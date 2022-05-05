PTI leader Shahbaz Gill injured in car accident on motorway

PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, received minor injuries along with three other people in a road accident on M-2 Motorway near the Khanqah Dogran interchange, Sheikhupura, on Thursday, a motorway police spokesperson said.

The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle rammed into Gill’s car from the rear side.

"The four persons in [Gill’s] car received minor injuries," the motorway spokesperson said in a statement.

Gill was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore when the incident happened.