DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2022

Police constable martyred in Swabi attack

A Correspondent Published June 1, 2022 - Updated June 1, 2022 09:34am

SWABI: A constable was martyred when gunmen attacked him after storming into his house in the wee hours of Tuesday in Doubian village of Razaar tehsil.

Officials said the deceased, Afzal Sadiq, who was posted to Kunda police post, was alone at home at time of the attack.

Bahar Ali, father-in-law of the deceased, told Yar Hussain police that he and his daughter, Mr Sadiq’s wife, had gone to Mardan for some work. “When we returned after midnight, gate of the house was opened. We rushed inside and found Afzal lying in a pool of blood. There were bullet and dagger marks on his body,” he told the police, adding the attackers also took away his official pistol.

The complainant said the deceased had no enmity with anyone and was targeted by terrorists. The police registered an FIR under Anti-Terrorism Act. Funeral prayers of the martyred constable were offered at his ancestral graveyard, where police officials and locals showed up in numbers.

Meanwhile, the police recovered drugs and arms during an operation conducted in Saleem Khan Pirtab and other areas on Tuesday.

Officials said the seizure included five kilogrammes charas, a Kalashnikov, two rifles, three pistols, 13 magazines, 90 cartridges and a digital scale. They said a drug smuggler was also arrested.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

01 Jun, 2022

Sour grapes

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s abortive Azadi March has him blaming many things for his decision to abandon, ...
01 Jun, 2022

New governor

THE appointment of Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor after weeks of political wrangling between the president...
A ghastly crime
Updated 01 Jun, 2022

A ghastly crime

The incident has left women the message that without the ‘protection’ of a man, they are easy prey.
31 May, 2022

Talking to TTP

If TTP's demands are met, it would amount to a surrender of the state’s authority over parts of the erstwhile tribal belt.
31 May, 2022

Abducted citizens

IT is a bold step; one that seems intended to force a much-needed breakthrough on an issue that has remained a...
31 May, 2022

Tackling polio resurgence

The emergence of as many as six polio cases since April in North Waziristan district, after a hiatus of 15 months,...