DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 04, 2024

Russian, US troops at same base in Niger

AFP Published May 4, 2024 Updated May 4, 2024 07:59am

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said Russian soldiers have been deployed to an airbase in Niger that also houses American troops, after the country’s military rulers decided to expel US forces.

Niger’s junta, which seized power last July, said in March it was ending a military cooperation agreement with Wash­ington that has agreed to withdraw its troops and sent a delegation to Niamey to work out an orderly departure.

Prior to the 2023 coup, Niger was a linchpin of US strategy to combat militants in West Africa, housing a $100 million American drone base and roughly 1,000 US troops.

The Russian deployment to Airbase 101 in the capital Niamey puts Russian and American soldiers in close quarters at a time when Washington and Moscow are fiercely at odds over the war in Ukraine.

Asked about it at a news conference on Thursday, Austin said the Russian deployment did not pose a “significant issue… in terms of our force protection”.

“Airbase 101 where our forces [are], is a Nigerien air force base that is co-located with an international airport in the capital city. The Russians are in a separate compound and don’t have access to US forces or access to our equipment,” he said at a news conference in Hawaii.

At a briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman did not confirm or deny reports of the Russian presence at the Niger base, saying only that Moscow was cultivating ties with African countries.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2024

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rigging claims
Updated 04 May, 2024

Rigging claims

The PTI’s allegations are not new; most elections in Pakistan have been controversial, and it is almost a given that results will be challenged by the losing side.
Gaza’s wasteland
04 May, 2024

Gaza’s wasteland

SINCE the start of hostilities on Oct 7, Israel has put in ceaseless efforts to depopulate Gaza, and make the Strip...
Housing scams
04 May, 2024

Housing scams

THE story of illegal housing schemes in Punjab is the story of greed, corruption and plunder. Major players in these...
Under siege
Updated 03 May, 2024

Under siege

Whether through direct censorship, withholding advertising, harassment or violence, the press in Pakistan navigates a hazardous terrain.
Meddlesome ways
03 May, 2024

Meddlesome ways

AFTER this week’s proceedings in the so-called ‘meddling case’, it appears that the majority of judges...
Mass transit mess
03 May, 2024

Mass transit mess

THAT Karachi — one of the world’s largest megacities — does not have a mass transit system worth the name is ...