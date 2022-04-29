DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan among 20 trading partners placed on US ‘watch list’

Amin AhmedPublished April 29, 2022 - Updated April 29, 2022 09:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is among twe­nty trading partners which have been placed on the ‘watch list’ of the US government. These countries, however, merit bilateral attention to address und­erlying intellectual property problems.

The 2022 “Special 301” report of the US Trade Representative (USTR), which is the annual review of the global state of intellectual property protection and enforcement, reviewed more than 100 trade partners for the 2022 special report and also placed 27 of them on the ‘Priority Watch List’.

USTR conducted the review pursuant to Section 182 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended by the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 and the Uruguay Round Agreements Act.

The report says, “Pakistan remains on the Watch List for 2022, though Pakistan has maintained a positive dialogue with the US on intellectual property matters and engaged in meaningful capacity building and training programmes to promote IP protection and enforcement in Pakistan.”

The report says nonetheless, serious concerns remain, particularly in the area of IP enforcement. Counterfeiting and piracy remain widespread, including with respect to pharmaceuticals, printed works, digital content, and software. Reports of numerous cable operators providing pirated content are also prevalent.

As Pakistan amends its IP laws, the report says, the US encourages Pakistan to undertake a transparent process that provides stakeholders with sufficient opportunity to comment on draft laws. As Pakistan implements its 2020 law and rules on geographical indications (GIs), it is important that Pakistan ensures transparency and procedural fairness in the protection of GIs, including ensuring that the grant of GI protection does not deprive interested parties of the ability to use common names.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2022

Aloo
Apr 29, 2022 09:51am
Yeah nothing surprising let’s see if bilawal can do anything
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Apr 29, 2022 09:54am
Signal for imported to do more.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 29, 2022 10:06am
US ‘watch list’ is actually a ‘BLACK LIST’
Reply Recommend 0
Hilal e Pakistan
Apr 29, 2022 10:09am
Why would pakistan be worried about some watch list, when even FATF list can't deter?
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Apr 29, 2022 10:37am
More bad news
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Apr 29, 2022 10:42am
One more tool of blackmailing Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Apr 29, 2022 10:46am
Transparency works both ways. Practice what you preach.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Pakistani
Apr 29, 2022 10:47am
Absolutely NOT!
Reply Recommend 0

