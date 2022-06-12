DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2022

Soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.com Published June 12, 2022 - Updated June 12, 2022 10:22am

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an "intense exchange of fire" with terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military's media affairs wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exchange of fire took place between terrorists and Pakistan Army troops during which the latter "fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location".

However, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz embraced martyrdom after "having fought gallantly", the ISPR said, adding that he was 25-years-old and a resident of Kotli Sattian.

"Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, security forces killed four terrorists during operations in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan’s Noshki district.

According to the ISPR, two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Hassankhel area of Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan. Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the dead terrorists who, according to the ISPR statement, were involved in subversive activities.

Meanwhile, two more terrorists were killed during an operation in Parodh area of Noshki district. Sources said the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces. During the exchange of fire, two terrorists allegedly belonging to the banned Baloch Republic Army were killed.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...
Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...