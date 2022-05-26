Govt raises prices of petroleum products by Rs30
Dawn.com Published May 26, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 10:05pm
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre, with the hike set to go into effect at midnight tonight.
The finance minister made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad and explained that the decision was taken in order to ensure the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The price hike comes a day after the government and the IMF failed to reach an agreement on an economic bailout mainly because of the former's indecision on fuel and electricity subsidies and resultant next year’s budget uncertainties.
More to follow
Comments (11)
Ghazanfar
May 26, 2022 10:02pm
Budget was not very far. This increase should have been sycronized with the budget speech.
Reply
Aziz Alam, USA
May 26, 2022 10:04pm
Good decision ! Pay for your dues , for how long other people pay your liabilities !
Reply
Fatty Track
May 26, 2022 10:05pm
Wow, first U turn of the new government. Excellent decision
Reply
Shezi
May 26, 2022 10:06pm
This has proved that during IK's tenure, each and every step was correct and did what was the need of the time indeed.
Reply
JF17 Thunder
May 26, 2022 10:06pm
Tyranny
Reply
Hawk
May 26, 2022 10:06pm
N league was in a great hurry to capture the seat now face music.
Reply
Ifti Malik
May 26, 2022 10:06pm
Sensible and balanced approach. Some tough decisions have to be made and it's good this government is making these, despite all the hurdles and obstacles at home and abroad.
Reply
Ukasha Rajpoot
May 26, 2022 10:07pm
Realist
Reply
Sallahuddin Ayubi
May 26, 2022 10:07pm
Disgusted !!!
Reply
Abdul Rasheed
May 26, 2022 10:08pm
put blame on the former governments agreement with IMF.
Reply
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
May 26, 2022 10:09pm
Bold decision now neutrals should be neutral
Reply