Seven injured amid Chagai protests

Ali Raza RindPublished April 16, 2022 - Updated April 16, 2022 09:35am
NOKKUNDI: Protesters block the RCD Highway after the killing of a driver.—Dawn
CHAGAI: Seven people were injured on Friday amid violent protests that had erupted a day ago in Nokkundi and Dalbandin areas of Chagai district against the killing of a driver allegedly by security forces after he tried to speed away despite being signalled to stop in Panch Raik area near the Pak-Afghan border, official sources said.

As the body of the driver, identified later as Hameedullah, was brought to the RCD Highway, several drivers and residents of Nokkundi blocked traffic for hours before their successful negotiations with the authorities led to highway clearance. Also, a freight train from the Iranian city of Zahedan, which had been stopped by the protesters for several hours, resumed its journey after they agreed to end the protest, the sources added.

At least seven people were injured when the protest outside a government building being used by security forces turned violent by setting fire to its main gate and the security forces fired in the air to disperse the mob.

The injured were shifted to Nokkundi Rural Healthcare Centre where they were given medical treatment. Five injured were later brought to Prince Fahad Hospital in Dalbandin where doctors provided them medical treatment. Two of the injured were referred to a trauma centre in Quetta for further treatment.

Talking to Dawn, Chagai Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Ahmed Baloch said RCD Highway was opened for traffic after successful negotiations with the protesters.

All the demands of the protesters, including the opening of an entry point for trade at the Pak-Afghan border, were accepted, Mr Baloch said.

He said the issue of driver’s killing would be dealt with as per local tribal traditions; besides, all vehicles captured by the security forces would be handed back to their respective owners and drivers.

A few protesters in Dalbandin complained that several drivers were compelled to leave their vehicles and return on foot to Nokkundi.

They expressed concerns about those left to fend for themselves and demanded that the authorities bring them back amid extremely hot weather.

“I with my few other friends travelled for six hours on foot and luckily found a vehicle in midway which brought us to Nokkundi. We were told by the security forces to leave the border area and go back,” Habib, one of the protesters, told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2022

