May 16, 2022

US Senator Chris Murphy stresses need for expansion of ties with Pakistan

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 16, 2022 - Updated May 16, 2022 07:40am
Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill on Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington. — AP/File
Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill on Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington. — AP/File

WASHINGTON: A senior US lawmaker urged the Biden administration on Sunday to rebuild the ‘incredibly important’ relationship with Pakistan.

Senator Chris Murphy, who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, said the two nations should stay engaged with each other in both good and bad times.

“As with every bilateral relationship, there are ups and downs but this one has endured the test of time and I look forward to continuing to grow it for the next 75 years,” he said in a special message on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the United States and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s US Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan appreciated Senator Murphy’s gesture, noting that he was a true friend of Pakistan on the Hill and a strong advocate of closer US-Pakistan ties.

“This relationship will bounce back with economic content at the centre,” the ambassador added.

Senator Murphy pointed out that Pak-US relations were ‘incredibly important’ and this importance was recognised by the Senate as well. Highlighting the contributions of the US towards socio-economic development of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said that “we have devoted significant resources through USAID projects to build up Pakistani democracy and to work together on joint security projects”.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2022

