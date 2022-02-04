Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2022

Pakistan still a strategic partner, reaffirms US

Anwar IqbalPublished February 4, 2022 - Updated February 4, 2022 07:51am
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC on Tuesday. — Reuters/File
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC on Tuesday. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: For the first time in years, the United States emphasised its strategic partnership with Pakistan, clarifying that Islamabad does not need to strain its relations with China to maintain ties with Washington.

The US-Pakistan relationship came up for discussion at a State Department briefing on Wednesday afternoon when a journalist referred to a recent statement by Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi who blamed the BJP government in India for pushing Pakistan into the Chinese camp.

“Does the State Department agree with Mr Gandhi’s assessment?” the journalist asked.

The department’s spokesperson Ned Price, however, refused to get involved in an Indian parliamentary debate, saying: “I will leave it to the Pakistanis and China to speak to their relationship. I certainly would not endorse those remarks.”

“Why do you think Pakistan is working so closely with China? Do you think they feel abandoned by the US?” the journalist asked again. This question, however, received a comprehensive response from the US official.

State Department’s spokesperson says Islamabad does not need to strain its ties with Beijing

“We’ve made the point all along that it is not a requirement for any country around the world to choose between the United States and China,” Mr Price said. “It is our intention to provide choices to countries when it comes to what the relationship with the United States looks like.”

The US official explained that partnership with the United States brings a series of advantages that China could not offer.

“Partnership may be the wrong term. The sorts of relationships that China has sought to have around the world do not (include those) typical advantages” that the United States offered, he added.

Moving to the decades’ long relationship between Pakistan and the United States, Mr Price said: “Pakistan is a strategic partner of the United States. We have an important relationship with the government in Islamabad, and it’s a relationship that we value across a number of fronts.”

Pakistan was a close US ally during the cold war that began in the sixties and remained so till the collapse of the former Soviet Union. Pakistan played a key role in the war against the Soviets in Afghanistan and partnered with the United States in the war against terrorism as well.

The relationship soured when Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was found in Abbottabad and the Obama administration took him out without informing Pakistan. Their relationship has remained strained since then, although bilateral consultations, even high-level visits by Pakistani rulers to Washington, have continued.

In July 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan made an “official working” visit to Washington where he met the then president Donald Trump at the White House. He had another meeting with Mr Trump in New York during the UN General Assembly in September 2019.

Since then, there has been no face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two countries and the current US President Joe Biden is yet to make a courtesy call to the Pakistani prime minister.

Read: Not waiting for phone call from Biden, says PM Imran

Despite these tensions, the relationship has continued, minus the fanfare of a summit. Pakistan extended full support to both the Trump and Biden administrations during their talks with the Taliban and facilitated the evacuation of US personnel from Afghanistan after the Taliban captured Kabul in August last year.

In recent years, China has emerged as the key factor in US foreign policies as Washington seeks to contain Beijing’s growing influence.

US policy makers see India as a key player in containing China’s influence and in their efforts to please India, they often ignore Pakistan’s interests, even on issues like Kashmir.

The United States, however, still recognises Kashmir as a disputed territory and not as an integral part of India, as New Delhi desires.

Some recent developments — such as India’s decision to abstain from a UN Security Council vote on Ukraine and a missile deal with Russia — apparently have also softened the US attitude towards Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2022

Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Feb 04, 2022 07:53am
That fine Ned, but why Biden doesn't call IK?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 04, 2022 07:59am
Still a strategic partner with no 'phone a friend' facility.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Feb 04, 2022 08:20am
Strategic partner of what ? / for what ? ..........deception ???
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 04, 2022 08:31am
Pakistan is a minor strategic partner of US. India MAJOR.
Reply Recommend 0
Memon Abdul
Feb 04, 2022 08:40am
That is in important man saying some important things...best listen more than talk!
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoot Mir
Feb 04, 2022 08:42am
Keep the label it means nothing China is more of a friend than the US will ever be.
Reply Recommend 0
Crackpott
Feb 04, 2022 08:44am
A strategic but a silent partner indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Ahmed
Feb 04, 2022 08:45am
USA first create impression that there is a war satuation in Ukraine after they made new bases, this is strategy. For china they are using Ughior muslims in the name of Human Rights. In past they used freedom , democracy terms in Iraq & Libya. In Iraq Usa ambassador tell Sadam Hussain if he Enter Kuwait Nothing happen, but the end result USA control Middle East by made new bases in Arab States. USA want Russia make mistake & enter Ukraine, after USA impose his Hidden Agenda.
Reply Recommend 0
Ammar Sohail
Feb 04, 2022 08:50am
@Justice, because the U.S is busy dealing with it's own internal problems and covid? Why are you so obsessed over Biden calling or not?
Reply Recommend 0
Topi Drama
Feb 04, 2022 08:55am
To be honest, no one cares about India and Pakistan except India and Pakistan. Thats a cold hard truth.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More attacks
Updated 04 Feb, 2022

More attacks

THE uptick in terrorism in Balochistan is shocking to say the least. On Wednesday evening, Baloch insurgents ...
04 Feb, 2022

Tough IMF demands

THE resumption of the $6bn IMF funding programme, which paves the way for the disbursement of another tranche of...
04 Feb, 2022

Israeli apartheid

FOR the Palestinians dispossessed by Israel in 1948 and subsequent waves of violence and state-sponsored brutality,...
CJP’s remarks
Updated 03 Feb, 2022

CJP’s remarks

CONTEXT is everything. On Tuesday, a day before being sworn in as the country’s top judge, Justice Umar Ata ...
03 Feb, 2022

Saving PIA

HERE we go again; yet another business plan is ready to fix PIA, our troubled national flag carrier. This time the...
03 Feb, 2022

Supreme Court on LGs

THOSE quarters that believe that the PPP has concentrated far too many powers that are supposed to belong to the...