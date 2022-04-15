DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

Military, not Imran Khan, put forward 3 proposals to break political deadlock: Mazari

Dawn.comPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 06:22pm
This file photo shows former Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. ─ DawnNewsTV/File
This file photo shows former Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. ─ DawnNewsTV/File

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Friday said that former prime minister Imran Khan had not approached the military to help find a solution to the "political deadlock" in the country after a no-confidence motion was submitted against him.

It was the military that sought the meeting through then defence minister Pervez Khattak, Mazari said, adding that it was the military that put forward the three proposals – of the premier either facing the no-trust vote, resigning from his post or the opposition withdrawing the no-trust move and holding of fresh election thereafter.

"Let me be clear — I am stating on record [that the] PM did not call military for help on 'breaking political deadlock'," she tweeted today afternoon.

"The military sought the meeting through then Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and they put forward the 3 proposals of either PM resigning or taking part in VNC or fresh elections!" Mazari said.

Mazari's statements contradict military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar's stance on the issue, which he put forth during a press briefing on Thursday.

When asked whether the military had approached the former premier and given him three options as had been revealed in an interview by Imran Khan, Gen Iftikhar denied this, adding that it was in fact the prime minister's office (PMO) that had approached the army chief to find a solution to the political deadlock.

"It is unfortunate that our political leadership was not ready to talk to each other. So the army chief and the DG ISI went to the PMO and three scenarios were discussed," Gen Iftikhar said.

These three scenarios were that the no-confidence motion should be held as it was, or that the prime minister resigned or that the no-confidence motion was retracted and then assemblies dissolved, Gen Iftikhar added.

"This third option was acceptable to the prime minister, and he asked us to talk to the [then] opposition on his behalf. So the army chief then went to the opposition, which at the time was PDM, and presented this request in front of them. And after discussion, the opposition said they did not want to take such a step and instead wanted to go ahead with what they had planned," Gen Iftikhar said.

"No option from the establishment was given," he clarified.

However, in a series of tweets today, Mazari said it "makes no sense" to assert that Imran Khan had himself given the option of resigning when he had "categorically and repeatedly" said he wouldn't resign.

"Why would Imran Khan give the option of resigning when he had already stated categorically and repeatedly he would never resign?" the PTI leader asked.

"Also, Imran Khan had categorically rejected vote of no-confidence as foreign regime change conspiracy. So why would he suggest these options. Absurd!" she wrote.

Imran says 'establishment' gave him three options

A week before he was ousted, Imran Khan, in an interview with ARY News, had revealed that the "establishment" had given him three options: "resignation, no-confidence [vote] or elections", following the filing of a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

The former premier said that when he was presented with the three options, "We said elections is the best option, I cannot even think about resigning and as far as the no-confidence vote is concerned, I believe in fighting till the end."

The political crisis in the country emerged after the joint opposition — primarily the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP — submitted the no-confidence motion against the premier with the NA Secretariat on March 8.

In the days to follow, the country's political landscape was abuzz with activity as parties and individuals changed alliances and the PTI and opposition were seen trading barbs and allegations alongside intensifying efforts to ensure their success in the no-confidence contest.

Eventually, major allies of the ruling PTI — Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — deserted the government and joined the opposition ranks which led to PM Imran losing his majority in the lower house of parliament.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (62)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rahim
Apr 15, 2022 06:12pm
Now the selectors must be really regretting selecting PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 15, 2022 06:13pm
If so, then who put these proposals in the mind of Imran Khan to repeat at so many occasions, before and after the no confidence move?
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Apr 15, 2022 06:14pm
So who is not telling the truth?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 15, 2022 06:15pm
The Generals messed up big time!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 15, 2022 06:16pm
All are liars. Get over it or Srilanka like fate awaits Pakistan very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 15, 2022 06:18pm
It doesn’t matter who did what at the tail end. The Parliamentary system in Pakistan will never succeed. We will always have a revolving door for these PM’s. People need to think hard as to what kind of system do they want.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Apr 15, 2022 06:19pm
Pti will lose big time by dragging institution into politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 15, 2022 06:19pm
Criticism on Pakistan Army again.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 15, 2022 06:19pm
Three options were in the interest of Imran Khan because he is the one who wanted to avoid voting on VNC as he tried until the last minute.
Reply Recommend 0
Talkeeter
Apr 15, 2022 06:20pm
Imran Khan told a lot of lies, including the wild claim of having a surprise up his sleeve
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Apr 15, 2022 06:21pm
Imran Khan has himself contradicted his earlier version and Mazari's point. In the interview with Imran Riaz, he said that someone from his cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry, contacted the military for the meeting. The interview is widely shared on social media.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthHurts
Apr 15, 2022 06:21pm
What a bunch of liars. I would rather believe a well educated Army person who has taken oath of integrity and loyalty to the country. I don't think it is relevant who proposed 3 suggestions. The ISPR anyhow said, 3 options were discussed. He never categorically said that IK brought them up. He said that Army did not bring it up.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Apr 15, 2022 06:22pm
I wonder who is lying, PTI or Army?
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Apr 15, 2022 06:22pm
IK and his team gone mad
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 15, 2022 06:22pm
This is the TRUTH. you have to listen the otherside also.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 15, 2022 06:22pm
The nation is still confused over difference between conspiracy and interference.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Aisha
Apr 15, 2022 06:23pm
PTI is now engaging in going against those who brought them to power. They will face more problems soon. The options given by the army or Imran Khan were the only ones that could be pursued by will or by choice.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasaan
Apr 15, 2022 06:24pm
And IsPR was saying they don't want to be taking part in politics of country. Why they accept this proposal to begin with if it was true
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 15, 2022 06:25pm
The world knows who the real masters of Pakistan are. That’s why no one called IK. That’s why nation is in this situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 15, 2022 06:26pm
This is building up to either: 1: army stay in barracks forever as far as political matters are concerned, or [more likely] 2: martial law!!
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Apr 15, 2022 06:30pm
""Why would Imran give option of resigning when he had stated categorically and repeatedly he would never resign?" Mazari asks." Exactly!
Reply Recommend 0
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Apr 15, 2022 06:30pm
Too many differences, too much dirty laundry out in the open. This has the potential to drive deep fissures in the Pakistani society and for people to question what has been so far most unquestionable, the army. Very uncertain times and probably will be cathartic. Old order may not stay.
Reply Recommend 0
john
Apr 15, 2022 06:31pm
Why did a petition spring up close to midnight to prevent the pm to sack the army chief and the courts open at this time when desperate people are being shot , lynched or raped every day/night? These are relevant questions and censorhship is not the solution.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 15, 2022 06:32pm
Just pack these thugs in foreign funding case and send them jail, meanwhile open investigation on their mega corruptions, else they keep disrupting.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 15, 2022 06:32pm
As per Ms. Mazari, the DG ISPR is lying. Not a very healthy attitude from Ms. Mazari. Question, what DG ISPR will get out of lying?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 15, 2022 06:32pm
It is obvious ... How IK and govt could have put forward an option that IK resigns? ... Obviously, two of the 3 options that IK resigns or vote of no confidence go ahead, shows that the options could not have got forwards from IK or govt. Ik could have made 1 options, that is, he is willing to dissolve the parliament if vote of no confidence move is taken off the table. Dissolving parliament itself means, Imran Khan with entire assembly resigns and go back to people.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 15, 2022 06:33pm
She's 100% right!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed40
Apr 15, 2022 06:35pm
By such ridiculous statements coming from PTI....its clear it wants civil unrest to escape the clutches of accountability of their stint in power...i think that much is clear now to every Pakistani who is not a part of PTI cult ..
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Apr 15, 2022 06:36pm
The truth will come out eventually
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
Apr 15, 2022 06:37pm
Selected got rejected.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Apr 15, 2022 06:37pm
Time to ban PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 15, 2022 06:39pm
Imran Khan is just arrogant and conceited.
Reply Recommend 0
MatterOfFact
Apr 15, 2022 06:39pm
Involvement of Establishment, whoever's call it was, is and will always be critical when something like this happens which can become a national security issue. I think PTI leaders should refrain from making things complicated for themselves. That's been always their and IK's problem. He never prioritized matters and was always all over the place. If he had focused on economy, this would never have happened. All he wanted was to put the opposition leaders behind bars and lost focus completely.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 15, 2022 06:41pm
Options r given to change existing situation. When options r given, it is always one that someone is willing to accept. No one give an option that one is unwilling to accept. To change situation, IK could have given ONLY ONE option mentioned, that is to dissolve the assembly Options 2: No-confidence motion is not option as it is already there and was not in the hand of IK, so impossible for IK to give this option Option 3: To resign is always there Options show that it came from outside of IK
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Apr 15, 2022 06:41pm
Imran Khan is a habitual liar. 35 puncture turned out to be a lie, now regretting victimizing Faez Isa, this man is a compulsive liar
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 15, 2022 06:43pm
Who are you? Why does IK not come out and call the army liars
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Apr 15, 2022 06:46pm
It does NOT matter who approached who. What is most concerning is that it happened. Army HAS NO business in politics of the country or at least that is how it should be. After denying it and then saying it happened is even worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 15, 2022 06:47pm
IK you should speak up yourself. Don't use Shireen. Ms Shireen please know that Imran Khan discards all his benefactors and your case will be no different.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Apr 15, 2022 06:48pm
@fida, I wonder who is lying, PTI or Army? PAKISTAN ARMY NEVER LIES.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 15, 2022 06:48pm
Please remember the centuries old axiom, "united we stand, divided we fall."
Reply Recommend 0
Mateen mirza
Apr 15, 2022 06:50pm
It is interference from a foreign government that is abhorrent. Who cares whether there was a conspiracy or piracy or thievery or all of the aforementioned. Foreign interference in the parliamentary affairs of Pakistan is unacceptable. It was clearly acknowledged in the National Security Committee's communique that there was foreign interference. It is the foreign interference stupid.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Apr 15, 2022 06:52pm
Very typical of politics: create public confusion. Good for the media they keep busy.
Reply Recommend 0
Cereal_Killer
Apr 15, 2022 06:52pm
Time to release 35 punctures tape? Oh. That too was fake!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Apr 15, 2022 06:53pm
So Mazari and Ik are on the same page here.
Reply Recommend 0
Lucky
Apr 15, 2022 06:54pm
Move on Ms. Mazari...its over
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 15, 2022 06:55pm
Why so negative about Imran khan? What grossly he did wrong to Pakistan or economy? USA know corrupt politicians and in the end Pakistan will lose out as usual. But there are other players in the game too who have vested interests in our country. We are living in 2022 and not in 1970. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 15, 2022 06:56pm
@Tamza, did elections occur to you?
Reply Recommend 0
VG
Apr 15, 2022 06:58pm
Can't believe the U-turn specialist. He contradicts himself very often. Even if you want to believe his story, there is no guarantee he would stand by that tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Apr 15, 2022 06:59pm
PTI is paying back the people who assisted them to come on to power corridor. This is now direct conforntation between DG ISPR stance and that of PTI. We have every reason to trust DG ISPR than PTI as historically PTI is living on U-Turns and propogating fake narratives all these years. PTI is making their come back more and more difficult for themselves. Let's see how fat PTI an go.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 15, 2022 06:59pm
@Irfan, “ The Parliamentary system in Pakistan will never succeed. “ Parliamentary system in the third world countries simply doesn’t work. Look at Asia, Africa, South America, all are in shambles. Those who give the example of India, should compare it with China.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 15, 2022 07:00pm
Establishment in damage control mode.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Apr 15, 2022 07:00pm
@Farhan khan, is army a sacred instruction against which nothing can be said?
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 15, 2022 07:02pm
@AAA, democracy WITHOUT rule of law? Sorry, not on. I think the judicial system has sustained enough damage already to embark on this folly
Reply Recommend 0
Messiah
Apr 15, 2022 07:05pm
So, in fact, if the Army runs the country, why have a facade of democracy and political parties?? What a waste of time, money and energy!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 15, 2022 07:06pm
@Fastrack, "Get over it or Srilanka like fate awaits Pakistan very soon." Disguised insecure cross-border trolls' wishful thinking!!
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Apr 15, 2022 07:07pm
Shirin Mazaro's statement is a blatant interference. Not conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 15, 2022 07:08pm
One thing for sure, the same establishment that selected IK (which PTI supporters ignore) is now going to ensure that IK will never ever again become the PM.
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Apr 15, 2022 07:09pm
@Rashid, if you go through the interview he said he doesn’t know if someone from his cabinet has contacted the establishment to contact him. In the end it is the establishment who decides who is coming in or not. Everyone should refrain from criticising the state institutions. But state institutions also have to work within their boundaries
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 15, 2022 07:13pm
@Talkeeter, the SURPRISE was a valid one. The FOUNDATION OF THE no-trust motion was DISLOYALTY TO PAKISTAN BY PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Chawani Dowani
Apr 15, 2022 07:14pm
Yes and my name is Napoleon.
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph Tate
Apr 15, 2022 07:18pm
Mariam bibi's trolls are ridiculously easy to spot in comments sections.
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Apr 15, 2022 07:18pm
Really feeling pity on IK, he is the most honest politician of Pakistan but didn't know the moves of the corrupt politicians, dragging Army in the matter is highly offending. Pakistan Army is one of the best and dedicated to the well being of the nation. The real issue is the team of fools chosen by Imran khan, IK should have dissolved the assembly in Feb-22 itself instead of being blackmailed by alliance parties.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 15 Apr, 2022

Army’s step back

Military has had a pernicious habit of political meddling throughout the brief and interrupted history of Pakistan’s democracy.
15 Apr, 2022

Vicious cycle

A PREDICTABLE ‘cleaning of the Augean stables’ is taking place at law-enforcement agencies — as is wont to...
15 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka meltdown

THE economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka has deepened. The country’s central bank has said that foreign debt...
Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...