JUI-F protests hooliganism at Masjid-i-Nabwi in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz jointly staged a rally outside the Timergara Press Club here on Friday against hooliganism at Masjid-i-Nabwi in Medina during a recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Dozens of JUI-F and PML-N workers gathered at the Shaheed Chowk and shouted slogans against those involved in the incident. The rally was addressed by JUI-F district emir Sirajuddin and tehsil emir Mufti Bakht Sardar, PML-N district president Malik Farooq Iqbal, general secretary Sardar Javed Akhtar and leader Qazi Ayazuddin.

The speakers condemned the incident and termed it a violation of the sanctity of Masjid-i-Nabwi.

They said Muslims were bound to respect the sanctity of Masjid-i-Nabwi and other mosques. The speakers said the incident was part of a pre-planned conspiracy hatched by former prime minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and others.

They demanded the immediate arrest of the people involved in hooliganism at the Masjid-i-Nabwi for trial by Pakistani courts.

Published in Dawn,May 7th, 2022