Police constable martyred in Swabi attack

SWABI: A constable was martyred when gunmen attacked him after storming into his house in the wee hours of Tuesday in Doubian village of Razaar tehsil.

Officials said the deceased, Afzal Sadiq, who was posted to Kunda police post, was alone at home at time of the attack.

Bahar Ali, father-in-law of the deceased, told Yar Hussain police that he and his daughter, Mr Sadiq’s wife, had gone to Mardan for some work. “When we returned after midnight, gate of the house was opened. We rushed inside and found Afzal lying in a pool of blood. There were bullet and dagger marks on his body,” he told the police, adding the attackers also took away his official pistol.

The complainant said the deceased had no enmity with anyone and was targeted by terrorists. The police registered an FIR under Anti-Terrorism Act. Funeral prayers of the martyred constable were offered at his ancestral graveyard, where police officials and locals showed up in numbers.

Meanwhile, the police recovered drugs and arms during an operation conducted in Saleem Khan Pirtab and other areas on Tuesday.

Officials said the seizure included five kilogrammes charas, a Kalashnikov, two rifles, three pistols, 13 magazines, 90 cartridges and a digital scale. They said a drug smuggler was also arrested.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2022