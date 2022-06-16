DAWN.COM Logo

Dollar continues to set records, closes above Rs207

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 16, 2022 - Updated June 16, 2022 05:42pm

The US dollar breached another record on Thursday as it rose past Rs207 in the interbank market on Thursday owing to concerns over depleting foreign exchange reserves and ambiguity regarding Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback appreciated Rs1.45 from the previous day's close of Rs206.40 and climbed to Rs207.85 by closing time. On Wednesday, it had appreciated by Rs1.30.

In the open market, the dollar was trading at Rs208.5 today.

Asad Rizvi, former treasury head at Chase Manhattan Bank, outlined the rapid decline in the country's foreign exchange reserves as the main factor pressuring the rupee. "The urgency is to get the house in order per the IMF."

During the week ended June 3, liquid foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan declined by $497 million to $9.2 billion.

He highlighted that the government's measures of increasing the prices of petrol, electricity, and gas were not enough. "It will have to take more tightening measures in terms of abolishing subsidies, reducing the deficit, and imposition of additional taxes."

Rizvi further pointed out the need to resolve minor issues such as the 9 per cent tax to GDP ratio, 79 per cent GOP holdings, and 53 per cent advance deposit ratio so that the economy could get back on the track of stability.

On the other hand, Tresmark's research head Komal Mansoor said that the market would stay anxious until the IMF deal concluded. "That will also unlock other multilateral flows."

"It looks like the rupee may bottom out below the Rs210 level as many exporters are eager to look forward now,” she predicted.

Govt increases petrol prices to comply with IMF conditions

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the government raised fuel prices by up to 29 per cent, removing fuel subsidies in an attempt to trim the fiscal deficit and secure critical support from the IMF. The programme wants Pakistan to take strict measures to control its fiscal deficit in the face of a balance-of-payments crisis.

At the press conference last night, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the price increase was inevitable “to save the country from the default”. He regretted that the decision had become inevitable because of the “unreasonable decision” of the previous government to freeze prices for months.

Ismail pointed out that global crude oil prices were hovering around $85-90 a barrel when the previous government decided to renege on a just-concluded agreement with the IMF by removing taxes and reducing prices. This was despite the fact that it had committed in writing to impose Rs30 per litre petroleum development levy and 17pc sales tax on the entire price, meaning taxes of about Rs64 per litre.

Now the international prices have gone beyond $120 a barrel and edible oil prices also jumped 300-400pc. The minister said petroleum differential losses were causing Rs120 billion monthly loss to the government compared to Rs42bn monthly expenditure of running the entire civil government. “I have not seen such a devastation in the economy over the past 30 years."

The previous government neither signed contracts when oil and gas prices were at $6 nor created buffers for difficult times, he added.

Ghayur
Jun 16, 2022 12:36pm
All because of neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Jun 16, 2022 12:39pm
thanks to the neutral
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Jun 16, 2022 12:41pm
Neutrals, happy now?
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 16, 2022 12:48pm
The Neutrals have destroyed the economy of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 16, 2022 12:55pm
Where is DGISPR statement regarding this ?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 16, 2022 12:57pm
To those he did it, please get it that this experiment of imposed Govt, a cabal of 14 parties, has badly failed. Incompetent Govt and political uncertainty is hitting the markets, people and the country. Forget your vanity, have mercy on Pakistan and its people, call general elections NOW!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Jun 16, 2022 01:03pm
neutrals are un-naturals and a blemish to this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jun 16, 2022 01:05pm
Epic disaster thanks to this imported government and band of corrupts and their not so neutral backers.
Reply Recommend 0
5 Carat
Jun 16, 2022 01:10pm
Pakistan 6pc ‘growth’ is like a person who over uses their credit card to pump money into their business but with no sales. So for appearances the numbers show growth based on purchases, hiring and spending but reality is of taking loans to payback loans! And thats why IMF wants surety for their money!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 16, 2022 01:13pm
Rs300/$ is next during this corrupt administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Tasker
Jun 16, 2022 01:14pm
Going for 1USD = 500 Million Pakistani Rupees.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Hassan
Jun 16, 2022 01:17pm
Crime minister shobaz sharif and his incompetence at its peak
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 16, 2022 01:18pm
Thank you PDM and their supporters
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2022 01:30pm
Sadly country is heading towards bankruptcy
Reply Recommend 0
Caffeine
Jun 16, 2022 01:40pm
Congratulations Neutrals , your neutrality finished Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Jun 16, 2022 01:42pm
Welcome to purana pakistan and its supporters !!!
Reply Recommend 0
MZH
Jun 16, 2022 01:46pm
Neutrals, thank you!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 16, 2022 01:54pm
To whom should we blame, at the end public is facing the consequences. Honestly speaking in 2023 we will again elect the same political parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 16, 2022 02:00pm
Democracy can't suit people particular in Pakistan's society which always failed to sustain social institutions in the country
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jun 16, 2022 02:11pm
Enjoy Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Jun 16, 2022 02:12pm
You mean to say that the rupee is sinking badly.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 16, 2022 02:15pm
Dollar loves shahbaz speed
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 16, 2022 02:35pm
Who was that neutral with 'deep' economic insight who was assuring us after the mafia took over that the rupee is stable and will regain its losses ? He might as well shift to Brussels and favour the EU with his precious knowledge .
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jun 16, 2022 02:44pm
Don't blame government. People must try to live within their means. Try to be productive and stop living on hand-outs and loans.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Jun 16, 2022 04:12pm
Neutrals care about themselves rest of Pakistanis, they don't even think about it.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Jun 16, 2022 04:13pm
Shed some light on Neutrals all the blame goes on you.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Jun 16, 2022 04:15pm
Just because of Neutrals Pakistan is declining and will never rise again, until or unless they are kept within their boundaries.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jun 16, 2022 05:19pm
If we all try a little harder we can reach 250 soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Jun 16, 2022 05:24pm
Pak is incapable of introspection. I haven't seen one debate where they talk about funding more education, health care, and industry. It is all about borrowing and defense. Good luck Pak, 300 - 400 is inevitable.
Reply Recommend 0

