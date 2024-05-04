DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 04, 2024

Media bodies decry restrictions on press in Pakistan

Kalbe Ali Published May 4, 2024 Updated May 4, 2024 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: Media bodies while observing World Press Freedom Day expressed concerns over the state of free media in Pakistan, with a key focus on mainstream media and social media restrictions during election days.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has expressed its determination to continue the constitutional and legal struggle for freedom of expression in the country and face unfavourable circumstances head-on.

In a statement, AEMEND said that journalists and media outlets in Pakistan are facing severe challenges, as state and non-state actors are imposing restrictions on television programmes, shutting down broadcasts, pressurising for the termination of journalists, creating unnecessary pressures, and making illegal demands.

Character assassination

“Such tactics are increasing by the day,” the statement said, adding, “Character assassination of journalists, especially women journalists, is part of this campaign, and political party workers are also part of such malicious campaigns.” The purpose of all these tactics is to suppress journalists and restrict freedom of expression, AEMEND said.

Harassment of journalists, social media shutdowns among challenges depriving the public of their right to information

It added that slapping notices on journalists by FIA and other institutions, illegal restrictions on social media, shutting down mobile phone and internet services on important occasions, restricting the coverage of targeted political and non-political activities, and the issuance of illegal notices by Pemra are actions aimed at depriving the public of their right to information, which is against the spirit of democratic societies.

In its South Asia Press Freedom Report, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) highlighted that the region and the world witnessed democracy in action in 2023-24, with the ballot of more than two billion people in about 50 countries making momentous choices. While the world’s most populous region — South Asia — saw citizens in Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka either vote or gear up to elect governments, the IFJ said.

Four journalists killed

Regarding Pakistan, the IFJ highlighted that four journalists were murdered. “Pakistan’s women journalists faced similar harassment both online and offline; they are in a minority, and their voices are unheard,” the IFJ added.

Erosion of free speech

Meanwhile, the Freedom Network has released its annual ‘Pakistan Freedom of Expression and Media Report 2024’ titled “Erosion of free speech: The silencing of citizens, political parties, and media,” highlighting Pakistan’s socio-political-legal and media industry-related factors and developments impacting the exercise of Article 19 (freedom of expression) by the public and media.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rigging claims
Updated 04 May, 2024

Rigging claims

The PTI’s allegations are not new; most elections in Pakistan have been controversial, and it is almost a given that results will be challenged by the losing side.
Gaza’s wasteland
04 May, 2024

Gaza’s wasteland

SINCE the start of hostilities on Oct 7, Israel has put in ceaseless efforts to depopulate Gaza, and make the Strip...
Housing scams
04 May, 2024

Housing scams

THE story of illegal housing schemes in Punjab is the story of greed, corruption and plunder. Major players in these...
Under siege
Updated 03 May, 2024

Under siege

Whether through direct censorship, withholding advertising, harassment or violence, the press in Pakistan navigates a hazardous terrain.
Meddlesome ways
03 May, 2024

Meddlesome ways

AFTER this week’s proceedings in the so-called ‘meddling case’, it appears that the majority of judges...
Mass transit mess
03 May, 2024

Mass transit mess

THAT Karachi — one of the world’s largest megacities — does not have a mass transit system worth the name is ...