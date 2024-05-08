US shows concern over safety of Imran, other prisoners

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Tuesday emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all prisoners in Pakistan, including former prime minister Imran Khan.

At Tuesday’s news briefing, State Depart­ment Spoke­sperson Matthew Miller acknowledged a meeting between US Ambassador Donald Blome and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan.

He said Blome met the leader of the opposition, and other senior members of the opposition to discuss a broader range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including continuing US economic support to Islamabad.

About discussions with PTI on rights and ‘fabricated’ charges against Mr Khan, Miller reiterated the US stance on political neutrality. “Our position is the same as we have stated previously, which is we take no position on elections in Pakistan,” he said. He emphasised the importance of upholding basic human rights while maintaining impartiality towards political parties.

Miller addressed reports of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s reported warning to Pakistan regarding the safety of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan, affirming the US commitment to human rights. He said Senator Schumer might have coordinated with the State Department while telling the Pakistani ambassador that Mr Khan’s safety was a high priority in Washington but he was not aware of that conversation.

“But obviously, we want to see safety and security of every prisoner in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world,” he said. “It’s something that every person, every detainee, every prisoner is entitled to basic human rights and protection under the law.”

