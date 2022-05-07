DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2022

Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear burqa in public: decree

AFP | Dawn.comPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated May 7, 2022 01:42pm
gather to receive free food being distributed at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 13, 2021. — AFP/File
gather to receive free food being distributed at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 13, 2021. — AFP/File

Afghanistan’s supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the country’s women to wear the all-covering burqa in public — one of the harshest controls imposed on women’s lives since the Taliban seized power.

“They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful,” said a decree issued by Haibatullah Akhundzada that was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul.

Earlier this year, the Taliban’s religious police put up posters around the capital Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up.

The poster, which included an image of the face-covering burqa, was slapped on cafes and shops by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Since returning to power in August, the Taliban have increasingly curtailed freedoms — particularly those of women and girls.

“According to Sharia law, Muslim women must wear the hijab,” the poster read.

In Kabul, women already cover their hair with headscarves, though some wear modest western clothing.

Outside of the capital the burqa, which became mandatory for women under the Taliban’s first regime in the 1990s, has remained common.

The Taliban have also announced a number of other restrictions, including asking Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.

Last year, Taliban authorities said that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.

The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing hijabs.

Afghan War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 07 May, 2022

IHK constituencies

Any electoral exercise based on flawed constituencies in the valley will seriously lack legitimacy.
07 May, 2022

Growing hunger

FOOD insecurity is a significant and persistent problem in Pakistan, with millions of poor to low- and middle-income...
07 May, 2022

In a bind

THE new government’s bumbling efforts to articulate a strong counter-narrative to Imran Khan’s blistering...
06 May, 2022

SBP’s challenge

IN normal circumstances, the government’s decision to not give Dr Reza Baqir another term as central bank governor...
Updated 06 May, 2022

Interference invited

The political farce playing out over the control of Punjab is threatening to turn into a disaster.
06 May, 2022

Iran deal in peril

EFFORTS to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 have seen many ups and downs, but recent indications...