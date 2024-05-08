Ex-PM Kakar denies blaming provinces for wheat import

QUETTA: As the wheat import scandal refuses to die down, former caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said he never blamed the provinces for the excessive import of the grain, alleging that the media is circulating false news about him.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr Kakar said the Food Security and Research Department was informed about the expected wheat production in the country for which a procedure was devised.

In response to media questions, the former premier, who was accompanied by federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, accused the media of twisting his statement.

Mr Kakar was referring to media reports suggesting that he blamed provincial governments for seeking import of additional wheat.

According to a Dawn report, around 3.2 million tonnes of wheat was imported between Septe­mber 2023 and March 2024, while the local crop hit the market in April.

The ex-PM said the decision to import the commodity was taken as per data of the Food Security Department.

“The [caretaker] government planned to import wheat, allowing the private sector to do so. A summary regarding the wheat requirement was also sent, and wheat importation adhered to rules and regulations,” he added.

Mr Kakar recalled that before the 18th Amen­dment, the responsibility for wheat production and national requirements, including import and export, was with the federal government. After the 18th Amendment, he added, the provinces make demands about export and import requirements of wheat.

“Because our country needs approximately 27 million tonnes of wheat, facing a shortage of approximately 4m tonnes, discussions should be held to fulfil this shortage so that production can be increased and a solution to this issue can be found,” he said.

Floodlights in cricket stadium

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Naqvi said floodlights would be installed at Nawab Bugti cricket stadium within three months in order to promote cricket in Balochistan.

“PCB will fulfil its promise to install floodlights by September. PSL matches will also arranged in Quetta after making the stadium up to the mark,” said Mr Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He said the PCB would also play its role in the promotion of cricket in Gwadar and Quetta.

Chief Minister Bugti thanked the interior minister for the announcement to install floodlights at the stadium in Quetta.

Replying to a question about the prolonged protest in Chaman, he said the federal government had decided to impose a one-document system for crossing the Pak-Afghan border, adding that the government would not allow anyone to cross the border without passport and visa.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2024