DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2022

JIT formed to probe Chagai firing incident

Saleem ShahidPublished April 20, 2022 - Updated April 20, 2022 09:52am
Balochidtan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo speaks during a provincial assembly session on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Balochistan Assembly Twitter
Balochidtan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo speaks during a provincial assembly session on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Balochistan Assembly Twitter

QUETTA: Balochidtan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said that a joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe the firing incident during a protest demonstration held against the killing of a driver near Pak-Afghan border in Chagai district.

Speaking in the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the JIT comprising personnel of various security agencies would submit its report after completing thorough investigation.

However, he added that if the investigation was not found satisfactory, a judicial commission could be formed in order to satisfy the family of the deceased driver and those found guilty would be brought to justice.

The chief minister said that the government would compensate the families of the victims. He said the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, home secretary, IG police and other officials concerned also visited the area to dig out facts.

Mr Bizenjo said that the government would compile a report about the incident as soon as possible. He said the injured were being given best medical treatment and if required they would be referred to a hospital in Karachi.

Speaking on the issue in the assembly, parliamentary leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani condemned the firing incident. He said a judicial commission should be formed to probe the incident and punish those found responsible for the tragedy.

Adviser to the CM on Home Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove said the government was investigating the incident. He said the deceased driver was signalled to stop but he did not stop with the result that one security personnel opened fire on him.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Apr, 2022

Confession delayed

If he really is interested in making amends, Imran should consider delivering public apology, encourage his supporters to do same.
20 Apr, 2022

Balochistan protest

THE BNP-M walkout on Tuesday from the National Assembly over the security forces’ alleged firing on Baloch...
20 Apr, 2022

Priyantha lynching case

IN the long list of dark moments this country has seen, the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara by a ...
Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...