Imran urges chief election commissioner to resign, says early elections still the only solution

Dawn.com Published July 18, 2022 - Updated July 18, 2022 07:55pm

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to resign, claiming that his party won the Punjab by-polls despite the use of state machinery in PML-N's favour as he insisted that early elections were still the only solution to the country's woes.

In an address today after his party's triumph in the Punjab by-elections, he thanked youngsters and women who came out in large numbers to vote for PTI.

"I believe this is the moment in the history of Pakistan that we should be thankful for because the nation has awakened," Imran remarked. "People have finally understood the ideology of Pakistan."

The ex-premier, however, stressed that Pakistan was facing an economic crisis that was fueled by the political mess in the country.

"Our reserves have shrunk by half since PML-N came to power. Despite the agreement with IMF (International Monetary Fund) in sight, our rupee is declining."

He highlighted that amid these crises, the only way out was free and fair elections. But, Imran contended, those elections should not be conducted the way by-elections in Punjab were held.

"[During the by-polls] they used all the tactics to defeat us. Police threatened our people. Officers acted as workers of PML-N," he claimed, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had no right to use the police in such a way.

He also claimed that there were four million deceased voters included in the electoral rolls.

'CEC Raja should resign'

Separately, Imran claimed that the CEC tried his best to turn the polls in favour of the PML-N.

"I am disappointed in the chief election commissioner. How could he let all this happen? He is not competent to run [the Election Commission of Pakistan] and is biased towards a political party. Raja should immediately resign."

He said that his party did not trust the CEC, citing the example of Senate elections in 2021 in which Imran said evidence of bribery was seen.

"In Sindh's LG (local government) elections, 15 per cent of PPP candidates won unopposed, yet nobody investigated it," he recalled. "During the Daska polls, the returning officer opened all the votes against PTI. He made us lose that election."

He said that despite several cases of rigging during polls being brought before the CEC, he never punished anyone, which encouraged malpractice as no one feared accountability.

But, despite all these tactics, Imran said: "We won as people came out to cast their votes like never before.

PTI chief to approach SC

At the outset of his speech, the PTI leader said that he was elated today because the nation had finally started questioning slavery. “We have rejected slavery and we will now become a nation with the grace of God.”

Referring to the incumbent government, he said that all the leaders had their money stashed abroad. “They say they are ready to die for Pakistan but spend vacations overseas,” he highlighted.

But, he continued, the way women and youngsters came out last night, they had proven that “we are finally in the Naya Pakistan”.

Imran recalled that during his tenure an "artificial political crisis" was created.

"The government was running smoothly and there's proof of it in the economic survey. It said that after 17 years, our growth rate increased and all the indicators showed we were progressing."

He went on that during the the PML-N's previous tenure of five years, Pakistan did not see a rise in exports. "They left huge fiscal deficits in both their terms. They came to power only to get cases against them quashed. They got bills passed from the assembly.

"But god willing, I will challenge all this in the Supreme Court tomorrow (Tuesday)," the former PM vowed.

Imran added that problems could only be resolved if there was political stability. "We have a strong asset sitting abroad. I promise you that overseas Pakistan will invest as soon as we ensure stability in our country."

Comments (26)
ANS
Jul 18, 2022 07:13pm
IK needs to sent behind bars. PTI is welcome
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Jul 18, 2022 07:13pm
Enjoy this unexpected victory till the government completes its tenure.
Reply Recommend 0
abc
Jul 18, 2022 07:15pm
This man will destroy Pakistan, he is doing someone else bidding. Despite a win, Niazi is preaching hate.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 18, 2022 07:16pm
IK should be ashamed of hurling false accusations against CEC.
Reply Recommend 0
abc
Jul 18, 2022 07:16pm
Nisai is a Hate Preacher.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 18, 2022 07:18pm
If CEC resigns, how could you have early election? Will you agree any new CEC proposed by the Federal Government under PML(N) and rejecting eVMs?
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi
Jul 18, 2022 07:18pm
Niazi a liar. CEC is an honest person and the result of the by-elections proves that he conducted is fairly.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Jul 18, 2022 07:18pm
Like you resigned during VNOC talk some sense Mr Khan
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 18, 2022 07:20pm
If CEC Sikander Raja has even slight self respect and love for his country then he must resign immediately!!! He must not play in the hands of Sharif Fmaily!
Reply Recommend 0
abc
Jul 18, 2022 07:21pm
Because of establishment's stupidness, the curse is back!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ahmad
Jul 18, 2022 07:22pm
Establishment tried to appease Imran by ensuring he wins seats in Punjab. But he is a troublemaker and will disrupt the system. He is incapable and narcissist only.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Jul 18, 2022 07:22pm
Well done PTI. Now walk the talk before your economy collapses.
Reply Recommend 0
kumar
Jul 18, 2022 07:22pm
PDM did wrong by moving early no confidence motion. If IK would have been PM... neither IMF nor China would have given bailout package.
Reply Recommend 0
His Grace
Jul 18, 2022 07:23pm
Imran is absolutely right.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Jul 18, 2022 07:26pm
Imran is hellbent to create as much anarchy as possible. He wants to weaken every institute and that is his main task now.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled.
Jul 18, 2022 07:40pm
It's a constitutional position, how can he order the resignation of the ECP commissioner?
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 18, 2022 07:41pm
So your victory now was also rigged?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 18, 2022 07:41pm
Agreed. Let IK become PM again. He made the economy to collapse and let him fix it.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 18, 2022 07:42pm
Just Enjoy. .... Here comes Imran Khan blaming everyone except himself. ...
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 18, 2022 07:42pm
IK is accountable for current state of the economy. Let him own it. The economy is broken beyond repair.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
Jul 18, 2022 07:46pm
Now IK can dissolve Punjab govt and call for election..... but he won't :)
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 18, 2022 07:47pm
Insane and self-centric. His target is the foreign funding case.
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jul 18, 2022 07:49pm
The chief mischief maker is back!
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 18, 2022 07:56pm
You ought to resign for holding fair and transparent elections in Punjab by-elections.. What a joke. The CEC must have refused some favours demanded by the PTI boss.
Reply Recommend 0
TheFactIs
Jul 18, 2022 07:59pm
With all the hostilities and bitterness Imran Khan has created, there is no way PTI can come into power again!
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jul 18, 2022 08:02pm
He wants a CEC like Javed Iqbal who he can blackmail with video
Reply Recommend 0

