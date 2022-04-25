DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2022

Whereabouts of missing Karachi teenage girl Dua traced: Sindh CM

Qazi Hassan | Imtiaz Ali | Imran GabolPublished April 25, 2022 - Updated April 25, 2022 04:37pm
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at a press conference on Monday. —DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the whereabouts of Dua Zehra, a teenage girl allegedly kidnapped from Karachi's Al Falah area last week, have been traced.

Shah did not provide further details as he said the matter was "sensitive".

Certain media reports claimed the girl had been found in Lahore. However, Lahore police denied these reports and said the search to locate the girl was underway.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Mohammad Abid Khan said Karachi police had provided Lahore police with a copy of the girl's nikahnama (marriage certificate).

"Police are searching for the girl using the address on the marriage certificate," he said, adding that there was no truth to reports that she had been found by officials.

"The real facts will only surface once she is recovered. Lahore police is in constant contact with Karachi police," he said. The official said that teams had been formed and that Dua would soon be found.

The incident had initially provoked an outcry, especially on social media, which had prompted authorities to take notice. According to the police, 14-year-old girl Dua was kidnapped on April 16 when she left the house house to toss some garbage.

On Saturday, police investigators probing the case sought technical assistance from intelligence agencies to locate the teenager. The Anti-Violent Crime Cell chief had said that the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), which has expertise in accessing social media groups, was also helping them technologically.

Separately, the FIA’s CCW head Imran Riaz visited Dua's house last week with its four-member team, including a forensic expert, technical analyst, female investigation officer and female psychologist.

He said that the FIA had made "emergency contact with Google, Samsung and [an] online gaming platform".

The Sindh government has been under criticism ever since the case emerged. Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had alleged that the police were not taking the case seriously.

“The police’s lack of seriousness in the case is a matter of concern,” said the PTI leader, accusing the authorities of "misleading" the girl's parents.

Sheikh added that the police and the provincial government appeared to have failed to recover the girl. The police, instead of performing their duty, were allegedly involved in the "character assassination" of the girl, he added.

The PTI leader had also advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to focus on Sindh instead of taking foreign trips.

Comments (5)
Rohit
Apr 25, 2022 03:30pm
Pls track 1000 Hindu teenage girls kidnapped in Sind only every year, courtesy, two of national assembly members.
Reply Recommend 0
J Roar
Apr 25, 2022 03:46pm
These corrupt ruler have been doing abductions themselves and do heinous crimes.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 25, 2022 03:46pm
Just traced? Is this the best you could do? Incompetent CM.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 25, 2022 03:47pm
CM just trying to defuse the outrage.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Apr 25, 2022 03:56pm
Only PTI in Sindh can bring massive changes.
Reply Recommend 0

