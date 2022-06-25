4 terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in the Dossali area of the North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

"During the exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," the military's media affairs wing said.

It added that the terrorists were "actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces".

On June 24, the Pakistan Army had killed two terrorists in Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district.

Earlier, security forces had killed six terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during a search operation in Paroom area in Balochistan's Panjgur district. Security forces had conducted an operation on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Zamran Range near Paroom.

The ISPR said the slain terrorists were involved in attacks on checkposts as well as IED attacks on security convoys in Paroom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

The forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which, according to the ISPR, were to be used by terrorists for disrupting peace in the area.