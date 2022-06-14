DAWN.COM Logo

Dollar continues to extend gains, closes above Rs205

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 14, 2022 - Updated June 14, 2022 04:45pm

After hitting a new peak on Monday, the US dollar extended its gains against the rupee in the interbank market and rose past the Rs205 mark by closing time on Tuesday — a trend that is largely attributed to the dollar strengthening in global markets, a dearth of dollar inflows and the central bank's depleting foreign exchange reserves.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback appreciated Rs1.35 from the previous day's close of Rs203.90 and climbed to Rs205.25 by closing time. The FAP's closing rate shows a slight difference from that of the State Bank of Pakistan, which posted a closing rate of Rs205.16.

Since the inception of the new government in April, the dollar had risen by Rs21 until Monday (June 13), and if current trends continue, it will likely keep moving upward.

Meanwhile, a Dawn report today said the finance minister had failed to come up with any strategy in the budget to save the local currency. The appreciating dollar has not only made imported goods and services prices costlier but is the strongest force pushing inflation in the economy.

Dollar strengthens globally

Head of research at Tresmark, Komal Mansoor, views the rupee's fall in light of trends in global markets, where the dollar has been gaining ground.

According to a Reuters report, the US dollar stood by a fresh 20-year peak today and just about everything else nursed losses as investors braced for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes and a possible recession.

“The dollar's strength, on the basis of quantitative tightening, is the key driver in the global markets," Mansoor told Dawn.com. She pointed out that Japan's Yen was at a 24-year-low and other "major and regional currencies are also at multi-year lows".

"This is playing in the minds of local traders," she explained.

Dearth of inflows while IMF loan facility remains stalled

Saad Bin Naseer, director of web-based financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, highlighted the stalled $6 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund as another factor contributing to the rupee's fall while the local currency market faces a shortage of the dollar.

The IMF loan facility has been stalled since early April as negotiations with the international money lender remain inconclusive, with the lender earlier expressing reservations over fuel and energy subsidies introduced by the previous PTI government and now over targets set by the new government for the upcoming fiscal year.

The IMF's representative in Islamabad, Esther Perez Ruiz, told Reuters a day ago that additional measures would be needed to bring Pakistan's budget for the year 2022-23 in line with the key objectives of its programme with the IMF.

The rupee was under pressure as the targets set by the government in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 were not in line with the IMF's expectations, explained Naseer, adding that "budgetary measures have created uncertainty on the resumption of IMF programme".

"Until the government is not able to resume the IMF programme, pressure on the rupee will continue," he said.

Moreover, he added, "the fate of inflows from China [also] remains uncertain". Pakistan is still awaiting the rollover of a $2.3bn loan from China.

"Furthermore, the rupee is also shedding its value in anticipation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, which will review Pakistan’s actions against money laundering and terror financing," Naseer noted.

Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

While a Dawn report, which cited diplomatic sources in Washington, says that China and other allies are working to get Pakistan off the list, uncertainty is likely to surround the matter until a formal announcement by the global body after its four-day session set to begin today.

Currency dealers, meanwhile, complain that two months have gone since the new coalition government led by the PML-N came to power and yet it is unable to secure any dollar inflows from anywhere creating an ideal situation for speculative forces to manipulate the exchange rates.

The demand for dollars is still high but the rapid appreciation in its price is not justified, they say.

Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, too cited the uncertainty in the IMF deal. "Our finance minister (Miftah Ismail) himself has admitted that the IMF isn't happy with this budget," he told Dawn.com.

He added that at the same time, other parties have also made the IMF deal conditional to their assistance of Pakistan. "The conditions aren't good, and at the government level, we are not seeing any attempt to rein in the runaway dollar or set the economy in order," he added.

Depleting foreign exchange reserves

For their part, bankers believe the consistent decline in the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves is the key reason for the weakening of the local currency against the greenback.

They point out that despite record remittances and handsome growth in exports, the rupee remains under pressure due to surging imports and a large current account deficit.

More to follow

John
Jun 14, 2022 10:33am
The Neutrals have neutralized the economy!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 14, 2022 10:37am
Experienced team is in charge of country. All is well.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jun 14, 2022 10:41am
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 14, 2022 10:46am
Imported govt wants to cross Rs 250 mark in the next few weeks
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 14, 2022 10:55am
Thank you for mehngai mukao march
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Jun 14, 2022 10:58am
The mighty dollar marches ahead
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Baig
Jun 14, 2022 11:01am
Congratulations to the PM, country on the rise.
Reply Recommend 0
Sindhudesh Zindabad
Jun 14, 2022 11:07am
This is what happens when ModiJi downgrades banks.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Jun 14, 2022 11:19am
Brilliant headline. Well done Dawn.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jun 14, 2022 11:20am
Nothing can beat the Pakistani rupee
Reply Recommend 0
Arjun
Jun 14, 2022 11:26am
Imran wanted double century, got it. Sharif now wants tripple century, go for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 14, 2022 11:36am
Thank you PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Jun 14, 2022 11:37am
Thank you Neutrals, Judiciary , SCBA and like minded Media for all your efforts in bringing this nation of 250 million towards economic and social destruction.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun1
Jun 14, 2022 11:52am
Is leading to a surge in exports. Concentrate on building solar and wind farms on a war footing.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Jun 14, 2022 11:53am
Thanks imported government for increasing the currency of their boss
Reply Recommend 0
abu
Jun 14, 2022 12:03pm
"Until the government is not able to resume the IMF programme, pressure on the rupee will continue," he said.- its clear petrol, diesal prices subsidy need to be removed and proper levies need to be applied for IMF to release remaining funds... no point blaming intrim Gov if they have to do that ! Blame should go to IK regime which kept giving subsidies just to be in power! If they wouldnt have been giving subsidies, IMF would not dragged the loans and Rupee would not have been at 205 now!
Reply Recommend 0
LostTrack
Jun 14, 2022 12:11pm
Mission 300!!
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 14, 2022 12:15pm
Thank you PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
Jun 14, 2022 12:17pm
With this rate of progress it will 250 by end of July.
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Jun 14, 2022 12:18pm
Triple century by year end..
Reply Recommend 0
I am run Khan
Jun 14, 2022 12:20pm
I don’t care even if it reached 300
Reply Recommend 0
Fabio
Jun 14, 2022 12:41pm
Purchase dollars and enjoy
Reply Recommend 0
Nalayak Khan
Jun 14, 2022 12:45pm
Fall of rupee will continue, and it won't change its trend whether the prime minister is Sharif or the incompetent whosoever. You need to go with the basics for an agro-based economy, need to plan to take small measures to move forward. You won't grow by leaps and bounds. Yes, you are still a super power, more like NK, but no more.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jun 14, 2022 12:54pm
Target is Srilanka.
Reply Recommend 0
Mama PhD
Jun 14, 2022 12:55pm
Dollar price will not affect. Pakistan has CPEC!
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Furqan Sikander
Jun 14, 2022 12:56pm
Don't give a damn if its PDM, PTI, TLP, Army anymore, what is important is GREY LIST, get out of it soon
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Shiraz
Jun 14, 2022 12:57pm
Dear Neutral & PDM, thank you for the Reigme change.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Jun 14, 2022 01:05pm
US Dollar, the most overvalued currency in the world, thanks to the technology of printing press in America.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Jun 14, 2022 01:13pm
Shed some light Neutrals all the blame goes on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 01:17pm
@Yasir, The mighty dollar marches ahead Devastating Pakistan, India and Bangladesh as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Baig
Jun 14, 2022 01:29pm
Petrol and Dollar to be Rs 300 plus by end of July 2022 as per IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 01:35pm
@Arun1, Is leading to a surge in exports. Concentrate on building solar and wind farms on a war footing. Why do you think salman sharif, shebaz son, was in Turkey meeting solar panel companies based in Cyprus. Btw salman sharif is wanted in corruption case, is absconder and in court defense said, they could not find him while he was sitting next to President Erdogan and shebaz sharif in Istanbul. Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
Jun 14, 2022 01:49pm
Very pleasing news. Never fail to surprise.
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
Jun 14, 2022 01:50pm
Dollar is fantastic
Reply Recommend 0
Farcetrash
Jun 14, 2022 02:13pm
Back to IMF
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 14, 2022 02:32pm
Why the most outspoken person of the PDM Maulana Fazl is so quiet about the decline in the rate?
Reply Recommend 0
Sabeeh ahmad
Jun 14, 2022 03:21pm
@NACParis, mulana is busy in minting money and recovering his investment with out any delay and deviations.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof.Fida Hussain Sarki
Jun 14, 2022 03:22pm
Dollar will reach at 250 very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jun 14, 2022 03:43pm
No confidence to PDM, but PDM is united till to next election win. keyamot hone deo, magar hukomot sorega nihi bhai .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 14, 2022 03:50pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every U.S. dollar under the imported and selected regime, there is no halt.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Jun 14, 2022 03:51pm
I say it settles at 225.... Which in a way is good for the country as it becomes very good choice for foreign investment.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Jun 14, 2022 03:53pm
The biggest reason for lack of foreign investment and confidence is...... a country with an unstable political climate.... Just remember that.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 14, 2022 04:08pm
Rupee is losing its value against US dollar - all is due to courtesy of imported and incompetent hakomat. Also prices of patrol, electricity, gas and all commodities prices are soaring at its highest level.
Reply Recommend 0
Pk
Jun 14, 2022 04:22pm
Thank you neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Jun 14, 2022 04:22pm
@Kaspar, “ US Dollar, the most overvalued currency in the world, thanks to the technology of printing press in America.”- so you believe that dollar is strong because it is printed more? No wonder Pakistan is in this terrible situation. Lack of education and smart people.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jun 14, 2022 04:23pm
Dollar is rising at "Shehbaz Speed".
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Jun 14, 2022 04:29pm
Welcome to Purana Pakistan ...now the election is soon, and Shahbaz Sharif is cases are done ..
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 04:32pm
@Constantine, @Kaspar, “ US Dollar, the most overvalued currency in the world, thanks to the technology of printing press in America.”- so you believe that dollar is strong because it is printed more? No wonder Pakistan is in this terrible situation. Lack of education and smart people. Shebaz is smartest aided by Muftah even smarter, just left out in budget $ 7 billion owed to China and $3 billion owed to IMF, by mistake.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 04:33pm
@Nalayak Khan, Fall of rupee will continue, and it won't change its trend whether the prime minister is Sharif or the incompetent whosoever. You need to go with the basics for an agro-based economy, need to plan to take small measures to move forward. You won't grow by leaps and bounds. Yes, you are still a super power, more like NK, but no more. Your comment suits your name.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jun 14, 2022 05:10pm
Imported government out now!!!
Reply Recommend 0

