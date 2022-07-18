Will not opt for early elections, govt to complete term: PML-N’s Abbasi

Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday asserted that the current coalition government would complete its term and “remain in power till Aug 17, 2023.”

He made these remarks in Samaa TV programme Nadeem Malik Live, a day after his party was outclassed by the PTI on 15 out of 20 seats in the by-elections in Punjab, thus triggering debate whether the government would be able to continue or opt for early elections.

Speaking in the show today, Abbasi dismissed the possibility of the country heading into early elections, saying the incumbent government was “10 times better” than the PTI on all fronts.

He said the government took difficult decisions to save the economy.

“Imran’s policies destroyed our budgetary policies and we will have to keep paying its price,” he told the interviewer.

He said the “havoc caused by Imran” was not ordinary.

The ex-PM said there were several reasons for the surging dollar rate and the tumbling stock market.

“The dollar is gaining strength against all currencies worldwide, while the stocks swing owing to internal political situation in the country,” he added.

Abbasi admitted that political instability was a major factor in dwindling economy.

The PTI emerged victorious against the PML-N in the by-elections on Sunday by winning at least 15 of the 20 seats that got vacated after the disqualification of PTI members who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab chief minister’s office.