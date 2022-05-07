DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2022

JUI-F protests hooliganism at Masjid-i-Nabwi in Lower Dir

A CorrespondentPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated May 7, 2022 10:32am

LOWER DIR: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz jointly staged a rally outside the Timergara Press Club here on Friday against hooliganism at Masjid-i-Nabwi in Medina during a recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Dozens of JUI-F and PML-N workers gathered at the Shaheed Chowk and shouted slogans against those involved in the incident. The rally was addressed by JUI-F district emir Sirajuddin and tehsil emir Mufti Bakht Sardar, PML-N district president Malik Farooq Iqbal, general secretary Sardar Javed Akhtar and leader Qazi Ayazuddin.

The speakers condemned the incident and termed it a violation of the sanctity of Masjid-i-Nabwi.

They said Muslims were bound to respect the sanctity of Masjid-i-Nabwi and other mosques. The speakers said the incident was part of a pre-planned conspiracy hatched by former prime minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and others.

They demanded the immediate arrest of the people involved in hooliganism at the Masjid-i-Nabwi for trial by Pakistani courts.

Published in Dawn,May 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 07 May, 2022

IHK constituencies

Any electoral exercise based on flawed constituencies in the valley will seriously lack legitimacy.
07 May, 2022

Growing hunger

FOOD insecurity is a significant and persistent problem in Pakistan, with millions of poor to low- and middle-income...
07 May, 2022

In a bind

THE new government’s bumbling efforts to articulate a strong counter-narrative to Imran Khan’s blistering...
06 May, 2022

SBP’s challenge

IN normal circumstances, the government’s decision to not give Dr Reza Baqir another term as central bank governor...
Updated 06 May, 2022

Interference invited

The political farce playing out over the control of Punjab is threatening to turn into a disaster.
06 May, 2022

Iran deal in peril

EFFORTS to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 have seen many ups and downs, but recent indications...