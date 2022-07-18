DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2022

Will not opt for early elections, govt to complete term: PML-N’s Abbasi

Dawn.com Published July 18, 2022 - Updated July 18, 2022 11:53pm
<p>In this file photo, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses a press conference on March 29, 2022 in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV</p>

In this file photo, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses a press conference on March 29, 2022 in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday asserted that the current coalition government would complete its term and “remain in power till Aug 17, 2023.”

He made these remarks in Samaa TV programme Nadeem Malik Live, a day after his party was outclassed by the PTI on 15 out of 20 seats in the by-elections in Punjab, thus triggering debate whether the government would be able to continue or opt for early elections.

Speaking in the show today, Abbasi dismissed the possibility of the country heading into early elections, saying the incumbent government was “10 times better” than the PTI on all fronts.

He said the government took difficult decisions to save the economy.

“Imran’s policies destroyed our budgetary policies and we will have to keep paying its price,” he told the interviewer.

He said the “havoc caused by Imran” was not ordinary.

The ex-PM said there were several reasons for the surging dollar rate and the tumbling stock market.

“The dollar is gaining strength against all currencies worldwide, while the stocks swing owing to internal political situation in the country,” he added.

Abbasi admitted that political instability was a major factor in dwindling economy.

The PTI emerged victorious against the PML-N in the by-elections on Sunday by winning at least 15 of the 20 seats that got vacated after the disqualification of PTI members who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab chief minister’s office.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shan
Jul 18, 2022 11:55pm
This is excellent decision. Very wise of Nawaz now IK needs to learn how to do politics from Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznaviii
Jul 19, 2022 12:05am
Got fresh assurances from foreign masters! Old habbits die hard
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 19, 2022 12:06am
Obviously after extreme harsh economic decisions to revive IMF program and punjab poll results it is just common sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 19, 2022 12:26am
Good luck in completing the term. At this point I think you all should be focusing on packing your bags.
Reply Recommend 0
SS
Jul 19, 2022 12:28am
Every body will get their turn to destroy pakistan. You are in a queue, please wait
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Musa
Jul 19, 2022 01:13am
Shameless
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice delayed
18 Jul, 2022

Justice delayed

DESPITE earnest efforts by their lordships to bring down the number of cases pending decision across all tiers of ...
Treason season
Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Treason season

It's exasperating to see govt pursue Article 6 when law in question is meant to be applied in very different circumstances.
The curtain falls
18 Jul, 2022

The curtain falls

IT is suddenly all over for Airlift Technologies, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated start-ups and a giant in the...
Crucial by-elections
Updated 17 Jul, 2022

Crucial by-elections

That much is at stake for the PML-N and PTI in today’s by-polls on 20 provincial seats in Punjab is an understatement.
Ethnic tensions
17 Jul, 2022

Ethnic tensions

ONCE more, the spectre of ethnic violence has returned to haunt Sindh. The disturbances were sparked by the recent...
SAS killings
17 Jul, 2022

SAS killings

WESTERN states have often justified their invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq as necessary operations to fight...