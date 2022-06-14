DAWN.COM Logo

IMF asks for more budgetary steps to meet key objectives

Reuters Published June 14, 2022 - Updated June 14, 2022 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: Addi­tional measures will be needed to bring Paki­stan’s budget for the year 2022-23 in line with the key objectives of its International Monetary Fund programme, the lender’s resident representative in Islamabad said.

“Our preliminary estimate is that additional measures will be needed to strengthen the budget and bring it in line with key programme objectives,” Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters.

Pakistan unveiled a 9.5 trillion budget for the next fiscal on Friday aimed at tight fiscal consolidation in a bid to convince the IMF to restart much-needed bailout payments.

