroleum prices immediately reached the people in the shape of reduced fares and transportation costs.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said the cabinet discussed the reduction in the prices of petroleum products and asked the provincial governments to take immediate steps so that the relief reaches the people.

She said the cabinet decided to keep a close watch for the implementation of the POL price cut in the shape of reduced fares and resolved to transfer whatever relief becomes available in international markets to the masses.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio cluster
16 Jul, 2022

Polio cluster

THE continued emergence of polio cases from North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicates that the...
SC on Suri’s ruling
Updated 16 Jul, 2022

SC on Suri’s ruling

THE Supreme Court’s detailed judgement explaining why it set aside then National Assembly Speaker Qasim Suri’s...
Fuel price cut
16 Jul, 2022

Fuel price cut

THE government must be quite grateful for the opportunity to announce some measure of relief for the economically...
Bolton’s disclosure
15 Jul, 2022

Bolton’s disclosure

THE fact that the US has been involved in regime change for decades is perhaps the worst kept secret in the realm of...
Setting boundaries
Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Setting boundaries

Armed forces should never have gotten involved in activities that are a distraction from their core responsibility.
Antimicrobial resistance
15 Jul, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance

THE World Health Organisation’s call for accelerating the development of vaccines to prevent infections caused by...