Today's Paper | May 05, 2022

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill injured in car crash on motorway, says it was a ‘murder attempt’

Imran Gabol | Javed HussainPublished May 5, 2022 - Updated May 5, 2022 07:08pm
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill is seen at the site where his car met an accident. — Photo via Imran Gabol
A vehicle is seen turned upside down at the accident site. — Photo via Imran Gabol
PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, received minor injuries along with three other people in a car crash on M-2 Motorway near the Khanqah Dogran interchange, Sheikhupura, on Thursday, a motorway police spokesperson said.

The incident, which Gill later said was an attempt to murder him, occurred when a speeding vehicle rammed into his car from the rear side.

"The four persons in [Gill’s] car received minor injuries," a motorway police spokesperson said in a statement.

Gill, who is former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff, was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore when the incident happened.

Gill says crash a 'murder attempt'

In a statement on Twitter after the incident, Gill said the car crash was in fact "a murder attempt" on him.

"I want to tell those who attacked me, I am alive because of the Almighty and the prayers of my people. My car was chased and deliberately hit. This was done under a plan."

He recalled his statement from yesterday, saying: "I had said just a day ago that the most you could do is to get us killed. Do it. But, I will not betray [my cause]."

The PTI leader said the "local handlers" — who, according to him, were part of a foreign conspiracy to topple the PTI government — knew that Imran Khan and his associates would not keep mum. "They will make all attempts to silence us."

Gill said he stood with Imran and would remain with him and claimed the same elements would also "attack" Imran.

"God willing, we will expose everyone," he said.

Comments (15)
Ibrahim S
May 05, 2022 05:49pm
I am glad to hear that nobody got hurt seriously . I hope IKN will not start another James Bond’s style conspiracy . By the way . Major accidents happens on daily basis due to reckless driving and unsafe vehicles . No government took a serious notice of transportation mafia . NS tried once but if failed due to goons of transportation mafia protected by the ESTABLISHMENT.
Azaad Insaan
May 05, 2022 05:52pm
Dont like this crass fellow, but wish him and all passengers a speedy recovery
HAJI
May 05, 2022 05:55pm
Sounds like deliberate and a plot.
Yaqoob
May 05, 2022 05:56pm
IK should take precautions when traveling to avoid any misadventure by the PMLN goons. Lady Diana too was killed and blamed on paparazzis. These thugs can go to any extent to eliminate their foes.
Dil
May 05, 2022 05:57pm
The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle rammed into Gill’s car from the rear side.murderers are given important positions in govt what do you expect.
Mishayl Malik
May 05, 2022 05:58pm
We will not allow this imported government to get away with this
SMD
May 05, 2022 05:59pm
We pray for his early recovery. Although it is temporary but still hard time for PTI and the party needs such people who are with IK in thick and thin.
Mir
May 05, 2022 06:06pm
Hope they were wearing seatbelts. At least the ones in front
AHAQ
May 05, 2022 06:06pm
Looks like foul play by their political opponents.
Ahsan Gul
May 05, 2022 06:11pm
Our prayers with Shazad gill.
MD PhD
May 05, 2022 06:14pm
@Ahsan Gul, NO
SAk
May 05, 2022 06:16pm
I am sure that motor way police will track the other car which caused this accident.
Zeeshan Ahmed
May 05, 2022 06:17pm
Sounds like an assassination attempt.
Ammar Ahmed
May 05, 2022 06:19pm
He is clearly seen in the footage that he is out of the car unharmed, why it has been written that he is "injured"?
Ehsan
May 05, 2022 06:25pm
No airbags deployed, good to see everyone survived probably the seatbelts helped
