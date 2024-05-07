Nawaz opts for deliberation amid wheat crisis probe

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who had intervened in the government’s handling of the wheat crisis, on Monday chose not to ‘go fast’ and let his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif handle the matter in the wake of the ongoing investigation into the mega wheat import scam, sources privy to the development told Dawn.

“The elder Sharif has decided not to give any kind of instruction to the federal or the Punjab government regarding the wheat import scam and let the inquiry committee conclude its probe. Once the investigation is completed, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will involve his elder brother in future actions based on its findings,” the sources said.

On Monday, Nawaz Sharif also presided over a party meeting attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, federal ministers Azam Nazir Tarar and Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah, and aspirant of the party secretary general office Khawaja Saad Rafique.

However, no discussion was made on the wheat scam during the meeting.

Decision made to let PM Shehbaz handle the matter

The federal government appears reluctant to thoroughly investigate the mega scam and take action against those at the helm at the time of the import.

At present, a fact-finding committee — formed earlier last week to identify irregularities in the import — is led by Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal. The committee is tasked with probing the matter and assigning responsibility. The report is likely to be submitted before the cabinet this week.

The incumbent government has blamed the caretaker setup of Anwarul Haq Kakar for the wheat import scam.

Party president

In the meeting, the participants discussed arrangements to elect Nawaz Sharif as president of the PML-N. A party general council meeting scheduled for May 11 was finalised for this purpose.

Mr Nawaz will take over the party presidency from Mr Shehbaz, six years after the Supreme Court disqualified the elder Sharif from holding the post.

“Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017 [by the Supreme Court] through a conspiracy. Now it’s time that he assumes the office of the party president and leads the party to new heights of popularity,” the party said.

The sources said Mr Nawaz would further assert himself in the party after assuming the office of the president.

“Law minister Tarar also briefed the meeting about the Supreme Court’s suspension of the Peshawar High Court’s verdict denying the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) — the new home for PTI lawmakers-elect — reserved seats for women and minorities. There had been a sense of worry in the meeting over the SC decision,” the sources said. When contacted, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told Dawn that Mr Nawaz held a meeting on Monday regarding the preparations for the election of the party president. “No other issue was discussed in the meeting,” she said.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2024