Today's Paper | May 08, 2024

Ex-PM Kakar denies blaming provinces for wheat import

Saleem Shahid Published May 8, 2024 Updated May 8, 2024 09:59am

QUETTA: As the wheat import scandal refuses to die down, former caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said he never blamed the provinces for the excessive import of the grain, alleging that the media is circulating false news about him.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr Kakar said the Food Security and Research Department was informed about the expected wheat production in the country for which a procedure was devised.

In response to media questions, the former premier, who was accompanied by federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, accused the media of twisting his statement.

Mr Kakar was referring to media reports suggesting that he blamed provincial governments for seeking import of additional wheat.

According to a Dawn report, around 3.2 million tonnes of wheat was imported between Septe­mber 2023 and March 2024, while the local crop hit the market in April.

The ex-PM said the decision to import the commodity was taken as per data of the Food Security Department.

“The [caretaker] government planned to import wheat, allowing the private sector to do so. A summary regarding the wheat requirement was also sent, and wheat importation adhered to rules and regulations,” he added.

Mr Kakar recalled that before the 18th Amen­dment, the responsibility for wheat production and national requirements, including import and export, was with the federal government. After the 18th Amendment, he added, the provinces make demands about export and import requirements of wheat.

“Because our country needs approximately 27 million tonnes of wheat, facing a shortage of approximately 4m tonnes, discussions should be held to fulfil this shortage so that production can be increased and a solution to this issue can be found,” he said.

Floodlights in cricket stadium

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Naqvi said floodlights would be installed at Nawab Bugti cricket stadium within three months in order to promote cricket in Balochistan.

“PCB will fulfil its promise to install floodlights by September. PSL matches will also arranged in Quetta after making the stadium up to the mark,” said Mr Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He said the PCB would also play its role in the promotion of cricket in Gwadar and Quetta.

Chief Minister Bugti thanked the interior minister for the announcement to install floodlights at the stadium in Quetta.

Replying to a question about the prolonged protest in Chaman, he said the federal government had decided to impose a one-document system for crossing the Pak-Afghan border, adding that the government would not allow anyone to cross the border without passport and visa.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Narcotic darkness
08 May, 2024

Narcotic darkness

WE have plenty of smoke with fire. Citizens, particularly parents, caught in Pakistan’s grave drug problem are on...
Saudi delegation
08 May, 2024

Saudi delegation

PLANS to bring Saudi investment to Pakistan have clearly been put on the fast track. Over the past month, Prime...
Reserved seats
Updated 08 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The truth is that the entire process — from polls, announcement of results, formation of assemblies and elections to the Senate — has been mishandled.
Impending slaughter
Updated 07 May, 2024

Impending slaughter

Seven months into the slaughter, there are no signs of hope.
Wheat investigation
07 May, 2024

Wheat investigation

THE Shehbaz Sharif government is in a sort of Catch-22 situation regarding the alleged wheat import scandal. It is...
Naila’s feat
07 May, 2024

Naila’s feat

IN an inspirational message from the base camp of Nepal’s Mount Makalu, Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani stressed...