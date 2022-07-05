Suspect linked to KU bombing held, Sindh IGP tells Chinese delegation

KARACHI: While sharing the details of investigations into the Karachi University suicide bombing with a visiting Chinese delegation, the Sindh police chief on Monday disclosed that an “important suspect” had been taken into custody.

In April, a suicide bomber blew herself up outside KU’s Confucius Institute killing three Chinese teachers and their local driver.

On Monday, a 13-member Chinese delegation, led by a Chinese counterterrorism official, called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed with him security measures for Chinese nationals working in Sindh and the progress on the probe into the KU attack.

The Chinese delegation members included Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian, police counsellor in Chinese Embassy Li Qingchun, cyber security technical expert Ma Jingchao, Shanghai police authority expert Pei Lianxi and others.

Briefing on the progress of the case, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon said that technical and ground sources had been utilised for an in-depth investigation into the case.

He added that with the efforts of the intelligence team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), an “important accused” had been arrested.

The delegation informed the CM that they were technically strengthening the CTD and Special Branch of the Sindh police.

The CM said that the data collected by the police showed that 3,637 Chinese nationals were working on eight projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Sindh.

He added that 3,361 personnel, including 1,500 policemen, 517 army personnel, 173 Rangers, 28 FC personnel and 1,143 private security guards had been deployed on their security.

According to the CM, there are 21 government sponsored non-CPEC projects, including in NED University and KU, and 194 private sponsored projects, where 2,879 Chinese were working.

Mr Shah said that his government was also providing them security.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, CTD head Imran Yaqoob Minhas and Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh.

Security enhanced at cattle market

IGP-Sindh Memon on Monday chaired a meeting and directed his subordinates to enhance security on main routes and adjoining roads of Sohrab Goth cattle market off Superhighway.

He said that the Eidul Azha contingency plan should be implemented strictly.

He said the code of conduct for collection of hides of sacrificial animals should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The IGP said registered welfare institutions and other stakeholders should be taken into confidence about the code of conduct.

He said security of passengers on all highways should be ensured, and checking on exit-entry routes of the province should be made extraordinary, while video recording should be ensured with coordination of the motorway/highways police.

He said police picketing should be established on roads, adjoining roads and other selected spots, while patrolling should be increased through mutual collaboration.

Meanwhile, sources said that the police received reports that terrorists were planning a high-profile action in Karachi against foreigners or important installations.

Therefore, the police and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies had been asked to take requisite security and precautionary measures, they added.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2022