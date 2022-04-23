DAWN.COM Logo

Miftah says govt willing to curb fuel subsidies

AFPPublished April 23, 2022 - Updated April 23, 2022 02:56pm
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail (first from left) speaks at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Friday. — APP
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday agreed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies and end a business tax amnesty scheme, pledging to pursue structural reforms to boost a crisis-wracked economy.

The IMF in 2019 approved a $6 billion loan over three years for Pakistan but disbursement has been slowed by concerns about the pace of reforms.

Ismail, who took office this month after the Imran Khan led-government lost a no-confidence vote, said he had “good discussions” with the IMF on a visit during the Washington-based lender's annual spring meetings.

“They've talked about removing the subsidy on fuel. I agree with them,” Ismail, himself a former IMF economist, said at the Atlantic Council.

“We can't afford to do the subsidies that we're doing. So we're going to have to curtail this,” he said.

The finance minister earlier told Dawn he was looking forward to an early agreement with the IMF on the seventh review of the bailout package for Pakistan.

He said that in his meetings in Washington he had reiterated the present government’s commitment to the reform process.

Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, the finance secretary and the State Bank governor also attended the meeting with IMF directors. The minister and his team also met Jihad Azour, who heads the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department.

The PML-N led coalition government, which had severely criticised the previous Imran-led government for first failing to control fuel prices in the country and later for “derailing” the IMF programme through fuel subsidies, is yet to reverse the measure with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week rejecting the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (Ogra) proposal for a hike in petrol prices.

Ismail said that former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking to avoid ouster, set a “trap” for his successors through heavy subsidies on fuel and electricity, as well as a tax amnesty scheme for businesses — measures that derailed a disbursement from the IMF loan.

“He gave an amnesty to businesses for setting up factories so that they don't have to pay taxes, or even if they evaded taxes that's ok,” Ismail told reporters at an event organised by the embassy in Washington.

But Ismail added that some targeted subsidies should remain for the country's poorest amid sky-high global prices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to jumpstart a moribund economy, certain to be a major issue in elections due next year.

Pakistan has repeatedly sought international support and suffers from a chronically weak tax base.

Ismail said that the country needed to move to a new economic model by removing obstacles and promoting exports to the world.

“We have such an elite-benefitting country that almost every subsidy that you can speak of actually goes to the richest people,” he said.

Ismail said his immediate goal was reining in double-digit inflation — a target complicated by lifting fuel subsidies — and kickstarting job creation.

He denied Pakistan was in danger of defaulting on its debts, with foreign reserves currently standing at $10bn, and much of its bilateral debt held with friendly countries China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Shehbaz has little over a year before he has to call a general election, leaving observers wondering whether ousting Imran will backfire, since his government inherited an economic crisis that will take time to overcome.

But Ismail said there was “never a wrong time to do the right thing.”

“If what we claim is true, and we are actually more competent, then we should be able to make a difference in a few months. And if we don't, we'll be thrown out by the people, which is fine.”

Kamil
Apr 23, 2022 02:45pm
Congratulations to all who supported this Bhakari PDM government. Now reap what you sow...
Reply Recommend 0
Arrogantman
Apr 23, 2022 02:46pm
Currency devaluation is the actual mother of our all illness, Bring exchange rate back to 120 and you don't need to give any subsidy even at fuel price under 100.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Apr 23, 2022 02:47pm
I thought PML government will come and reduce the price Petrol to Rs 80 per litre
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Apr 23, 2022 02:48pm
Please tell him that it doesn't matter whether he is willing or not. The only thing that matters is IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 23, 2022 02:50pm
Welcome to Purana Pakistan of thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 23, 2022 02:50pm
Shame on them. IK is a million times better than these looters.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Apr 23, 2022 02:55pm
So PMLN and PPP complained about how previous goverment kept increasing prices and now they want to do the same?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Apr 23, 2022 02:55pm
Bye bye PMLN your time is done after next election
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Apr 23, 2022 02:56pm
The beginning of suffering period has just started!
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Apr 23, 2022 02:58pm
Welcome to Porana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 23, 2022 02:59pm
Now this is imran's master stroke
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 23, 2022 03:02pm
Take back all subsidies, let people come out of dreams. Let them face the reality. Adopt austerity measures. Trim the huge numbers of ministers and their perks. Be pragmatic & accept the reality. No luxury cars, no dinners in 5 star hotels, curtail PM House spending. Things could improve.
Reply Recommend 0
madster
Apr 23, 2022 03:04pm
so Pakistani awaam will be paying the same as the rest of the world? thats about 250-260 rupees a ltr…
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 23, 2022 03:06pm
We thought petrol will be free in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

