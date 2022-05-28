First woman to head Lahore police operations

LAHORE: In a first, Punjab inspector general of police has appointed a woman police officer as senior superintendent (SSP) of Lahore’s operations wing, besides reshuffling six other officers.

Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been appointed head of the Lahore operations police vice Mustansar Feroz, who has been directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) for further order.

Dr Anoosh is the first woman police officer posted as SSP Operations Lahore. She has served in Lahore as SP in Cantonment and Model Town police divisions, besides serving as an assistant superintendent (ASP).

According to the notification issued here on Friday, awaiting posting SP Ejaz Ahmad has been posted as AIG complaints at the CPO, while awaiting posting SP Mohammad Umar Farooq has been transferred and posted as additional director at Special Protection Unit (SPU).

Awaiting posting SP Shoib Mahmood has been transferred and posted as AIG Logistics at the CPO, awaiting posting SP Mohammad Faisal has been transferred and posted as battalion commander at PC Rawalpindi, and Bahawalnagr SP Farooq Ahmad Awan has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

