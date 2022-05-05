DAWN.COM Logo

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill injured in car accident on motorway

Imran Gabol | Javed HussainPublished May 5, 2022 - Updated May 5, 2022 05:42pm
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill is seen at the site where his car met an accident. — Photo via Imran Gabol
A vehicle is seen turned upside down at the accident site. — Photo via Imran Gabol
PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, received minor injuries along with three other people in a road accident on M-2 Motorway near the Khanqah Dogran interchange, Sheikhupura, on Thursday, a motorway police spokesperson said.

The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle rammed into Gill’s car from the rear side.

"The four persons in [Gill’s] car received minor injuries," the motorway spokesperson said in a statement.

Gill was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore when the incident happened.

