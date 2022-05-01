DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2022

Banners in support of armed forces appear in Islamabad

Munawer AzeemPublished May 1, 2022 - Updated May 1, 2022 10:01am
— White Star
— White Star

ISLAMABAD: Banners inscribed with slogans in favour of armed forces appeared in different areas of Islamabad on Saturday.

During a visit to different localities, dozens of banners were found hanging on poles installed at the road dividers and trees on Expressway and Faisal Avenue from Faizabad to Faisal Masjid, Dhokri Chowk, I-9 and Srinagar Chowk. So far it is yet to be established as to who hung these banners.

When contacted, police and the administration officials at first expressed their ignorance about the presence of the banners. However, when some newsmen approached them and inquired about the matter, the police sent a team to the areas which found the banners displayed there.

Under the law, permission is required from Directorate of Municipal Administration Islamabad for displaying or hanging of banners in Islamabad.

Apparently, the banners were hanged in reaction to criticism on the armed forces at the PTI’s rallies.

Earlier, officials of different government departments also staged a demonstration in favour of the armed forces on Friday, the police said, adding that over 50 officials of the National Assembly Secretariat also took part in the demonstration in favour of the armed forces and against those who were criticising them. The protesters marched from Parliament’s Gate 1 to the VIP Gate in the afternoon.

A group of Pak Secretariat’s officials also staged a similar demonstration at Pak Secretariat, they added.

Meanwhile, wall chalking was also found against Pakistan Army and its chief in Bahria Town Phase 8 in Rawalpindi, police said. A case was registered with Rawat police under PPC 124-A, the Punjab Prohibition of Expressing Matter on Walls Act 2015 and the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960.

According to the FIR, a police team during patrolling in the area of Bahria Town found provocative remarks on walls against the national security institutes.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
May 01, 2022 10:04am
Joke.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
May 01, 2022 10:05am
Office workers involved in politics during official duty…they should be stuck off
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
May 01, 2022 10:09am
By the way, who are those patriots!?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
May 01, 2022 10:26am
Cheap tactic by loser PMLN to create a rift between PTI and armed forces.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
May 01, 2022 10:29am
Banners must be hanged in hearts of the people
Reply Recommend 0
Bhar
May 01, 2022 10:33am
Who really runs the country
Reply Recommend 0
IK
May 01, 2022 10:34am
@Always Pokhtoon, over patriots..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 01 May, 2022

Ruling Punjab

New twists and turns in provincial politics are likely to keep the chief executive very busy in the weeks ahead.
01 May, 2022

KP Police’s challenge

POLICE in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, and as a result, have...
01 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

AFTER first denying media reports warning of a cholera outbreak in the city, the Sindh government has suddenly —...
30 Apr, 2022

Interest-free finance

THE Federal Shariat Court’s decision that the ‘simple interest’ charged on all kinds of financial transactions...
Updated 30 Apr, 2022

Moral decline

Our ‘leaders’, who rant and rave while carelessly mixing religion and politics, have successfully demeaned both.
30 Apr, 2022

Killer heatwave

WITH scalding temperatures affecting many parts of the country, the climate change ministry has done well to issue a...