Today's Paper | May 11, 2022

Dollar reaches new all-time high at Rs190.10 in interbank trade

Talqeen Zubairi | Dawn.comPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 01:42pm
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File

The US dollar on Wednesday reached an all-time high against the rupee, soaring to Rs190.10 in the interbank market.

The rupee was quoted at 189.89/190.04 at 11:20am with trades reported at Rs190.

The greenback appreciated by Rs1.44, surpassing Tuesday’s close of Rs188.66. The last time the dollar reached an all-time high was on April 1, when it crossed the Rs189 mark.

In the immediate aftermath of the change in government on April 11, it had gone down but the correction soon ran out of steam and now the greenback is soaring again, reaching a new all-time peak.

The rupee is under pressure due to the higher oil import bill and speculation awaiting the Saudi package, Ahsan Mehanti, director of Arif Habib Group told Mettis Global.

General secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Zafar Paracha, said delays in talks with the International Monetary Fund was putting pressure on foreign reserves.

"We have to pay $10 billion this year. If the programme is not expanded, the rupee could come under a lot of pressure," he warned, urging economic managers to immediately take steps to control the situation.

A Dawn report on Wednesday said the rising exchange rate had rattled the economy.

The rupee had been losing its value mainly because of an uncontrolled rise in imports and a relatively slower pace of growth in exports. This was reflected in the trade deficit, which reached $39 billion in July-April.

Currency dealers said higher demand for dollars was the key reason for the bullish trend in the currency market. Political foot-dragging by the incumbent government on the reversal of fuel and electricity subsidies — a prerequisite for the resumption of the loan programme by the International Monetary Fund — had further eroded the confidence of stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association of Pakistan, had also advised the government to reveal the details of the package Pakistan has received from Saudi Arabia to ease the pressure on the rupee.

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had agreed to discuss extending the term of a $3 billion loan to help Pakistan’s new government tide over the prevailing economic crisis.

But so far, no concrete details have come out from these talks.

Comments (10)
500 characters
F Khan
May 11, 2022 12:10pm
Thank you Khan Sb.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 11, 2022 12:12pm
Imported govt failing on all fronts
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
May 11, 2022 12:14pm
PDM are destroying the economy. Welcome to Purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 11, 2022 12:20pm
Imported Govt means all to be expensive, So we want to come back our Own Govt
Reply Recommend 0
IK
May 11, 2022 12:24pm
Another Srilanka in making..
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
May 11, 2022 12:28pm
next Srilanka, Turkey?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 11, 2022 01:04pm
Fruits of Ishaq Dar's planning for Pak economy!
Reply Recommend 0
Sahil hisar
May 11, 2022 01:04pm
China makes another Sri Lanka , game changer !!
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
May 11, 2022 01:07pm
Spend on defence now. People can eat grass.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
May 11, 2022 01:07pm
United we stand. divided we fall
Reply Recommend 0

