DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2022

PTI MPA arrested in Karachi on assault charge

Imtiaz Ali Published June 20, 2022 - Updated June 20, 2022 12:43pm

KARACHI: Police on Sunday morning arrested a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker from his Clifton apartment over a sexual harassment case.

The provincial PTI leadership slammed the arrest of a member of the Sindh Assembly and described the FIR against him as ‘suspicious’.

South-SSP Asad Raza told Dawn that PTI lawmakers Khurram Sher Zaman and Haleem Adil Sheikh approached the Boat Basin police for lodging an FIR pertaining to kidnapping of their colleague. However, they were told that their party MPA had been arrested in a sexual harassment case that took place in Keamari.

The complainant woman stated in the FIR that she lived in a rented house in Liaquatabad. She said she was ‘familiar’ with the PTI lawmaker and asked him for a job. The legislator called her at an office on Saturday evening from where he took her to a warehouse in his car, but stopped the vehicle in darkness on a road and tried to sexually assault her. The woman said she raised hue and cry and got off the car and the MPA fled from there.

The SITE-B police registered the case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code on her complaint.

PTI’s Sher Zaman said ‘fake’ cases were being registered against party leaders to stop their public protests.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said the MPA had been arrested on a ‘suspicious and fake’ FIR.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Foreign policy rethink
Updated 20 Jun, 2022

Foreign policy rethink

The incumbent government must adhere to a foreign police that is above petty politics and party lines.
Drought emergency
20 Jun, 2022

Drought emergency

EVEN now, when crop yields have declined, cattle are dying, agricultural lands are parched and millions do not have...
On refugees
20 Jun, 2022

On refugees

JUNE 20, marked as World Refugee Day, has rolled around once again while the world is wracked by social and economic...
Uncertainty in Punjab
19 Jun, 2022

Uncertainty in Punjab

WHILE a healthy amount of rain in Lahore and other Punjab cities during the last couple of days broke the...
Minister’s allegations
Updated 19 Jun, 2022

Minister’s allegations

When high-stakes political interests are involved, then a multimillion pound secret is unlikely to remain under wraps for long.
Demanding answers
19 Jun, 2022

Demanding answers

THE authorities cannot continue with their ostrich-like behaviour with regard to enforced disappearances. The matter...