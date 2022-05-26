DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2022

Fact check: The metro bus station near Islamabad's D-Chowk was NOT set on fire during PTI's Azadi March

Nadir Gurmani Published May 26, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 10:42pm
A screengrab from a video circulating on Twitter, apparently showing metro bus station on fire at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Wednesday.
A screengrab from a video circulating on Twitter, apparently showing metro bus station on fire at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Wednesday.

As PTI workers powered through police obstacles amid intense shelling on Wednesday night to reach D-Chowk in Islamabad at the call of their leader Imran Khan, social media was swamped with minute-by-minute updates of live action but also with some misinformation.

While television footage did show smoke rising from the ground and fires in the green belts adjacent to Islamabad's main roads, the reports of a metro bus station been torched were wide of the mark.

The report of the station's purported torching was floated on Twitter by senior journalists Talat Hussain, Amber Rahim Shamsi and Murtaza Ali Shah. The trio, in separate tweets, shared footage of a fire burning at a considerable distance and linked it to the alleged burning of the metro bus station near D-Chowk.

A first information report registered at the Kohsar police station on Thursday also mentioned that a metro bus station near Geo Chowk had been set on fire.

However, a fact check run by Dawn.com correspondent, which included in-person inspection of the bus station, has found the claim to be untrue.

Upon further investigation, it has been found that the object on fire in the video was not the metro station but a tree located in the greenbelt behind the Parade Ground.

The videos shared by the trio of journalists were re-tweeted by hundreds of users as they lapped up the information coming their way, assuming that its veracity was unquestionable.

In fact, the footage shared by Hussain garnered more than 3,500 retweets.

Dawn.com also acquired footage shot on the site today, which showed that the metro bus station not only stood in once piece but was completely undamaged, contrary to what was said in the captions of the videos shared on Twitter.

Here are a few more images of the metro bus station.

This combination of photos shows a charred tree behind the metro bus station. — Photo by Nadir Guramani
This combination of photos shows a charred tree behind the metro bus station. — Photo by Nadir Guramani

A view of the Parade Ground metro bus station at D-Chowk, Islamabad. — photo by Nadir Guramani
A view of the Parade Ground metro bus station at D-Chowk, Islamabad. — photo by Nadir Guramani

Azadi March
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jehanzeb Khan
May 26, 2022 10:38pm
I was at the scene the whole night. Protesters didnt damage any buildings or vehicles and even anounced on speakers that nobody will throw stones at police. The set fire to dry grass and a few trees only after tear gas shelling. They said if you are exposed to tear gas , one way to get rid of burning in eyes and face is to get into the smoke of burning grass. I am no expert on tear gas but when i did get exposed to tear gas, putting your face into smoke of grass fire did seem to lessen the pain
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
May 26, 2022 10:39pm
Taxation Hussain lost his credibility a whe back. Shameful
Reply Recommend 0
maryam safdar - maadre millat
May 26, 2022 10:42pm
Papa Chacha and I disagree
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Ahmad
May 26, 2022 10:44pm
Je talat sb, or tusi theek ho. Journalism at its worse
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark days
Updated 26 May, 2022

Dark days

The PTI, on its part, does not seem to have been prepared to face such a large deployment of state machinery.
26 May, 2022

No room for dissent

WHILE political turmoil roils the land, a number of incidents over the past few days have demonstrated that though...
26 May, 2022

Harassing passengers

REPORTS of the confiscation of personal items from passengers’ private luggage by customs officials at Karachi’s...
Back to bedlam
Updated 25 May, 2022

Back to bedlam

FEAR tactics have never worked in the past, and most likely will not this time either. The government’s ...
25 May, 2022

Balochistan blaze

THE forest fire on the Koh-i-Sulaiman range in Balochistan’s Shirani area is among a series of blazes to have...
25 May, 2022

Unequal citizens

INDIFFERENCE would have been bad enough, but the state’s attitude towards non-Muslims falls squarely in the...