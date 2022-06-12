Soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an "intense exchange of fire" with terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military's media affairs wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exchange of fire took place between terrorists and Pakistan Army troops during which the latter "fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location".

However, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz embraced martyrdom after "having fought gallantly", the ISPR said, adding that he was 25-years-old and a resident of Kotli Sattian.

"Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, security forces killed four terrorists during operations in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan’s Noshki district.

According to the ISPR, two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Hassankhel area of Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan. Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the dead terrorists who, according to the ISPR statement, were involved in subversive activities.

Meanwhile, two more terrorists were killed during an operation in Parodh area of Noshki district. Sources said the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces. During the exchange of fire, two terrorists allegedly belonging to the banned Baloch Republic Army were killed.