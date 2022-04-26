DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2022

Sheikh Rashid warns 'chaotic' May could result in resignations

Dawn.comPublished April 26, 2022 - Updated April 26, 2022 02:09pm
Photo of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at a press conference. — DawnNewsTV
Photo of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at a press conference. — DawnNewsTV

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday warned that the upcoming month would be "politically chaotic" as "resignations could be taken or given" and pegged elections as the solution to the increasing national challenges.

In a tweet earlier today, he said that immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr there would be a frenzy in the political scenario. "Resignations could be taken and resignations could be given."

Rashid claimed that the sole solution to the country's problems was elections which should be held as soon as possible.

The former minister said that the government was "digging its own grave" by giving into the pressure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and curbing fuel subsidies. "Imran Khan was going to get us 30 per cent cheaper gas, wheat and petrol from Russia," he said.

"This could have given the public a big relief and inflation would have reduced," Rashid said, adding that "imperialist conspiracies" deprived the nation of cheap gas, petrol and wheat.

He also warned that abolishing fuel subsidies would provide impetus to the anti-government movement which would push the government towards its end.

Rashid's speculation comes after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said in Washington, where he had gone to hold talks with the IMF to negotiate terms of the next disbursement, that the government would have to increase the price of petroleum products to get Pakistan’s economy back on track and to revive the stalled bailout programme with the IMF.

The IMF, in 2019, had approved a $6 billion loan over three years for Pakistan but disbursement has been slowed by concerns about the pace of reforms.

“They've talked about removing the subsidy on fuel. I agree with them,” Ismail, himself a former IMF economist, had said at the Atlantic Council. “We can't afford to do the subsidies that we're doing. So we're going to have to curtail this,” he had added.

He also hinted that besides withdrawing the Rs21 per litre subsidy on petrol, the government could also increase the fuel prices even further.

The IMF, meanwhile, said in a statement after the talks that it was “agreed that prompt action is needed to reverse the unfunded subsidies which have slowed discussions for the 7th review.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26 Apr, 2022

More costs to bear

It is time for those who have lived off the average Pakistani citizen to pay larger costs to stabilise the economy.
26 Apr, 2022

Preserving democracy

ELATED at their joint success in putting a premature end to the PTI government, the leaders of the PML-N and PPP ...
26 Apr, 2022

Malir Expressway concerns

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency’s approval for the controversial Malir Expressway in Karachi makes a...
25 Apr, 2022

Flawed perspective

EVEN while accounting for rhetorical flourishes that are part and parcel of politics, former prime minister Imran...
25 Apr, 2022

Right to travel

INTERIOR Minister Rana Sanaullah has said there are nearly 3,000 people on the Exit Control List and the government...
Updated 26 Apr, 2022

Polio setback

A polio-free status is still eluding us but recent experience has shown that it is not impossible to achieve.