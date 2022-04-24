DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 24, 2022

World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks 'fruitful'

ReutersPublished April 24, 2022 - Updated April 24, 2022 02:38pm
People walk along the Pettah Market, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 18, 2022. — Reuters
People walk along the Pettah Market, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 18, 2022. — Reuters

The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it held “fruitful technical discussions” with Sri Lanka on its loan request, while the World Bank said it was preparing an emergency aid package for the crisis-stricken country.

Sri Lanka, an island country of 22 million people, is struggling to pay for imports amid a crushing debt crisis and sharp drop in foreign exchange reserves that has fueled soaring inflation. Prolonged power cuts and shortages of fuel, food and medicines have sparked nationwide protests.

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry has been in Washington this week talking to the IMF, the World Bank, India and others about financing help for his country, which has suspended payments on portions of its $51 billion in external debt.

The World Bank's emergency response package includes $10 million to be made immediately available for the purchase of essential medicines, funds shifted from its ongoing Covid-19 health preparedness project, a World Bank spokesperson said.

Also read: Sri Lankan minister warns crisis will worsen as inflation hits record high

The global lender, which along with the IMF held its spring meetings this week, did not provide a total value for its package, but Sabry said on Friday that about $500m in aid was being considered.

The World Bank spokesperson said the package would leverage existing bank-financed projects and repurpose funds to quickly provide medicines, meals for school children and cash transfers for poor and vulnerable households.

Support to provide cooking gas, basic food supplies, seeds and fertilizers and other essentials is also under discussion, the spokesperson said, adding that the World Bank was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Sri Lanka.

The IMF said in a statement on Saturday that talks between its staff focused on the need for Sri Lanka to implement “a credible and coherent strategy” to restore macroeconomic stability, and to strengthen its social safety net and protect the poor and vulnerable during the current crisis.

“The IMF team welcomed the authorities' plan to engage in a collaborative dialogue with their creditors,” IMF Sri Lanka mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said in a statement after the country took steps to explore a restructuring of some $12bn in sovereign bonds.

Sabry told reporters on Friday that the talks with the IMF were focused on a more traditional Extended Fund Facility program, but that $3bn to $4bn in bridge financing was needed while this could be finalised.

The IMF has said that Sri Lanka's debt needs to be put on a sustainable path before it could make new loans to Colombo — a process that could require lengthy negotiations with China and the country's other creditors.

Sabry said on Friday that in addition to the IMF loan and World Bank assistance, Sri Lanka is discussing with India some $1.5bn in bridge financing to help continue essential imports, and added that he has also approached China, Japan and the Asian Development Bank for help.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

End of the Empress

End of the Empress

Gentrifiers bulldozed Karachi's iconic market years ago, but the violence unleashed in that moment never stopped.

Opinion

Editorial

No conspiracy
Updated 24 Apr, 2022

No conspiracy

Imran made selfish political use of a secret diplomatic communication to squeeze his way back into the running for the next polls.
24 Apr, 2022

Punjab uncertainty

POLITICAL uncertainty in Punjab deepened further on Saturday after a tweet by President Arif Alvi quashed reports...
24 Apr, 2022

Politicians’ misogyny

IN the patriarchal and often perverse view of many Pakistani politicians, women are mere puppets whose use lies...
Updated 23 Apr, 2022

Imran Khan’s rallies

PTI chief ought to rise above the politics of hate and adopt a narrative of inclusion and reconciliation instead.
23 Apr, 2022

Dangerous IS-K

THE Islamic State’s Khorasan chapter has struck again. The victims of its most recent attacks in Afghanistan are...
23 Apr, 2022

Mariupol capture

NEARLY two months after the Russian army invaded Ukraine, the first ‘victory’ of sorts has emerged for Moscow....