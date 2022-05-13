DAWN.COM Logo

Dollar busts previous record, reaches all-time high of Rs193

Talqeen Zubairi Published May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 05:33pm

The US dollar climbed above Rs193 in the interbank market on Friday morning, reaching a new all-time high and breaking its previous day's record which breached the Rs192 mark.

It closed at Rs193, rising by a rupee from the previous day's close of Rs192.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the day's start saw the greenback appreciating by Rs1.10 from the previous day's close and reaching Rs193.10 around 11am in the interbank trade.

Today is the fourth consecutive day that the dollar has risen to a record high against the rupee, with the international currency hitting a high of Rs188.66 in the interbank market on Tuesday, then soaring to Rs190.90 on Wednesday and rising past Rs192 on Thursday.

Alpha Beta Core Chief Executive Officer Khurram Schehzad told Dawn.com it was expected that the value of dollar would rise further today, linking the development to the expected strengthening of the greenback in the international market and an increase in interest rates in the US.

"Moreover, our macros are weak and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) is also not on board," he added, referring to the uncertainty surrounding a deal with the international moneylender and a delay in the release of a $1 billion tranche by it.

In light of these reasons, Schehzad explained, the currency market was down and the rupee continuing to lose ground against the dollar was expected.

This freefall of the rupee against the dollar has also been attributed to the country's high import bill.

Meanwhile, Mettis Global — a web-based financial data and analytics portal — has attributed the dollar's upward trajectory to the ongoing economic crisis in the country, particularly melting foreign exchange reserves and political uncertainty.

It comes as foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan declined by $190 million to $10.308 billion during the week ended on May 6, the central bank said on Thursday. The overall reserves of the country also dipped to $16.375bn while the holdings of the commercial banks were $6.067bn during the week.

'Storm of inflation' feared

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha has painted a bleak outlook in case the value of the dollar continues to increase and called for imposing an "economic emergency".

He said the dollar had been reaching a new high every day, noting that it was being traded at approximately Rs193 in the interbank market today, for nearly Rs195 in the open market and around Rs200 in the "grey market".

"We call [on authorities] every day on the media to manage this country but we don't see any government," he said and warned that a persistent increase in the value of the dollar would lead to a "storm of inflation" of "unimaginable" intensity.

Giving the example of Sri Lanka, the island nation that has been facing a severe economic crisis, he said it was "very small a trailer" and the situation in Pakistan could be worse. "There (Sri Lanka) the population is only 25 million and here, we have a population of 250m, with people having weapons in abundance."

Moreover, he said Pakistan also did not have good relations with most of its neighbours and a further rise in inflation could lead to a "security situation".

Paracha urged the judiciary and relevant quarters to bring together political parties to make decisions in the interest of the country and nation.

Pointing out that the country's foreign exchange reserves had declined significantly, he said, "We only have funds to make imports for one to two months."

Paracha also called on the government to restrict unnecessary expenditure, including the use of non-development funds and perks, and placing a cap on the import of non-essential items.

Malik Bostan, chairman of the FAP, also suggested restricting the import of non-essential goods to prevent the dollar from rising further.

Speaking to Dawn.com, he further recommended limiting the use of petroleum products to keep foreign exchange reserves stable. "The unnecessary use of diesel for running big vehicles should be stopped a further increase in our oil consumption, which has risen by more than 30 per cent, can be prevented."

He also suggested that political parties may together devise a "charter of economy" to stabilise the rupee.

Politicians spar on rupee's devaluation

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan said the current economic situation, including the devaluation of rupee, "reflects lowest ever confidence in [the] imported government".

"Market awaiting policy and action, which [the] imported government has failed to provide. Both myself and Shaukat Tarin had warned the 'Neutrals' that if conspiracy succeeded, our fragile economic recovery would go into a tailspin. That is what has now happened."

On the other hand, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed Imran for the dollar's flight in a series of tweets.

"Imran Khan has mired Pakistan in a difficult situation. The dollar has reached Rs193 because of Imran Khan. Incompetent, ineligible [rulers], cartels and the Imran mafia that was imposed [on the country] for four years committed economic terrorism against the nation," she alleged.

Aurangzeb further said the Imran-led government had finalised the deal with the IMF and people were now facing its consequences in the shape of inflation. "He is responsible for the current economic instability in the country.

"Today, if difficult decisions have to be made, Imran Khan is responsible for it," she added. "Imran sahib, putting the country's economy and the nation at stake to save your politics is tantamount to treason ... Imran sahib, stopped making a hue and cry and answer [the nation] on inflation."

Comments (58)
Salman
May 13, 2022 11:26am
Thank you PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 13, 2022 11:26am
So, imported govt still in London?
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
May 13, 2022 11:38am
Please unite together otherwise we are heading towards disaster. We won't be able to import oil.
Reply Recommend 0
FMK
May 13, 2022 11:41am
This happens when you invoke instability for your personal gains. Still wonder why a running govt. was toppled prematurely !???
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 13, 2022 11:44am
Those who brought this imported lot must be made responsible for their sins.
Reply Recommend 0
A
May 13, 2022 11:45am
PKR has lost more than 20% value since Jan.
Reply Recommend 0
A
May 13, 2022 11:46am
Money changers are making good money.
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
May 13, 2022 11:47am
This is what happens when establishment messes with the will of the people and brings in a Govt who no one trusts
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 13, 2022 11:48am
While the economy is sinking fast, the imported crime minister is enjoying trips to London to meet another convicted criminal.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
May 13, 2022 11:49am
Purana Pakistan doing so well, right?
Reply Recommend 0
A
May 13, 2022 11:55am
30 Jan 2018 the rate was 110. Look at what IK has done. How long will Pakistan take to recover from this mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Sharif
May 13, 2022 11:59am
Thanks you PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Sharif
May 13, 2022 11:59am
Thanks you very much imran Khan PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
May 13, 2022 11:59am
They need to make it 200 before this budget. bet is on.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
May 13, 2022 12:07pm
Thanks imported govt
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 13, 2022 12:07pm
... It is a global world. If you can't beat them, join them.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
May 13, 2022 12:08pm
Please open courts at midnight to control the exchange rate.
Reply Recommend 0
Bostonian
May 13, 2022 12:10pm
Well done PMLN well done, you guys really know how to destroy your own country.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran CON
May 13, 2022 12:14pm
This is unfair. This was supposed to be Imran's legacy.
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
May 13, 2022 12:23pm
More news required on Kashmir not financial stability
Reply Recommend 0
John
May 13, 2022 12:24pm
The Sheriff Zardari effect!
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoob
May 13, 2022 12:30pm
ISPR please
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
May 13, 2022 12:30pm
Print more and follow SL, Turkey model.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
May 13, 2022 12:30pm
Soon will reach 200. The Government made up of Looters and corrupt are only interested in how to escape from their NAB charges and are least bothered about the nation or poor masses. The proof is Zardari's statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
May 13, 2022 12:31pm
200 in weeks time
Reply Recommend 0
MA
May 13, 2022 12:33pm
Gov out of control.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
May 13, 2022 12:33pm
All the expats are loving it.
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
May 13, 2022 12:38pm
Countdown to Rs 200/- per dollar begins
Reply Recommend 0
uccama
May 13, 2022 12:40pm
Another Sri Lanka in the making.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
May 13, 2022 12:45pm
Gift for the country run by a criminal ex PM and ex FM from foreign shores
Reply Recommend 0
kp
May 13, 2022 12:56pm
Its not that Dollar is rising, in reality its PKR that is falling. It will go to its real value of 255.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 13, 2022 12:58pm
Imported govt gift to the nation
Reply Recommend 0
LostTrack
May 13, 2022 12:59pm
Thanks to PTI regime for ever increasing trend of dollar. It will take time to reverse the dirt in all sectors.
Reply Recommend 0
Rasheed M
May 13, 2022 01:00pm
Fun times for overseas Pakistani, but the country is getting poorer day by day. Thanks to 4 years of mis---management of IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
May 13, 2022 01:10pm
This government has destroyed country within a month.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
May 13, 2022 01:13pm
Wow...hasn't been 4 weeks and thanks for no policy by PDM, we seem to be a few weeks away from bankruptcy. Welcome to Purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
May 13, 2022 01:18pm
Wait for more. The regime change is in its first gear.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Siddiqui
May 13, 2022 01:18pm
Only one solution - competitive local production of goods and services.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
May 13, 2022 01:19pm
Restore the Imran Khan government via supreme Court order. The Imran Khan already filed appeal on supreme Court decision on speaker ruling yesterday.
Reply Recommend 0
BlueCollar
May 13, 2022 01:24pm
There is no government but bunch of tourists.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 13, 2022 01:30pm
Tip of the iceberg.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Naqvi
May 13, 2022 01:34pm
If the dollar surge is not checked, the country could slip into economic disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 13, 2022 01:38pm
Pakistan economy and financial weakness can’t afford to babysit Afghanistan. Millions of US dollars are smuggled to Afghanistan everyday thus driving this unprecedented upward move………..
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
May 13, 2022 01:42pm
Elections now! The only right decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
May 13, 2022 01:52pm
As long as we don't increase exports, and limit imports, this situation will not change!
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
May 13, 2022 02:06pm
Thank you Diesel
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
May 13, 2022 02:06pm
Thank you Zardari
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
May 13, 2022 02:07pm
Thank you PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
May 13, 2022 02:07pm
These conspirators,the PDM allies won't bring their US$ from abroad and Overseas Pakistanis will not remit US$ to Pakistan.Please go for election.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
May 13, 2022 02:14pm
Any bets on when it will cross 200. Any bets!
Reply Recommend 0
Inzi
May 13, 2022 02:16pm
Terrible. When will it stop?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
May 13, 2022 02:16pm
Incompetent PTI ……. oops !
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
May 13, 2022 02:30pm
Good I am anxiously waiting dollar cross 300 !
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
May 13, 2022 02:37pm
Mahathir can teach you to add rubber to the rupee to stretch it further
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
May 13, 2022 02:40pm
Finance minister should give his daily input either in social media or in electronic media.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria sohmad
May 13, 2022 02:43pm
Quick quick 200!
Reply Recommend 0
Humayun
May 13, 2022 02:53pm
Who is running the government ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 13, 2022 04:39pm
Thank you Purana Pakistan and Neutrality of the Neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0

