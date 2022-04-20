JIT formed to probe Chagai firing incident

QUETTA: Balochidtan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said that a joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe the firing incident during a protest demonstration held against the killing of a driver near Pak-Afghan border in Chagai district.

Speaking in the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the JIT comprising personnel of various security agencies would submit its report after completing thorough investigation.

However, he added that if the investigation was not found satisfactory, a judicial commission could be formed in order to satisfy the family of the deceased driver and those found guilty would be brought to justice.

The chief minister said that the government would compensate the families of the victims. He said the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, home secretary, IG police and other officials concerned also visited the area to dig out facts.

Mr Bizenjo said that the government would compile a report about the incident as soon as possible. He said the injured were being given best medical treatment and if required they would be referred to a hospital in Karachi.

Speaking on the issue in the assembly, parliamentary leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani condemned the firing incident. He said a judicial commission should be formed to probe the incident and punish those found responsible for the tragedy.

Adviser to the CM on Home Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove said the government was investigating the incident. He said the deceased driver was signalled to stop but he did not stop with the result that one security personnel opened fire on him.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022