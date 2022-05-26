Govt raises prices of petroleum products by Rs30

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre, with the hike set to go into effect at midnight tonight.

The finance minister made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad and explained that the decision was taken in order to ensure the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The price hike comes a day after the government and the IMF failed to reach an agreement on an economic bailout mainly because of the former's indecision on fuel and electricity subsidies and resultant next year’s budget uncertainties.

