Miftah says PM Shehbaz not increasing petrol prices

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday said the government was not increasing petrol prices "for now", going back on an important pre-condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of its loan programme.

Ismail said he would talk to the IMF and find a solution, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "is not in favour of putting this burden [increased oil prices] on people.

"I had recommended to him to increase [petrol] prices but he said people can't bear it," the finance minister said.

He, however, emphasised that petrol prices could be "adjusted anytime in the future" keeping in view international prices.

"I am not saying we will never increase the prices ... the point is, we are not increasing them today, but we can adjust them at any time in the future," he told a press conference in Islamabad.

Despite not meeting an important 'prior action' conveyed to him by the IMF, the finance minister said the government would approach the Fund, hold talks and "conclude them positively".

More to follow