May 18, 2022

Two including doctor abducted in North Waziristan

Published May 18, 2022

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Unidentified men abducted two persons, including a doctor affiliated with the anti-polio programme, from Mirali area here on Tuesday.

An official requesting anonymity confirmed the kidnapping of Dr Zeeshan, who was in the district in connection with the polio programme.

Source said the doctor was kidnapped when he was visiting Haiderkhel village.

However, the health department has yet to comment on the kidnapping of its staffer.

On the other hand, unknown men also kidnapped a local identified Razak from Khesur Road area of Mirali.

They bundled him into a vehicle and sped away.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen killed a man in Shera Tala area on Tuesday.

Residents said Ehtesham Khan, a resident of Shera Tala, was on way to Mirali town when men riding a car opened fire at him.

He died instantly, and attackers managed to escape.

Frequent incidents of target killings have caused fear among residents of North Waziristan.

Four people, including a child, were killed when unidentified persons opened fire at a restaurant near Miramshah on Saturday night.

No group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2022

