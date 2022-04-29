Pakistan among 20 trading partners placed on US ‘watch list’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is among twe­nty trading partners which have been placed on the ‘watch list’ of the US government. These countries, however, merit bilateral attention to address und­erlying intellectual property problems.

The 2022 “Special 301” report of the US Trade Representative (USTR), which is the annual review of the global state of intellectual property protection and enforcement, reviewed more than 100 trade partners for the 2022 special report and also placed 27 of them on the ‘Priority Watch List’.

USTR conducted the review pursuant to Section 182 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended by the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 and the Uruguay Round Agreements Act.

The report says, “Pakistan remains on the Watch List for 2022, though Pakistan has maintained a positive dialogue with the US on intellectual property matters and engaged in meaningful capacity building and training programmes to promote IP protection and enforcement in Pakistan.”

The report says nonetheless, serious concerns remain, particularly in the area of IP enforcement. Counterfeiting and piracy remain widespread, including with respect to pharmaceuticals, printed works, digital content, and software. Reports of numerous cable operators providing pirated content are also prevalent.

As Pakistan amends its IP laws, the report says, the US encourages Pakistan to undertake a transparent process that provides stakeholders with sufficient opportunity to comment on draft laws. As Pakistan implements its 2020 law and rules on geographical indications (GIs), it is important that Pakistan ensures transparency and procedural fairness in the protection of GIs, including ensuring that the grant of GI protection does not deprive interested parties of the ability to use common names.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2022