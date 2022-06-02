'Don't dare to cross limits': PM Shehbaz warns Imran against talking about Pakistan breaking apart

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif censured his predecessor Imran Khan on Thursday, accusing him of "making naked threats against the country", deeming him "unfit for public office" and warning him against "talking about [the] division of Pakistan".

The prime minister made these remarks in a Twitter post that referred to an interview of Imran with anchorperson Sami Abraham for Bol News programme 'Tajzia' last night during which the PTI chief urged the establishment to make the "right decisions" and warned that if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrence, it would fragment into "three pieces".

In the interview aired Wednesday night, he said the current political situation was a problem for the country as well as the establishment. "If the establishment doesn't make the right decisions then I can assure [you] in writing that [before everyone else] they and the army will be destroyed because what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt," he said.

"Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens then which institution will be [worst] hit? The army. After it is hit, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearisation," he said. "If the right decisions aren't made at this time then the country is going towards suicide."

Hours after the interview was broadcast, PM Shehbaz tweeted: "While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices."

"Do your politics but don't dare to cross limits and talk about [the] division of Pakistan," he warned the PTI chairperson.

In a separate statement shared on the PML-N's Twitter, the premier said Imran's remarks were proof that the PTI chief was "involved in a conspiracy, not politics".

He said Imran was spreading "chaos" due to his "frustration and sick mentality", and that his statement was similar to those of Pakistan's enemies.

"This is not a statement but a conspiracy to spark the fire of anarchy and division in the country," PM Shehbaz said.

"Losing power does not mean that you wage a war against Pakistan, its unity and its institutions," he said, warning Imran not to "attack" the federation and country's institutions. "Don't exceed the limits [defined] by the law and Constitution."

The prime minister said the nation would not accept such "nefarious" plans at any cost and would not let them succeed. He vowed to defeat such "impure" aims.

'Modi's language'

Earlier, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also condemned Imran's remarks in a late-night statement shared on his party's Twitter.

"No one can talk about fragmenting Pakistan. This is not that language of a Pakistani but that of [Indian PM] Modi," he said.

"Imran Khan, power is not everything in this world. Be brave and learn to do politics standing on your own feet," Zardari berated the PTI chief, saying that the "wish of dividing this country into three pieces cannot be realised until we and our future generations live".

He concluded his statement by saying that "God willing, Pakistan will survive till the Day of Judgement".

The statement said Zardari had instructed the PPP to protest Imran's "impure statement".

'Agenda of anarchy and hate'

In his condemnation in a series of tweets, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said Pakistan's nuclear programme was "safer in the hands of those" who started it and carried out nuclear tests — a reference to his party, the PML-N, which leads the incumbent coalition government.

He demanded Imran to elaborate on what right decisions the "army" needed to make.

The minister said the "incompetent PTI's policy of hate, revenge and division had brought the country on the brink of destruction" and alleged that Imran had been "conspiring against democracy since 2011 to come to power".

He said Imran should improve his "manners, behaviour, language and character before advising the army".

Rafique said Imran should leave behind the "agenda of anarchy and hate" and "learn to become a part of the political community before addressing the judiciary and army".

"The day political parties become capable of devising a national agenda, the limit of institutions would be automatically defined," the minister said. "Pakistan, God willing, will remain united. [And] the role of political leadership, judiciary, army and media is important in keeping the country stable," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed that by "right decisions" Imran meant "to bring him back in [the] PM Office".

"What a shame. IK has lost his mind and patriotism in his revenge for losing power," Iqbal tweeted.

'Bipolar disorder'

Imran's remarks were also discussed in the Senate today, with Senator Asif Kirmani saying that Imran had "bipolar disorder".

"Such patients are treated through electric shocks," the senator said while the opposition protested his statement.

During his address in the house, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said Imran's remarks had given rise to a "feeling of anxiety" in the country.