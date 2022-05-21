Police officials beat, took away former human rights minister Shireen Mazari: daughter

Former human rights minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari was "beaten and taken away by male police officers", her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir tweeted on Saturday.

"All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her."

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) confirmed to Dawn.com that Shireen had been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, former special assistant to the prime minister on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, asked PTI workers to reach the capital's Kohsar police station.

Condemnations

Party leader Farrukh Habib said male police officials "misbehaved with Shireen and then dragged her away".

Officials had come to her house a few days prior as well, he added.

"Shireen Mazari is a strong voice who presents her stance fearlessly. This government has become fearful. Such black-handed tactics will not dampen our spirits."

Former law minister Babar Awan lashed out at the "shameless and show-off" government for arresting Shireen, saying it was proving that no one was safe.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas tweeted, "Shireen Mazari, the first political prisoner under the present government. Political leaders and governments not ready to learn lesson from the past. I don't agree with all her views but strongly condemned her arrest and humiliation."

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.