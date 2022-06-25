DAWN.COM Logo

Imran issues fresh call for protest at Islamabad's Parade Ground on July 2

Dawn.com Published June 25, 2022 - Updated June 25, 2022 10:01pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in a video message on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday issued a call for a fresh protest rally against the government at Islamabad's Parade Ground, a week from now on July 2.

In a video message from Islamabad, Imran said the demonstration will be held next Saturday evening for Islamabad locals and those from Rawalpindi. "Those in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Multan and our big cities ... I'm telling everyone that you have to carry out protests on Saturday night and I want you to fully participate, not for me, but for the future of you and your children," he added.

The PTI chairman alleged that the government was trying to spread fear as it knew the people had realised that it came to power through "illicit" means.

Imran told his supporters to not worry and "break this idol of fear." "It's a very big idol. It will make you a slave and if you start to worship this idol then remember you will increase injustices against yourself."

The former prime minister railed against the government on its budget for the next fiscal year and the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, adding that he feared the country had been taken to the stage of a "failed state".

"It should be clear that they had no preparation to fix the economy or bring the prices down."

He alleged that the members of the government were only concerned with whitewashing their corruption.

Criticising the increased tax provisions in the budget, Imran said the salaried class had been further burdened and the government's recent "super tax" on certain corporate sectors would lead to inflation, unemployment, reduced competitiveness and arrest growth.

Imran said the NAB law amendments were akin to the country's "destruction". "They've dug the grave of Pakistan's justice system and the future is in darkness," he said.

