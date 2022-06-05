Uproar in Muslim world after BJP leaders' derogatory remarks on Prophet

Muslim countries have taken strong exception to derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoning India's envoy to register their protest.

Qatar has sought a public apology from India for allowing such "Islamophobic" views without retribution.

Kuwait, in a statement, said it had handed over an "official protest note expressing the State of Kuwait's categorical rejection and condemnation of the insulting statements against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Islam and Muslims issued by one of the officials in the ruling party."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called out the comments made by the BJP leader and urged the world to take notice and reprimand India.

"... Have said it repeatedly that India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India."

He said the love of Muslims for the Prophet (PBUH) was supreme and they could sacrifice their lives for the Holy figure.

According to Hindustan Times, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and another party leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, made disrespectful remarks about the Prophet (PBUH) and after worldwide condemnation of these remarks, India's ruling party had to distance itself from their statements, announcing disciplinary action against the duo.

Qatar summoned the Indian envoy and handed him an official note that expressed Qatar’s disappointment and “its total rejection and condemnation [of] the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed ... Islam and Muslims,” according to a statement issued by its foreign ministry.

Qatar said "it is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India."

It noted that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constituted a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.

The grand mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al-Khalil, tweeted that the “obscene” comments of the spokesperson of India’s ruling party amounted to a “war against every Muslim”.

India has told both Qatar and Kuwait that the offensive views did not reflect those of the government of India, instead attributing these to "fringe elements". It said that "strong action" has been taken against those responsible for the derogatory remarks.

BJP suspends party membership of leaders

Following a strong reaction from the Muslim countries, the ruling BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party for their remarks, according to Hindustan Times.

The statement issued by the party did not name anyone but it underlined that the party did not condone insults to any religion and respects all faiths.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy…During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions,” the statement said.