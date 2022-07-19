DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2022

Undeterred coalition resolves not to rush into election

Zulqernain Tahir | Imran Ayub Published July 19, 2022 - Updated July 19, 2022 07:53am
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (L) and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (R) address a press conference in Lahore on Monday. — PID website
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (L) and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (R) address a press conference in Lahore on Monday. — PID website

• ‘N’, PPP hold separate meetings, agree to complete term and go to polls after fixing economy, making election reforms
• Nawaz speaks to PDM heads; Shehbaz invites chiefs of all coalition partners to join heads for post-by-poll strategy

LAHORE / KARACHI: Amid the opposition Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) fresh demand for early general elections after registering a thumping victory in the crucial Punjab by-elections on Sunday, the two main component parties of the ruling coalition — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakis­tan Peoples Party (PPP) — on Monday insisted the Nat­ional Assembly will complete its term until mid-next year, and general elections be held after the government carries out electoral reforms and fixes the economy.

Nonetheless, for some introspection in the wake of the humiliating defeat his party faced at the hands of the PTI in the by-polls, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the leadership of all coalition parties to Lahore on Tuesday (today) to discuss the option of fresh polls.

However, after a meeting of PML-N stalwarts in Model Town, Lahore, presided over by PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah did hint that the party would stick to its stance of going to polls after completing the incumbent assembly’s tenure in August 2023.

“A decision to hold early elections will be made in consultation with all allied parties. However, the PML-N’s point of view hasn’t changed — next elections should be held after completion of the government’s tenure,” the minister told a press conference on Monday.

Mr Sanaullah and fellow federal minister Mian Javed Latif have both said their party might consider fresh polls, provided PTI chief Imran Khan dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies. Sanaullah also voiced the government’s support for the election commission members in the face of Imran’s onslaught on them.

Moreover, Information Minister Marriyum Aurang­zeb said on the invitation of the premier, a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and allied parties would be held on Tuesday (today) at Mr Sharif’s Lahore residence. “The leadership of these parties will deliberate on important and national issues,” she said in a statement. PML-N-chief Nawaz Sharif will join the meeting through a video link from London.

A party source said neither the PML-N nor its two main coalition partners – PPP and JUI-F – were willing to concede to the early election demand of Imran Khan. “The PTI chairman may be offered to hold talks over the matter, but the coalition government will take the decision that suits it,” he said.

Read: PML-N in two minds on early polls, wants Nawaz back first

He further said that at this point, giving in to Khan’s demand meant allowing the PTI to return to power as its chief’s popularity graph was on a constant rise and the Punjab by-poll results were evident of it. “Besides, the ruling coalition has yet to fix the economy, a major reason it cited for coming to power after toppling Khan’s government in April, and carry out election reforms. Until it meets these goals, the ruling coalition may not agree to snap polls,” he said.

During the party meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the reasons for the PML-N’s defeat on 15 of the 20 seats of Punjab Assembly in the by-polls. “Awarding tickets to PTI defectors that left PML-N workers disgruntled and disinterested in the election campaign, unpopular decisions of the coalition government of making huge increases in petroleum and electricity prices, rising inflation and related matters were the main reasons cited for the defeat,” a PML-N leader told Dawn.

Mission: Save Hamza

PM Shehbaz and his party leaders also discussed possible measures to save Hamza Shehbaz’s office of the chief minister. The incumbent CM is certain to lose to PTI-PML-Q joint candidate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after failing to win 11 seats to achieve a majority in the house where the joint opposition now has 188 members.

“We will not let Mr Elahi become the CM easily. If five to seven PTI lawmakers don’t come to the assembly on the voting day (July 22), how will the PTI have its chief minister?” Sanaullah questioned.

Reportedly, the PML-N has been working on either ‘detaining’ a few PTI lawmakers in different cases or luring some of them with lucrative packages to abstain from voting.

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discussion

The ruling coalition elders – PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif, PPP’s Asif Zardari and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman – spoke to each other separately over the phone and discussed the situation post the PTI victory.

According to a source, the trio agreed that any decision about early general elections would be taken in consultation with all allied parties. “They were of the view that the coalition government of nine parties should take no such decision in haste or under Imran’s pressure,” he maintained.

PPP CEC meeting

Meanwhile, over in Karachi, the PML-N’s main coalition ally, the PPP, insisted on completion of the National Assembly’s term for “crucial electoral reforms and constitutional amendments”, vowing “to stand with the allies in these testing times”.

The party’s fresh resolve came at its central executive committee (CEC) meeting chaired by PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari where senior leaders discussed the emerging political situation, and performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government so far. They also shared their thoughts about the party’s future strategy and plan to reactivate itself in Punjab where the PTI had regained its ground and stunned the PML-N in its stronghold.

Sources privy to the discussion said the participants were almost consensual that the PPP should not support early elections, as being demanded by the PTI. The meeting, which lasted for more than two hours, also approved the decision to attend Tuesday’s meeting in Lahore of leaders of the federal government’s allies with a clear opinion about the current assembly’s term.

“The PPP is very clear that this [National] assembly should complete its term,” said Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who’s also the PPP’s CEC member, while talking to reporters after the meeting outside Bilawal House. “We want this, so parliament can make crucial constitutional amendments and undertake electoral reforms. Once they are done and the assembly completes its term, we will definitely want free and fair elections.”

He further said the PPP had a history of loyalty towards its allies, and the recent political setback to its coalition partner in Punjab won’t affect its partnership with any of the allied parties. The PPP would support any decision taken consensually by the coalition.

“We never betray our allies,” said Mr Memon. “Whatever the results of Punjab by-polls are, we stand with our allies. We also believe that any political challenge can be met with unity and harmony among the saner political entities. The Punjab by-polls have also exposed all the lies of [PTI chairman] Imran Khan. He should apologise to the chief election commissioner for leading a propaganda campaign against him.”

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (61)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dil
Jul 19, 2022 08:00am
Govt of just Islamabad doesn't have mandate to make decisions for entire country.
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Jul 19, 2022 08:03am
“We will not let Mr Elahi become the CM easily. If five to seven PTI lawmakers don’t come to the assembly on the voting day (July 22), how will the PTI have its chief minister?” Sanaullah questioned." Is this democracy? Shame on this tug Sannaullah because he is saving his skin
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Jul 19, 2022 08:07am
Shameless and power hungry
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 19, 2022 08:11am
Coalition is a collection of seasoned thugs and crooks and they will not walk away from the power they are enjoying. Anyone who thinks that they have the interest of the nation in mind is a fool. They are here to protect each other’s corruption thanks to the establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
An
Jul 19, 2022 08:13am
PMLN is gone in the next election when ever it takes place. If they are delaying it so that they can grab more money will not work. PMLn lost the game and will not be a good bunch of thugs to serve the people of pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 19, 2022 08:13am
Undeterred? More like script followers.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Jul 19, 2022 08:13am
There is no way elections will be held anytime soon, however better time in October-November 2023 good for elections in Pakistan. All political parties in Pakistan take a deep breath and let the current coalition government complete their terms in Julia 2023.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 19, 2022 08:14am
Rana Sanaullah has criminal intentions as it looks from his talks - this man has blood on his hand and SC should take suo-moto notice less this will lead to troubles
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Wali
Jul 19, 2022 08:18am
PML (N) needs more governance with tough decisions to become an absolute pariah in Pakistan politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 19, 2022 08:18am
PTI in KPK & Punjab, PPP in Sindh and coalition in Balochistan, leaves Shabaz the PM of Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 19, 2022 08:20am
PPP wants PMLN to be completely discredited so it has no competition in elections against PTI, simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 19, 2022 08:23am
They want to hang around long enough to bag all the various loans before stripping the country bare of any funds because that is all they do.
Reply Recommend 0
Later
Jul 19, 2022 08:27am
Undeterred because they are determined to win the big election by fraud. Punjab win for PTI was allowed to claim credibility to intended fraud and plotted win for the imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 19, 2022 08:29am
PM of Pakistan is planning illegal and unconstitutional coup against the wishes of people of Pakistan. Where are the judges of Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Jul 19, 2022 08:29am
What on earth they are?
Reply Recommend 0
F Rana
Jul 19, 2022 08:31am
This couple should start looking for hiding places soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jul 19, 2022 08:34am
These thugs need to leave before they destroy the country
Reply Recommend 0
SilverSurfer
Jul 19, 2022 08:34am
Crooks refusing to let go! They will certainly be kicked out since they refuse to leave with some modicum of dignity.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Jul 19, 2022 08:41am
Enjoy while you can, just look at Sri Lanka, that movie is also coming to Pakistan very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Jul 19, 2022 08:42am
This man is criminal with blood in his eyes and in his both hands always wants to lit the fire whenever is possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Jul 19, 2022 08:43am
Unashamedly undeterred!
Reply Recommend 0
Naya-Purana-Pak
Jul 19, 2022 08:44am
They don't have the choice. The decision is made in Pindi by the so called neutrals. Maybe if Imran put too much pressure then they will be forced to go for elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs Khalil
Jul 19, 2022 08:46am
Rana sanaullah , gave clear indications of kidnapping five members , what else can be expected from a gangster.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZE
Jul 19, 2022 08:48am
This confused bunch of coalition should now give up and let the nation decide the course of actions through elections. They are just hanging by a piece of thread with the help of by the so called neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 19, 2022 08:48am
As they say - stop digging if you are in a hole - this corrupt regime is so incompetent that it cannot take a hint
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Afzal USA
Jul 19, 2022 08:49am
Imported Government came from back door. The looters and absconders must leave fast from the front door.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Jul 19, 2022 08:51am
They look sad
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Afzal USA
Jul 19, 2022 08:52am
Imported looters must be sent to China to get justice, once and for all. China like justice is required for these thugs like Sanaullah.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Jul 19, 2022 08:54am
Good decision, PTI is allowed to play all sorts of dirty politics tricks and no one bats an eyelid but all hell breaks lose if PMLN tries to do anything. It's high time PMLN stop overplaying good guy and start responding PTI in the same way.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 19, 2022 08:55am
You guys have no shame. I guess waiting for USA your real masters to decide your fate.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Afzal USA
Jul 19, 2022 08:55am
Pakistan needs Revolution like IRAN in 1979. And swift justice either like China or Saudi Arabia.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 19, 2022 08:57am
The looters and the thugs who shelled women and children in Islamabad deserve no reprieve and should be tried in the courts for torturing the citizens of Pakistan who were exercising their right to protest
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 19, 2022 08:58am
They don’t decide when to go for election. IK and PTI will decide the timing. Rules of games have changed.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 19, 2022 09:01am
PML simply don’t have the votes. Period.
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Jul 19, 2022 09:02am
People have not voted you to be a government! On what basis are you criminals calling yourself a government? People will soon drag you out of government buildings!
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Jul 19, 2022 09:08am
What else is expected from these rhino skinned thugs! Resign to save Pakistan from turning into a banana republic!
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jul 19, 2022 09:15am
They are digging themselves into a deeper ditch, which will be hopefully their grave . The world is in for a very bad period and whoever is on the seat will take all the blame .
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Jul 19, 2022 09:17am
30 th Nov - Salvation is coming - grab wahtever you can till then
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
Jul 19, 2022 09:17am
This bunch of looters and liars is in a fix —- beaten and bewildered—-simply trying to put up a brave face.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 19, 2022 09:22am
Losers. Just the look on their faces.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 19, 2022 09:24am
Two words . Sri. Lanka.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 19, 2022 09:25am
Biden won't allow it after paying for the services.
Reply Recommend 0
farah
Jul 19, 2022 09:34am
@ILYAS KHAN, the one who could not dare to go out to offer Eid prayers is making these threats , no shame or ethics.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Jul 19, 2022 09:41am
Don’t panic , just wait how Imran and Pervez are going to fight !
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Jul 19, 2022 09:43am
@Dil, The federal government makes decisions for the whole country , this country has a federation and not confederation ! PM is the PM of the whole country and CM are limited to only their provinces !
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Jul 19, 2022 09:45am
We are waiting for the twist in the Punjab assembly, let’s see what are the cards PML N has ! Let the game begin ! At last CM Humza can dissolve the assembly!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 19, 2022 09:46am
"Shameless" is the word. Special thanks to the neutrality of the neutrals for selecting these gems for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Jul 19, 2022 09:54am
The lady in pic is very fond of to remain in pic and using Mobile Phones and poisonous speeches against Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Jul 19, 2022 09:57am
Because in elections you guys have utter defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Jul 19, 2022 10:00am
Ground reality is PML N is finished as a party, crooks are too busy finishing their court cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Jul 19, 2022 10:07am
Because elections will be a death to the imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 19, 2022 10:08am
Rana SB is confused depressed and under pressure I think
Reply Recommend 0
Chima
Jul 19, 2022 10:08am
PMLN wants to see panic in the country? Right
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Jul 19, 2022 10:13am
One thing is clear that if PDM continue managing the Central government,PMLN leadership will be found travelling only to Sindh for taking blessing from Zardari Sahab for final nail in coffin.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaiser
Jul 19, 2022 10:15am
PTI and Imran Khan lost 5 of their own seats in the bye elections to PML-N
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 19, 2022 10:19am
Coalition of looters and currupts - both PPP and PMLN.
Reply Recommend 0
FAIRVIEW
Jul 19, 2022 10:32am
Early elections is not in PMLN’s interest. They very well knew the consequences of holding early elections.
Reply Recommend 0
FAIRVIEW
Jul 19, 2022 10:35am
@ILYAS KHAN, Rana Sanaullah is one of the architects of PMLN’s debacle in the Punjab by- polls the other day.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 19, 2022 10:57am
Like you said, you will win 18 seats out of the 20??
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Jul 19, 2022 11:27am
PDM know all this by experience. Experts on wrongdoing.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Jul 19, 2022 11:46am
After the election results in Punjab they have no choice but to hang on to the power
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI’s triumph
Updated 19 Jul, 2022

PTI’s triumph

The PML-N may need Nawaz Sharif to return home to heal the divisions within the party.
Biden’s Mideast tour
19 Jul, 2022

Biden’s Mideast tour

VERY little of substance has emerged from US President Joe Biden’s recently concluded tour of Israel and Saudi...
Covid surge
19 Jul, 2022

Covid surge

RECENT Covid-19 fatality numbers should be a cause of great alarm for health authorities in the country. In spite of...
Justice delayed
18 Jul, 2022

Justice delayed

DESPITE earnest efforts by their lordships to bring down the number of cases pending decision across all tiers of ...
Treason season
Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Treason season

It's exasperating to see govt pursue Article 6 when law in question is meant to be applied in very different circumstances.
The curtain falls
18 Jul, 2022

The curtain falls

IT is suddenly all over for Airlift Technologies, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated start-ups and a giant in the...